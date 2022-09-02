Read full article on original website
KYTV
Calls requiring ambulance services increasing in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield hospitals report increased calls requesting help. Calls where an ambulance is needed, have increased by 6%. The rise in demand is leading to some changes. “I would have to say just in my opinion, during COVID during the pandemic, I think a lot of people...
KTTS
Pregnant Woman Dead, 3 Hurt In Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A pregnant woman is dead and three others are hurt after a crash Saturday night in Springfield. Police say the driver of a 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding at Grant and Meadowmere when he lost control and ran off the road. The truck hit a utility...
KYTV
City of Springfield may make another attempt to fund Jefferson Footbridge
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield might make another effort to restore the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. “It’s a piece of history that needs to be preserved, and I think it would have a big financial benefit for the area as well,” said Erin Davis, a local. “I would like to see it up and running because I think it would bring in a lot of tourist traffic.”
Springfield police officer involved in fatal shooting
Springfield police say an officer shot and killed a man who was carrying a rifle in a parking lot.
KYTV
Springfield Starbucks workers unionize, first in southwest Missouri to do so
A KY3 viewer captured a massive Luna moth. Viewer Anne Guelker shared angles of the moth peering into the window in Shannon County. You can see in great detail its antennas. Luna moths are not rare but are rarely seen by humans. This is because of their very brief seven to 10-day adult lives.
KYTV
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
KYTV
Willard, Mo. police officer helps save a baby not breathing after delivery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Police Department Sgt. Steve Purdy helped save a newborn who stopped breathing after birth. On August 12, Sgt. Purdy received a call that a mother was going in labor. The Willard Police Department station was close to their location so he took the call. Before he arrived, dispatch said the baby had been delivered, and the baby was not breathing. He was the first to arrive to the apartment, where the mother was already doing CPR.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reminds people to practice safe driving habits after deadly weekend crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department identified a woman who died in a rollover crash on September 3 near Parkview High School. Police said 19-year-old Kaylee Fields, from Humansville, Mo., died in that crash. She was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and...
KYTV
Drivers react to Long Creek Bridge replacement over Table Rock Lake
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Work began to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake, connecting Stone and Taney Counties. MoDOT will build the new bridge south of the current bridge’s location. Route 86 will be open during the project. The current bridge was built back in 1956....
933kwto.com
One Dead and Three Injured in Crash at Grant and Meadowmere in Springfield
One person has died and three others are hurt following a crash over the Labor Day weekend at Grant and Meadowmere in Springfield. Police say a pickup was speeding on Grant Saturday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the road. The truck hit...
KYTV
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
Cold weather shelters in Springfield are recruiting volunteers; how you can help
Even though temperatures are still in the 80's in Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks is already putting a call out for volunteers who can help staff crisis cold weather shelters this coming winter.
KYTV
How to stay safe with your firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether buying a gun for the first time or adding to your collection, understanding how to stay safe with your firearms is incredibly important. To be safe with your firearm, you must know the cardinal rules of firearm safety. 1. Always assume the firearm is loaded.
KYTV
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
933kwto.com
Police Investigate Sunday Night Shooting on Mt. Vernon Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon in Springfield . Officers say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. The victim is in serious, but stable condition at a local hospital. Authorities say one person is in custody.
KYTV
Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular downtown restaurant in Springfield announced on a Facebook post it has closed. Maria’s Mexican Restaurant closed after 25 years in business. According to a post on Facebook, the owners say recent events have made owning a restaurant tougher than ever before. They say...
Mother Speaks Out After Mayes County Crash That Injured Her And 4 Children
On Aug. 30, Courteney Nelson and her four children, ages nine months to six years old, were in a minivan on their way from New York to Dallas to visit family when their lives were changed forever. The Pryor Creek Police Department said the family was stopped at a red...
KYTV
Bumper stickers and decals may give criminals your information
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving around town, you might not think twice about putting a bumper sticker or a decal on your car. But be warned, it can potentially telegraph important information about you to would-be criminals. Here’s a list of common bumper stickers and decals police say can give...
Newton County’s Maps will soon be updated
NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County maps and street center lines are receiving a digital update. Beginning on September 9th, the Newton County Assessor and Director are working together to update all Newton County maps, excluding the city of Joplin. This is to ensure addresses and street center lines are correctly recorded for emergency first responders. […]
KYTV
Branson, Mo. businesses hopeful summer tourism numbers carry into fall season
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Labor Day weekend is commonly considered the unofficial end of Summer. Businesses say it was a successful Labor Day weekend in Branson, and visitors have been filling the streets Monday morning. Dick’s Five and Ten co-owner Steve Hartley says they didn’t know what to expect after...
