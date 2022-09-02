Read full article on original website
Bluffton Police report 8-foot alligator sighting, encourage swimmers to avoid the area
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department reported a sighting of an 8-foot alligator around a dock in Bluffton. The gator was seen near the Calhoun Street Dock on May River in Bluffton. Officials warned people using the dock to "Please be aware of your surroundings and avoid...
Two people injured in ATV accident in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were injured when an ATV side by side overturned on a dirt road off Sunrise Road. The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, September 5th. Colleton County Fire-Rescue reported the two injured were a woman who suffered significant head trauma and a male.
Tybee Island police investigating possible arson at bar during Labor Day
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson case at a bar during Labor Day Weekend. According to officials, at 12:45 a.m. Monday morning, the Tybee Island Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the bathroom of the Sand Bar at 1512 Butler Ave.
Funeral arrangements made for Officer Reginald Brannan
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced they have finalized funeral arrangements for Officer Reginald Brannan, who died in an off-duty traffic collision. Public viewing will be held on Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church, 310 Alice St. The funeral service...
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte granted bond change allowing local travel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/6/22 at 1:15 p.m.) -- Laffitte's federal bond was modified to a "stand alone" GPS monitor rather than a home detention. This will allow him to travel in Hampton and Allendale counties. Laffitte testified he only had a business relationship with Alex Murdaugh and...
SCDNR offers courtesy boat inspections for Labor Day weekend
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources offered boat inspections at boat landings around the state during the holiday weekend in an effort to help keep people safe. SCDNR officials said that they are performing quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and...
Proceeds from raffle drawing, car giveaway going towards the 200 Club
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire hosted a Labor Day cookout and car raffle drawing on Saturday to announce the winner of the Grainger Companies car giveaway. The 200 Club President and CEO, Mark Dana, said all of the proceeds from the raffle go...
Tybee Island hosts Labor Day Beach Bash
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — People gathered at the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion for the Labor Day Beach Bash on Saturday to dance to a DJ, enjoy food and drinks, and soak up the sun during the long weekend. Other events planned for the weekend include an Eagles...
'Really a blessing:' What Labor Day means to this Savannah business
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Celebrated on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is recognized as a federal holiday to celebrate workers across America. “It’s really just us celebrating the social and the economic achievements that America has brought to us,” Alexius Morris, The Boss Shop Owner.
Savannah says goodbye to summer with Labor Day Weekend celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Plant Riverside District hosted the third day of its Farewell to Summer Labor Day Weekend Celebration on Sunday, where people gathered for food, drinks, and music, and to celebrate the long weekend. Voodoo Soup played Saturday afternoon, and people watched from the sidewalks and from...
