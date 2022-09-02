WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Water World project is seeing plenty of community support to make it a reality. So far, the Pool Action Committee has raised more than $3.2 Million, and that total is expected to climb following their golf tournament and “pumping for a pool” fundraiser. Committee members said bringing an outdoor to Williston was a big deal to residents.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO