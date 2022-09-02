Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Two MHA K9 officers place at K9 Olympics
NEW TOWN, N.D. - Two MHA Nation K9 officers returned with medals from the 23rd Annual American Working Dogs K9 Olympics in Denver, Indiana. The competition ran from Aug. 21-26. Out of 150 teams from around the world patrol agent Nate Miller and partner Broder placed first in in the Narcotics Residential event. Agent Britney Larvie and her partner Riki placed second in Narcotics Vehicle Exterior.
KFYR-TV
Latest fundraising efforts show high demand for outdoor pool
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Water World project is seeing plenty of community support to make it a reality. So far, the Pool Action Committee has raised more than $3.2 Million, and that total is expected to climb following their golf tournament and “pumping for a pool” fundraiser. Committee members said bringing an outdoor to Williston was a big deal to residents.
