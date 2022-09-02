ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

1-4-8, FB: 6

(one, four, eight; FB: six)

MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
