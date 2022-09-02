MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
0-8-6, FB: 6
(zero, eight, six; FB: six)
Cash 3 Midday
1-4-8, FB: 6
(one, four, eight; FB: six)
Cash 4 Evening
3-9-4-2, FB: 6
(three, nine, four, two; FB: six)
Cash 4 Midday
7-1-8-5, FB: 6
(seven, one, eight, five; FB: six)
Mega Millions
39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-nine, forty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $191,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000
