ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Hernando County, FL
Education
Hernando County, FL
Government
County
Hernando County, FL
City
Weeki Wachee, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
wdhn.com

Stingrays spotted close to swimmers in Florida causeway

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Swimmers in Dunedin, Florida, had a close encounter with a pair of stingrays. Drone operator John Yanchoris captured the stingrays swimming near the Dunedin Causeway. The video shows two people wading in the water while the stingrays swim by. According to the Florida Fish and...
DUNEDIN, FL
Bay News 9

Pinellas County beachgoers looking forward to SunRunner

A day at the beach started early for Josh Gorsuch and his family. “We got there, like at at 9:00, so we missed a lot of craziness, he said. That craziness is the traffic. Cars backed up on all paths leading to the beaches. But Pinellas County transportation officials say help is on the way when the SunRunner takes to the road, shuttling people out of to the beach on 1st Avenue North and bringing them back on 1st Avenue South. PTSA CEO Brad Miller believes the SunRunner will serve a lot of people for different reasons.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#Kelly Services#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kelly Education Staffing
hernandosun.com

Men’s Bake: Fun Until Your Sides Hurt

On Friday, August 26, 2022, the 7th annual Men’s Bake was held as a fundraiser to support affordable housing in Hernando through Mid-Florida Community Services. There were many celebrity bakers as well as mystery bakers. The event is an auction and fundraiser and over $25,000 was raised. The event...
HERNANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox13news.com

Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO COUNTY: Residential Fire results in total loss of home

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Fire and Rescue responded to a reported residential fire on Sikes Cow Pen Rd early Monday morning in Brooksville. According to a Fire spokesperson, the call came from the occupant who reported a fire in his single-story wood framed home. According to reports from the units on scene, the caller was awoken by the smoke detectors, and discovered a large fire in the living room of the home. The occupant and his wife escaped the home unharmed.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy