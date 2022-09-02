ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

WTGS

Two people injured in ATV accident in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were injured when an ATV side by side overturned on a dirt road off Sunrise Road. The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, September 5th. Colleton County Fire-Rescue reported the two injured were a woman who suffered significant head trauma and a male.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Funeral arrangements made for Officer Reginald Brannan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced they have finalized funeral arrangements for Officer Reginald Brannan, who died in an off-duty traffic collision. Public viewing will be held on Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church, 310 Alice St. The funeral service...
SAVANNAH, GA
Hilton Head Island, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Accidents
WTGS

SCDNR offers courtesy boat inspections for Labor Day weekend

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources offered boat inspections at boat landings around the state during the holiday weekend in an effort to help keep people safe. SCDNR officials said that they are performing quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Tybee Island hosts Labor Day Beach Bash

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — People gathered at the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion for the Labor Day Beach Bash on Saturday to dance to a DJ, enjoy food and drinks, and soak up the sun during the long weekend. Other events planned for the weekend include an Eagles...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WTGS

'Really a blessing:' What Labor Day means to this Savannah business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Celebrated on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is recognized as a federal holiday to celebrate workers across America. “It’s really just us celebrating the social and the economic achievements that America has brought to us,” Alexius Morris, The Boss Shop Owner.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah says goodbye to summer with Labor Day Weekend celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Plant Riverside District hosted the third day of its Farewell to Summer Labor Day Weekend Celebration on Sunday, where people gathered for food, drinks, and music, and to celebrate the long weekend. Voodoo Soup played Saturday afternoon, and people watched from the sidewalks and from...
SAVANNAH, GA

