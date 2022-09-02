Read full article on original website
Foundation Takes Shape At Future Warsaw Parks Office
WARSAW – Construction on the future parks office and maintenance hub in Warsaw is moving forward. Workers for Sterling Concrete on Tuesday, Sept. 6, began pouring concrete on the site at the corner of Indiana and Fort Wayne streets. The new facility will put the park staff and maintenance...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:19 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, South CR 325E, near East Wooster Road, Warsaw. Driver: Hector C. Zaca, 16, East East Ridge Drive, Warsaw. Zaca was traveling west on Wooster Road when his vehicle left the roadway, hitting multiple guide wires to an REMC utility pole. Damage up to $5,000.
Mark Alan Creech
Mark Alan Creech, 60, Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 9, 1961, in Columbia City. He is survived by two sisters, Carolyn (Steve) McKee and Judy; and a brother, Robert (Rita) Creech. Sheets and Childs Funeral Home is in...
Michael H. Christman
Michael H. Christman, 73, North Manchester, died at 7:02 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Michael is survived by his mother, Shirley Christman, Wabash; one son, Andrew (Shannon) Christman, Muncie; two daughters, Susan (Andrew) Younce, Somerset and Lori (Lance) Rosencrans, Wabash; two stepsons, Jeffrey Allen, Kimberly, Ala. and Chad Mills, Huntersville, N.C.; three brothers, Robert (Sandra Allen) Christman, Wabash, Richard (Toni) Christman, Brownsburg and Bernard (Jenny) Christman, Huntertown; two sisters, Carol (Rex) Hansen, Fishers and Connie (Steve) Crabtree, Somerset; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Thoughts To Consider As September Arrives
SYRACUSE — When you look at a Roman stone arch, you can see that the stones stack on each other, held together by what is called the keystone, which ensures the stability of the structure. When the keystone is removed, the whole archway crumbles. Why are we talking about...
Theodore E. Corrao — PENDING
Theodore E. Corrao, 76, rural Pierceton, passed away at his home on Ridinger Lake on Sept. 3, 2022. Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse, is handling arrangements.
Heather Marie Bellamy
Heather Marie Bellamy, 45, of Warsaw, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born on Dec. 10, 1976 in Warsaw, to David Bellamy and Marsha (Wolfe) Kellog. Heather was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where she attended Warsaw Community High School and earned her associate’s degree from Ivy Tech. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and cooking. Heather loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
Nappanee Apple Festival Announces Grand Marshals
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Apple Festival is pleased to award the grand marshal position to Larry and Linda Thompson. Larry and Linda Thompson, high school sweethearts and graduates of Northwood High School, have been true leaders and beacons of light in the Nappanee/Wakarusa community. Both grew up in our community — Larry in Wakarusa and Linda in Nappanee. Married in 1971, Larry and Linda have two children, Tara and Patrick; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. When not working and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchild, they enjoy volunteering in the community. Larry golfs, and Linda loves gardening, crafting and cooking/baking for family and friends.
Eugene Ousley — UPDATED
Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born March 24, 1947, in Dock, Ky., to George W. and Julie (Owsley) Ousley. He attended high school in Prestonsburg, Ky., and lived most of his adult life...
Lance Buckley Sr.
Lansing (Lance) Delano Buckley Sr., 75, of rural Wabash, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Jan. 2, 1947. He married Brenda Buckley; she survives. He is also survived by his four children, Lansing D. Buckley, Jr., Owingsville, Ky., Brian D. Buckley, North Manchester, Eric L. Buckley (Kelsie Buckley), Imperial, Neb. and Latesha L. Martin, Newburgh; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Gregory Allen Clark
Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. The son of Harold “Sparky” and Lois (Hetler) Clark, Gregory was born on Oct. 6, 1956, in Huntington County. In 1975, Greg married Wanda Wireman King. Survivors include his son, Daniel...
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
Mark Sprong – PENDING
Mark Sprong, 63, of Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital and Health Center in Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.
Timeline From The Past: Faith Assembly, Warsaw Speedway
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Sept. 5, 1986 — Members of the Bumblebees, minor league tourney champs in the Warsaw Girls Softball League this season, are: Courtney Womack, Angie Wagoner, Dawn Curtis, Stephanie Hoppas, Amy Stephenson, Dawn Williams, coach Kay Parrett, Katrine Zimmerman, Shelly Slone, Jena Parrett, Christy Mock, Heather Glass, Michele Busch, coach George Parrett and Keri Weed.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:08 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 9800 block of East Chickadee Drive, Cromwell. A woman said a license plate was removed from her car. 12:23 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 1900 block of North CR 850E, Pierceton. A man reported...
Now’s the time to fertilize your lawn, and plant your trees, shrubs and perennials
You get a better bang for the buck if you fertilize your lawn in the fall. That’s the message from Ricky Kemery, local gardening expert and Purdue Horticulture Extension Educator, retired, who says the best way to have a healthy lawn in the spring is a 2-step fertilization process starting right now.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties
A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
Judith T. Alfano – PENDING
Judith T. Alfano, 83, of Warsaw, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Titus Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger. The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media. The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and...
