KYTV

Calls requiring ambulance services increasing in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield hospitals report increased calls requesting help. Calls where an ambulance is needed, have increased by 6%. The rise in demand is leading to some changes. “I would have to say just in my opinion, during COVID during the pandemic, I think a lot of people...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Pregnant Woman Dead, 3 Hurt In Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A pregnant woman is dead and three others are hurt after a crash Saturday night in Springfield. Police say the driver of a 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding at Grant and Meadowmere when he lost control and ran off the road. The truck hit a utility...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield may make another attempt to fund Jefferson Footbridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield might make another effort to restore the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. “It’s a piece of history that needs to be preserved, and I think it would have a big financial benefit for the area as well,” said Erin Davis, a local. “I would like to see it up and running because I think it would bring in a lot of tourist traffic.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Willard, Mo. police officer helps save a baby not breathing after delivery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Police Department Sgt. Steve Purdy helped save a newborn who stopped breathing after birth. On August 12, Sgt. Purdy received a call that a mother was going in labor. The Willard Police Department station was close to their location so he took the call. Before he arrived, dispatch said the baby had been delivered, and the baby was not breathing. He was the first to arrive to the apartment, where the mother was already doing CPR.
WILLARD, MO
KYTV

Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

How to stay safe with your firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether buying a gun for the first time or adding to your collection, understanding how to stay safe with your firearms is incredibly important. To be safe with your firearm, you must know the cardinal rules of firearm safety. 1. Always assume the firearm is loaded.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bumper stickers and decals may give criminals your information

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving around town, you might not think twice about putting a bumper sticker or a decal on your car. But be warned, it can potentially telegraph important information about you to would-be criminals. Here’s a list of common bumper stickers and decals police say can give...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four States Home Page

Newton County’s Maps will soon be updated

NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County maps and street center lines are receiving a digital update. Beginning on September 9th, the Newton County Assessor and Director are working together to update all Newton County maps, excluding the city of Joplin. This is to ensure addresses and street center lines are correctly recorded for emergency first responders. […]
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

