ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Richard Ray Brightbill

WESTON- Richard Ray Brightbill, 92, of Weston, passed away on September 3, 2022 at the Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon, WV. He was born in Lebanon, PA on May 7, 1930, son of the late Harvey Calvin and Margaret Clara (Brown) Brightbill. Richard was united in marriage on September 19, 1973 to Wilma Augustine (Waugh) Williams Brightbill, who survives.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Rodney Stemple

EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
EGLON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Clarksburg, WV
Society
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Tuesday

Clarksburg Chess Club meeting, 6-8 p.m., Clarksburg History Museum. All skill levels welcome. Bring your own chess board if you have one. Contact Justin Crawford at CrawfordJustin66@gmail.com.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale

Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#W Va#Wv News#Italian
WVNews

WVU's Donaldson takes Big 12 newcomer honors

West Virginia freshman running back C.J Donaldson hit the ground running, quite literally, in the first game of his collegiate career. The freshman gained 44 yards on his first career carry, and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries (17.9 yards per attempt), in earning the Big 12's newcomer of the week on the opening weekend of play.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

On the Mark: Devils of ’72 and Viking teams

’72 DEVILS: Friday night, the Ravenswood Red Devil football team will be hosting the Williamstown Yellowjackets in their third game of the season. Prior to meeting up with this stellar Class A football program, one of the best-ever teams assembled at Ravenswood High School will be honored.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

WVU Interviews: Kansas Week

West Virginia coaches Neal Brown, Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley, along with players JT Daniels, Jordan Jefferson and Mike O'Laughlin, took questions from the podium as the Mountaineers head into their two heaviest days of preparation for Kansas. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas (1-0)Sat Sept 10 6:00 PM ET. Milan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Three key moments went against the Mountaineers

If you’re a West Virginia fan who felt dejected after the Mountaineers’ 38-31 loss to Pitt in the first playing of the “Backyard Brawl” in 11 years, imagine how WVU head coach Neal Brown felt in the moments following the heartbreaking season opener. Months of preparation....
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy