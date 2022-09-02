Read full article on original website
Denver's September sizzle: Record number of 90-degree days forecastSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Co-warehousing concept comes to DenverMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
2022 NBA Draft Review: Denver NuggetsAdrian HolmanDenver, CO
Denver advances plan to boost marijuana deliveryDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Enter cute pet photos to help pay children’s medical costsClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
A 40-degree Temperature Swing is Coming to Colorado This Week With Smoky Skies
It's been flat-out hot for the past several weeks. Over the past few, it seems like some of the relief from afternoon clouds and showers and thunderstorms have dwindled as well. And if your house is anything like mine, the air conditioning has been working overtime during this process. If...
Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?
DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States arrived in Colorado on Tuesday. The heaviest smoke impacts on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
9News
September is changing more than any other month on the Front Range
DENVER — September is a very dynamic weather month on the Colorado Front Range. There can be severe weather, flooding rains, extreme heat and even snow. That can make it difficult to get a feel for how the climate is really changing. That’s why climatologists use weather data in 30-year chunks to make comparisons and hone in on real change.
Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death
Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and without a doubt is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park of scaling one of the world famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
Seeing smoky skies in Colorado? Here’s why
Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.
30-degree temperature drop coming to Denver
Record-breaking heat has settled in to the Denver metro area, sending highs to near 100 degrees.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days
Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus
Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
Boat capsizes with three passengers on board in Colorado
A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue. The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat...
coloradosun.com
Vilified, sanctified, politicized, humanized: The Colorado prairie dogs controversy explained
Prairie dogs are such cute and anthropomorphized mascots that a constituent called a Longmont City Council member on her first day in office wailing about the death of “the babies.” Councilmember Marcia Martin whipped her car around, thinking she was responding to an accident at a preschool. Instead,...
Colorado Deer Nurses Triplets, Watch These 3 Fawns in Action
There are adorable baby deer everywhere in Colorado right now. It's hard not to stop and take in the innocence and dark eyes of a spotted fawn. Those white spots are still so magical, certainly, it has to do with the 1942 movie Bambi. The deer we have here in...
116-Year-Old Denver Building Has Been Transformed for Modern Use
Quite a few historic buildings in Denver have stood the test of time, and continue to exist more than a hundred years after they were first built. Many of these prominent Colorado properties have undergone transformations that beautifully blend old and new. One example of a historic place that has...
estesparknews.com
Rails in the Rockies Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Rails in the Rockies is coming to town on September 24 and 25 at the Estes Park Event Center. This model railroad show is hosted by the Estes Valley Model Railroaders. It will be their 25th Anniversary celebration putting on this show for the enjoyment of sharing the fun and expertise of model railroading.
Summit Daily News
Blue River largely avoids temperature issues and erosion seen in other parts of Colorado
Over the summer, areas of Colorado’s rivers have faced closures and fish kills due to weather conditions, but the Blue River in Summit County has managed to avoid negative impacts from monsoonal moisture and warm temperatures. According to the most recent data from the United States Geological Survey, temperatures...
Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale Offers Peaceful Riverside Living
A log cabin in Lyons, Colorado recently hit the market, giving someone new the chance to purchase this peaceful riverside property. full Zillow listing for this home to learn more. Cozy Cabins to Book for Your Next Estes Park Getaway. These charming cabins provide the comforts of home to vacationers...
Record-high heat expected this week
Sunday night will be in the mild lows and mainly clear skies in Denver.
Potential record-matching temperatures forecasted for Denver
Denver could see temperatures matching or exceeding record highs this week. The Western United States is experiencing a heat dome, and Denver sits on the edge of it. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s nearly all week. These are "unseasonably high" temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, all...
Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?
Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
