WVNews
Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia's Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment, LLC, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the 50th Anniversary Tour of The Marshall Tucker Band to downtown Clarksburg. The show will be Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Robinson Grand, located at 444 W....
WVNews
Richard Ray Brightbill
WESTON- Richard Ray Brightbill, 92, of Weston, passed away on September 3, 2022 at the Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon, WV. He was born in Lebanon, PA on May 7, 1930, son of the late Harvey Calvin and Margaret Clara (Brown) Brightbill. Richard was united in marriage on September 19, 1973 to Wilma Augustine (Waugh) Williams Brightbill, who survives.
WVNews
Human remains found at Coopers Rock in West Virginia over weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Human remains were found at Coopers Rock State Forest over the weekend, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office. A hiker advised deputies at 2:44 p.m. Saturday, that the remains were observed, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
WVNews
Rodney Stemple
EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
WVNews
Calendar of events for Tuesday
Clarksburg Chess Club meeting, 6-8 p.m., Clarksburg History Museum. All skill levels welcome. Bring your own chess board if you have one. Contact Justin Crawford at CrawfordJustin66@gmail.com.
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) police officers, firefighters, vote no confidence in city leadership
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown’s firefighter and police officer unions voted no confidence in the city of Morgantown’s leadership. Attorney Teresa Toriseva, who represents the International Association of Firefighters Local 313 and the Mon Preston FOP Lodge 87, issued a press release about the no confidence vote on Monday.
WVNews
West Virginia University providing a path forward through multifaceted approach to addiction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute on Drug Abuse in 2020 found that one in 10 adults in the United States reported having a substance use disorder, and approximately 75% of those who experience addiction reported being in recovery.
WVNews
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale
Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
WVNews
WVU's Donaldson takes Big 12 newcomer honors
West Virginia freshman running back C.J Donaldson hit the ground running, quite literally, in the first game of his collegiate career. The freshman gained 44 yards on his first career carry, and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries (17.9 yards per attempt), in earning the Big 12's newcomer of the week on the opening weekend of play.
WVNews
On the Mark: Devils of ’72 and Viking teams
’72 DEVILS: Friday night, the Ravenswood Red Devil football team will be hosting the Williamstown Yellowjackets in their third game of the season. Prior to meeting up with this stellar Class A football program, one of the best-ever teams assembled at Ravenswood High School will be honored.
WVNews
WVU Interviews: Kansas Week
West Virginia coaches Neal Brown, Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley, along with players JT Daniels, Jordan Jefferson and Mike O'Laughlin, took questions from the podium as the Mountaineers head into their two heaviest days of preparation for Kansas. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas (1-0)Sat Sept 10 6:00 PM ET. Milan...
WVNews
Three key moments went against the Mountaineers
If you’re a West Virginia fan who felt dejected after the Mountaineers’ 38-31 loss to Pitt in the first playing of the “Backyard Brawl” in 11 years, imagine how WVU head coach Neal Brown felt in the moments following the heartbreaking season opener. Months of preparation....
