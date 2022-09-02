ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

‘Like looking in the mirror’: NE Ohio man meets his lookalike while on holiday

By Dave Nethers
 3 days ago

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – A Kent State University professor’s chance encounter with a man who could be his twin has gone viral online with nearly 100,000 views in just a few days.

Professor Sean Mcardle says he was at a hotel in Las Vegas celebrating a friend’s 40th birthday when things got strange.

Mansfield police granting wish for 5-year-old with rare illness

“There’s like cabanas on either side and like a narrow pool and I’m just kind of swimming through it between the two cabanas basically, and I look over and everybody at this side that I don’t know is pointing at me and laughing, you know so I got really self-conscious,” said Mcardle.

When he looked on the other side of the pool, he said his friends were also pointing at another man and also laughing.

“I look over at this guy, and he looks like looking in the mirror,” said Mcardle.

Mcardle says he is often told he has a celebrity doppelgänger in Seth Rogan.

But the chance encounter in Vegas was strange.

He says he swam over to his look-alike and asked if he was Seth Rogen.

But the chance meeting lasted only for a moment.

“He seemed pretty awkward or like comfortable with the situation, so I swam back and I thought, you know what? I should get his name or whatever and… he’s gone…he’s swimming hard and fast out of the pool…he didn’t want anything to do with it,” said Mcardle.

With all of the people who inhabit planet earth, it is believed that everyone could have a doppelgänger, someone who looks just like them.

Cashier says she accidentally shot customer

A study that was published in August that focused on 32 pairs of people who looked alike but were not related found that they may share some DNA.

Mcardle says he has no idea where the man he encountered in Las Vegas was from.

The professor, who teaches digital media, says even he is surprised by all the attention the photo is getting online.

Comments / 30

Laura Bettelon
3d ago

separated at birth. wow that's crazy how much they look alike. same place. same time. very cool.

Reply
5
Debbie Stutzman
3d ago

A young man has started working at my place of employment that stopped me dead when I saw him. He looks like son. He could pass for my son. I took a picture of his welcome picture from the community board and showed it to my son and he agreed they could be twin brothers.

Reply
2
Rebecca Scott
3d ago

omg...they are twins! I would be getting blood drawn these two are identical

Reply
7
 

DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
COLUMBUS, OH
