Boulder, CO

9NEWS

Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States arrived in Colorado on Tuesday. The heaviest smoke impacts on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
COLORADO STATE
9News

September is changing more than any other month on the Front Range

DENVER — September is a very dynamic weather month on the Colorado Front Range. There can be severe weather, flooding rains, extreme heat and even snow. That can make it difficult to get a feel for how the climate is really changing. That’s why climatologists use weather data in 30-year chunks to make comparisons and hone in on real change.
DENVER, CO
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days

Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
DENVER, CO
estesparknews.com

Rails in the Rockies Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Rails in the Rockies is coming to town on September 24 and 25 at the Estes Park Event Center. This model railroad show is hosted by the Estes Valley Model Railroaders. It will be their 25th Anniversary celebration putting on this show for the enjoyment of sharing the fun and expertise of model railroading.
ESTES PARK, CO
K99

Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?

Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
FORT COLLINS, CO

