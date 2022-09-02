Read full article on original website
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO
(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
KYTV
Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. Tyler Elliott, 29, of Louisville, Ky., died while swimming. Troopers responded to the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderon Hollow cove. Investigators say Elliott exited a boat and went underwater while swimming.
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
KYTV
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
kwos.com
UPDATE: I-70 traffic jammed in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County, after body is found near highway
Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation. Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.
lakeexpo.com
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
krcgtv.com
Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
kmmo.com
BATTLE OF LEXINGTON REENACTMENT SCHEDULED IN SEPTEMBER
A reenactment is scheduled to commemorate the Civil War battle that was fought in Lexington, Missouri, September 18-20, 1861. Reenactors and site team members will help guests understand what life was like during the three-day battle on Saturday, September 17 at the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site. Reenactors will...
Columbia Missourian
Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration
Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville. Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual...
Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
KRMS Radio
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
KCTV 5
Hardin man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning as the Hardin, Missouri, man was heading northbound on Highway D...
kmmo.com
MISSING JUVENILE REPORTED IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 13-year-old boy. According to a release, Jordan Kirkwood was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black/grey shorts. Kirkwood is described as black, about 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. Anyone with information as to...
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Air Show! Here's What To Know & Where To Go
Exciting air show performers, historical aircraft and entertainment come to the Lake this weekend, with the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show!. This year’s event, themed “Operation Welcome Home,” is a salute to Vietnam Veterans, 45 years after the end of the Vietnam War. The event will feature the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
lakeexpo.com
One Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Hwy 5, Other Driver Arrested
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was killed in a head-on crash, Friday night, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing a potential criminal charge for driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a...
KOMU
Surveillance video captures theft of 3 American Bullies from Jackson County animal shelter
RAYTOWN, Missouri (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after three American Bullies were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown. Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal ResQ, located in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street in Raytown. When they arrived, officers found...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI 4-H HALL OF FAME INDUCTS NEW MEMBERS
40 volunteers joined the 2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on August 20 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame according to Missouri 4-H Foundation Director Rachel Augustine.
Here Are Three Really Lousy Sedalia Hotels and One Great One
When you want a great lodging experience in Sedalia, the no-brainer choice is the Hotel Bothwell, an Ascend Collection Hotel in downtown Sedalia. A lot of the other hotel choices in town, well let's just say whether they're great, a hellish nightmare, or an off-the-beaten-path adventure, is determined by the stomach of the person who has to stay the night at that hotel.
