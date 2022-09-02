Read full article on original website
Hardee County student threatened mass school shooting, deputies say
A Hardee County Schools student was arrested on Saturday after a concerning social media message caught the attention of law enforcement.
Woman found dead at sports complex in Hernando County
A woman was found dead at a sports complex in Hernando County, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies identify juvenile in 'unsubstantiated' threat made at a Land O' Lakes middle school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Update: Deputies were able to identify a juvenile following a false threat made at Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes, the sheriff's office announced Monday. Detectives began conducting the investigation after it was brought to their attention on Sunday, Sept. 4. At this...
Local gun safety instructor says its parents 'responsibility' to teach kids about firearms
TAMPA, Fla. — In the last few days, there were two separate incidents of children unintentionally firing a gun, injuring either themselves or others in the Tampa Bay region. In both cases, the adults present were charged with child negligence. Anyone who has a gun in their home, kids...
Stingrays spotted close to swimmers in Florida causeway
DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Swimmers in Dunedin, Florida, had a close encounter with a pair of stingrays. Drone operator John Yanchoris captured the stingrays swimming near the Dunedin Causeway. The video shows two people wading in the water while the stingrays swim by. According to the Florida Fish and...
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
Law enforcement cracking down on boaters drinking and driving over Labor Day weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is the boating capital of the world. There are more than one million registered boats across the state, so it’s no surprise we see the most boating accidents, as well. U.S. Coast Guard data also shows Florida ranked No. 1 with the most...
Pinellas County beachgoers looking forward to SunRunner
A day at the beach started early for Josh Gorsuch and his family. “We got there, like at at 9:00, so we missed a lot of craziness, he said. That craziness is the traffic. Cars backed up on all paths leading to the beaches. But Pinellas County transportation officials say help is on the way when the SunRunner takes to the road, shuttling people out of to the beach on 1st Avenue North and bringing them back on 1st Avenue South. PTSA CEO Brad Miller believes the SunRunner will serve a lot of people for different reasons.
St. Pete man threatens supervisor of elections office with grenade, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
Man seriously hurt following shooting near Brooksville 7-Eleven
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Shots rang out overnight outside a 7-Eleven in Brooksville, leaving one man with life-threatening injuries and another in custody, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 1:12 a.m. Monday to a shooting in the area of South Broad Street between John...
Hit-and-run driver hits bicyclist in Pasco County, leaves behind broken mirror: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a hit-and-run driver in a collision that happened Saturday. The FHP said a 55-year-old man from Hudson was riding his bicycle in the area of Lake Patience Road and American Plaza Boulevard at 10:17 p.m. when he was hit by an unknown […]
Men’s Bake: Fun Until Your Sides Hurt
On Friday, August 26, 2022, the 7th annual Men’s Bake was held as a fundraiser to support affordable housing in Hernando through Mid-Florida Community Services. There were many celebrity bakers as well as mystery bakers. The event is an auction and fundraiser and over $25,000 was raised. The event...
Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
Tampa woman accused of child neglect after toddler shoots 5-month-old baby
A Tampa woman was arrested after a toddler in her care shot a 5-month-old baby, according to police.
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
HERNANDO COUNTY: Residential Fire results in total loss of home
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Fire and Rescue responded to a reported residential fire on Sikes Cow Pen Rd early Monday morning in Brooksville. According to a Fire spokesperson, the call came from the occupant who reported a fire in his single-story wood framed home. According to reports from the units on scene, the caller was awoken by the smoke detectors, and discovered a large fire in the living room of the home. The occupant and his wife escaped the home unharmed.
Crash Diverts Traffic Through Clearwater High School Parking Lot
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a traffic crash with serious injuries this morning on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard at Comet Avenue. An adult male motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening
Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
VIDEO: Victim sliced in robbery at Holiday Shell station
Pasco County deputies are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.
Holzaepfel Gets 35 Years in Death of Pinellas County Deputy
Robert Holzaepfel Accepts Plea Deal--Enters Guilty Plea
