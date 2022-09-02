Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Forward progress stopped on Eliza Fire near Yreka, evacuation warning remains in place
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 9:48 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Siskiyou County said the Eliza Fire, burning to the west of Yreka, is over 20 acres with no containment. However, officials said their firefighters have stopped the fire's forward spread. The evacuation warning has been issued for...
KTVL
Van Meter fire blows up to 3,500 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 5:52 pm. With 0% containment, the Van Meter fire is burning 3,500 acres on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the incident commander for the Van Meter fire, have reduced the evacuation level for the north end of the fire to a LEVEL 2 (BE READY). This includes the area of Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd to So. Poe Valley Rd and So. Poe Valley Rd to Weber Rd. The area is open to local traffic only and residents should be advised that if fire and weather conditions change it may be necessary to increase the evacuation level.
KTVL
Crews battling 800-1,000 acre Van Meter fire near Klamath Falls
KLAMATH COUNTY — Fire crews are responding to a new fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, both ground crews and aircraft are being utilized to attack the Van Meter Fire. The fire, estimated at 30 acres in size, is burning on Van Meter Flat.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire evacuations downgraded, burning stays inside footprint
MERLIN — Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has reduced or eliminated the evacuation notices for some of the areas near the Rum Creek Fire. Areas to the east of the fire, including the communities of Merlin, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland, and Wolf Creek, are no longer under the Level 1 notification.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVL
Structure damage map for Mill/Mountain fires released by CAL FIRE
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Damage Inspection Team completed it's damage inspection report for both the Mill and Mountain fires in Siskiyou County, according to the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (OES). The map shows the fire footprint, as well as homes that have been assessed...
KTVL
Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
KTVL
100 acre vegetation fire sparks off Coyote Ridge near Dorris
DORRIS, Calif. — CAL FIRE is currently at the scene of a vegetation fire off Coyote Ridge, one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, and 10 miles southwest of Dorris. The agency estimates 20 acres are burning grass, brush and timber. The fire is 0% contained with a moderate...
KTVL
Dog inside burning Ashland home found to be unharmed
ASHLAND — No one was home when a neighbor spotted smoke and heard a fire alarm at a house on Nutley Street above Lithia Park on Sept. 7. Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly arrived at the scene. "The fire was located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
Van Fire on Highway 199
Josephine County, ORE. — Last night at 9:37 p.m., the Illinois Valley Fire District, Josephine County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, and Jerry's AAA Towing responded to Highway 199 and Patton Bar Road for a van on fire. Arriving units found the van fully involved with minor spread to...
KTVL
Red flag warning to test 20,029-acre Rum Creek fire containment lines
MERLIN — Quick Stats:. High temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity will test the Rum Creek fires containment lines, still at 34%. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6, highlighting these critical weather conditions that may cause a fire to flare up and spread rapidly.
KTVL
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon
Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
KTVL
Suspect in Medford shooting at large, considered armed and dangerous
MEDFORD — Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the murder of an individual found on Lincoln Street in Medford on Thursday morning, Sept. 8. Police are searching for 26-year-old Shawn Robert Conte, who should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Conte, please call 911. If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVL
"Community is our strength:" Businesses in Weed push ahead during Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. — As the Mill Fire continues to burn in Siskiyou County, many businesses are still without power. However, it hasn’t stopped some from opening their doors in this time of crisis. Ray’s Place, an employee-owned grocery store chain in Weed, has been selling essential items, like...
KTVL
Ashland and Medford open cooling shelters
JACKSON COUNTY — With temperatures soaring on Tuesday, September 6, the cities of Ashland and Medford will have cooling shelters open. Ashland's cooling shelter will be held at Pioneer Hall on 73 Winburn Way. The shelter will be open from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The city of Medford...
KTVL
Medford woman attacked by bear, dogs chased it away
MEDFORD — A Medford woman sustained minor injuries after a bear attacked her in her backyard on Ross Lane and Sweet Road on Monday night, Sept. 5. The woman was in her backyard when she was suddenly attacked by a black bear, according to Medford Police Department spokesperson Mark Cromwell.
KTVL
Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort
ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
KTVL
More mosquitos in Jackson County test positive for West Nile virus
More mosquitos tested positive for West Nile virus in the following three areas: Central Point, White City, and west Medford. This is the second time this year West Nile virus has been detected in Jackson County, with mosquito samples also testing positive for the virus last week. "Residents are advised...
KTVL
Grand Jury upholds Klamath Falls police's deadly force against knife-wielding suspect
KLAMATH COUNTY — A Klamath County Grand Jury decided officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department used necessary deadly force after shooting and killing a resident earlier this summer. On Wednesday, the grand jury heard testimony and voted unanimously that officers used necessary deadly force in August when they...
KTVL
Cheveyo the fox recovers from eye surgery
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Cheveyo, a grey fox, recently had surgery to remove one of his eyes because of worsening glaucoma. A condition like this in the wild could spell disaster to an animal like a fox that heavily depends on their sight. Fortunately for Cheveyo, a team at...
KTVL
FINDING A WAY HOME: Assistance for unhoused families with children
We're wrapping up our "Finding a Way Home" series. News 10 partnered with local community action agency, ACCESS, in an effort to bring awareness to the growing issue of housing insecurity and to get the word out about help that is available to the community. This week, we're discussing the...
Comments / 0