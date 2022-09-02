ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

COVID cases continue to drop here

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Acpqj_0hg57xxV00

Coronavirus cases in Crawford County continue to drop.
Last week, 65 new cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department.
The latest cases include one infant girl, seven young boys, 11 young girls, a teenage boy and two teen girls.
Also, a man and three women in their 20s, two men and seven women in their 30s, four men and five women in their 40s, two men and eight women in their 50s, five women in their 60s, two men and three women in their 70s and one woman in her 90s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.
A total of 6,946 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-five county residents have died of the disease.
Statewide, almost 3.7 million cases have been reported since March 2020, with almost 39,400 deaths.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Few details as THPD executes search warrant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, IL
Crawford County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Crawford County, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Crawford County, IL
Health
WCIA

EIU asking for community input on search for president

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is asking its community for input regarding its search for a new president. Current president Dr. David Glassman announced 10 months ago his intention to retire at the end of June 2023. Since then, EIU selected Greenwood/Asher as its search firm for assistance in selecting EIU’s next president. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
Effingham Radio

HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Urology Specialists to Effingham Team

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome P.D.L. Nayak, MD, FACS, FRCS(C), and Angela Yocom, APRN, to our medical team. Specializing in urology, Dr. Nayak and Angela are now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Urology – Effingham (formerly Effingham Urology Associates), located at 414 W. Virginia Ave., Effingham, Illinois. Dr. Nayak performs surgical procedures at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WTHI

One person killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl

SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
SULLIVAN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid
MyWabashValley.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One charged with murder in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTHI

CSX to fix rough railroad crossing on State Road 32

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After many phone calls and emails expressing concerns -- Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan -- says he has good news concerning a rough railroad crossing. Dunavan received confirmation on Friday that CSX has plans to fix the crossing on State Road 32. Work is expected...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Services announced for Allendale couple killed in explosion

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Services have been announced for a couple killed in an Allendale explosion. Officials with Keepes Funeral Home say visitation will happen on September 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wabash Presbyterian Church, located at 11188 N 2300 Blvd, in Allendale. Keepes Funeral Home says funeral Services for Kevin […]
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
WTHI

Annual Casey Popcorn Festival underway

35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois. The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
CASEY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary. A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means. “The whole congregation is […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
PRINCETON, IN
wakoradio.com

KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION

Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
802
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy