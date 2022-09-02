Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Cameras in Chester County, USC- L Welcomes Students, Sports Rivalry Matchup
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)- The Chester County Sheriff’s Office received authorization by County Council to use more than $70,000 to install cameras throughout the county. Students are back on campus at USC Lancaster. While professors are expecting to see hard work in the classroom, they’re still encouraging students to take a break from the books.
fox46.com
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
Body of missing boater found in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said 32-year-old Jeremiah Williams was reported missing near Stumpy Pond early Sunday morning. He was on a boat with two other people and fell over the front of the boat, authorities say.
Relief at the pump in time for busy Labor Day weekend travels
FORT MILL, S.C. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and millions of people are packing their bags and traveling this holiday weekend. For those hitting the road, gas prices have taken a dip compared to the high prices folks encountered at the pump just a few months ago.
scoopcharlotte.com
September Restaurant Openings, Coming Soons, Foodie Events, and News You Can Use
Although we may soon be trading swimsuits for sweaters, the food scene around Charlotte shows no sign of cooling down. Read on for the openings, updates and events you need to know about going into September. New & Opening Soon. Summerbird in South End – Open now. Now open...
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at South Carolina school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Man falls off boat at Lake Wateree; body found by divers
The incident happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 4 on Lake Wateree, specifically the Stumpy Pond area.
abccolumbia.com
One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
cn2.com
CN2 Sports -Coach Allen Talking About Tonight’s Game Against Catawba Ridge
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2) – Talking with Nation Ford Coach Michael Allen talking about tonight’s game as they play in-town rival Catawba Ridge. Click above for full story.
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
Opa! Yiasou Greek Festival returns to in-person event this year
CHARLOTTE — Greece is the word in Charlotte this week as Greek traditions take center stage at the Yiasou Greek Festival, a tradition that began in 1978 and has since become one of the city’s largest annual cultural events. After operating as a drive-thru only event in 2021...
'No warning, no communication' | Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire to clear up confusion on hair policy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty. "The grooming policy, so many policies, are...
WBTV
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
kiss951.com
Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County
Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
Man dies after falling off boat on Lake Wateree, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found Monday afternoon after he fell off a boat early Sunday while on Lake Wateree, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Officials said Jeremiah “Spud” Williams, 32, of Lancaster, was on a boat with two other...
WRAL
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy. Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty.
charlottemagazine.com
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte
Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
