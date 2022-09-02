COVID cases continue to drop here

Coronavirus cases in Crawford County continue to drop.

Last week, 65 new cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department.

The latest cases include one infant girl, seven young boys, 11 young girls, a teenage boy and two teen girls.

Also, a man and three women in their 20s, two men and seven women in their 30s, four men and five women in their 40s, two men and eight women in their 50s, five women in their 60s, two men and three women in their 70s and one woman in her 90s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.

A total of 6,946 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-five county residents have died of the disease.

Statewide, almost 3.7 million cases have been reported since March 2020, with almost 39,400 deaths.