Oregon pot revenue allocations ‘transformed whole systems’
September is National Recovery Month and is used to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
hh-today.com
What’s this? A big party downtown!
At first, all I heard on a bike ride through Albany on Saturday night was the sound. Sounded like a band. Then I remembered I had seen something online about a “block party” that was planned for downtown. Turns out that’s what it was when I got closer....
cannonbeachgazette.com
Tea lovers traveling the Oregon Coast have a new place to stop and ‘get their steep on’
Ginger and Brigham Edwards of North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness are now offering farm to teacup garden tours and tea tasting experiences at their river side tea and wellness center in Nehalem. “So many more people have gotten into tea since the pandemic started” observes Ginger Edwards, owner and tea...
Salem, Oregon ranks as one of America’s most depressed cities
Where are Americans most depressed?
kptv.com
2 teens ‘causing a disturbance’ arrested at Keizer store Friday
KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) - Two teens were arrested after “causing a disturbance” at a Keizer department store on Friday night, according to the Keizer Police Department. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. a caller reported two teenaged children in front of a Target at 6450 Keizer Station Boulevard who were harassing patrons, police said. Then, just before 9 p.m., callers said the teenagers were now causing damage inside the store, running and knocking over displays.
hereisoregon.com
Pixieland, a would-be Disneyland on the Oregon coast, is explored in new documentary
Back in the days when Oregonians snacked on Blue Bell Potato Chips, when a motor trip to the coast was an adventure, and what is now Lincoln City was a collection of towns with names like Nelscott and Taft, a meal at Pixie Kitchen was a special treat. Longtime Oregonians...
State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements
The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects. The department also recommends ending a requirement that students pass Algebra I, that the state offer one […] The post State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
ARDENT GOURMET: Review of The Pelican Brewery Restaurant in Pacific City
They came vertically stacked on a spindle much like a toddler’s stacking toy. But they were distinctly organic, glistening with oil, which was suggestive of life. You eyed them carefully and then, before they might react, snatched one and chomped. Crunchy, salty, oily, oniony, with zero finesse, The Pelican Brewery’s onion rings – of the panko school — were great. With their spicy aioli and BBQ sauces they were greater yet.
Teens booked after Keizer Target incident; officer assaulted
Two teens were arrested after a disturbance at the Keizer Target store Friday night escalated into assaults, police said.
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
Keizer homeowner fatally shoots invader, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say. Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual. The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader […]
ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member
The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
kptv.com
Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
kptv.com
Aumsville man dies after crashing into utility pole, tree along Hwy 101
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Saturday afternoon after crashing their vehicle along Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 84. OSP said an investigation revealed a blue Toyota Sienna was southbound when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a tree.
