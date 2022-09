Nancy Sue Applegate, 72, of Wallingford, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born at Pleasant Corners, Ohio, a daughter of the late Wayne and Opal Heskett Coffenberger. Nancy worked for the Department of Health in Ohio as a hospital aide and in nursing homes. Writing was her passion. She loved to write poetry in her spare time. She also raised a garden and did sewing. Nancy was of the Christian faith.

WALLINGFORD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO