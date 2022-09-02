ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

KTVL

Van Meter fire blows up to 3,500 acres, four buildings burned

KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 5:52 pm. With 0% containment, the Van Meter fire is burning 3,500 acres on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the incident commander for the Van Meter fire, have reduced the evacuation level for the north end of the fire to a LEVEL 2 (BE READY). This includes the area of Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd to So. Poe Valley Rd and So. Poe Valley Rd to Weber Rd. The area is open to local traffic only and residents should be advised that if fire and weather conditions change it may be necessary to increase the evacuation level.
KTVL

Crews battling 800-1,000 acre Van Meter fire near Klamath Falls

KLAMATH COUNTY — Fire crews are responding to a new fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, both ground crews and aircraft are being utilized to attack the Van Meter Fire. The fire, estimated at 30 acres in size, is burning on Van Meter Flat.
KTVL

Rum Creek fire evacuations downgraded, burning stays inside footprint

MERLIN — Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has reduced or eliminated the evacuation notices for some of the areas near the Rum Creek Fire. Areas to the east of the fire, including the communities of Merlin, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland, and Wolf Creek, are no longer under the Level 1 notification.
KTVL

Structure damage map for Mill/Mountain fires released by CAL FIRE

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Damage Inspection Team completed it's damage inspection report for both the Mill and Mountain fires in Siskiyou County, according to the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (OES). The map shows the fire footprint, as well as homes that have been assessed...
KTVL

Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
KTVL

100 acre vegetation fire sparks off Coyote Ridge near Dorris

DORRIS, Calif. — CAL FIRE is currently at the scene of a vegetation fire off Coyote Ridge, one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, and 10 miles southwest of Dorris. The agency estimates 20 acres are burning grass, brush and timber. The fire is 0% contained with a moderate...
KTVL

Dog inside burning Ashland home found to be unharmed

ASHLAND — No one was home when a neighbor spotted smoke and heard a fire alarm at a house on Nutley Street above Lithia Park on Sept. 7. Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly arrived at the scene. "The fire was located...
KTVL

Van Fire on Highway 199

Josephine County, ORE. — Last night at 9:37 p.m., the Illinois Valley Fire District, Josephine County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, and Jerry's AAA Towing responded to Highway 199 and Patton Bar Road for a van on fire. Arriving units found the van fully involved with minor spread to...
KTVL

Red flag warning to test 20,029-acre Rum Creek fire containment lines

MERLIN — Quick Stats:. High temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity will test the Rum Creek fires containment lines, still at 34%. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6, highlighting these critical weather conditions that may cause a fire to flare up and spread rapidly.
KTVL

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon

Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
KTVL

Suspect in Medford shooting at large, considered armed and dangerous

MEDFORD — Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the murder of an individual found on Lincoln Street in Medford on Thursday morning, Sept. 8. Police are searching for 26-year-old Shawn Robert Conte, who should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Conte, please call 911. If...
KTVL

Ashland and Medford open cooling shelters

JACKSON COUNTY — With temperatures soaring on Tuesday, September 6, the cities of Ashland and Medford will have cooling shelters open. Ashland's cooling shelter will be held at Pioneer Hall on 73 Winburn Way. The shelter will be open from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The city of Medford...
KTVL

Medford woman attacked by bear, dogs chased it away

MEDFORD — A Medford woman sustained minor injuries after a bear attacked her in her backyard on Ross Lane and Sweet Road on Monday night, Sept. 5. The woman was in her backyard when she was suddenly attacked by a black bear, according to Medford Police Department spokesperson Mark Cromwell.
KTVL

Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort

ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
KTVL

More mosquitos in Jackson County test positive for West Nile virus

More mosquitos tested positive for West Nile virus in the following three areas: Central Point, White City, and west Medford. This is the second time this year West Nile virus has been detected in Jackson County, with mosquito samples also testing positive for the virus last week. "Residents are advised...
KTVL

Cheveyo the fox recovers from eye surgery

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Cheveyo, a grey fox, recently had surgery to remove one of his eyes because of worsening glaucoma. A condition like this in the wild could spell disaster to an animal like a fox that heavily depends on their sight. Fortunately for Cheveyo, a team at...
