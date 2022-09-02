ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

CN2 Newscast – Cameras in Chester County, USC- L Welcomes Students, Sports Rivalry Matchup

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)- The Chester County Sheriff’s Office received authorization by County Council to use more than $70,000 to install cameras throughout the county. Students are back on campus at USC Lancaster. While professors are expecting to see hard work in the classroom, they’re still encouraging students to take a break from the books.
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
Body of missing boater found in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said 32-year-old Jeremiah Williams was reported missing near Stumpy Pond early Sunday morning. He was on a boat with two other people and fell over the front of the boat, authorities say.
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire

FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County

Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte

Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
