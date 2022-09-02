Read full article on original website
Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend
JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
WSAV-TV
Thousands flock to Tybee Island this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day meant plenty of local businesses were busy this weekend and saw an increase in customers. Thousands flock to Tybee Island this Labor Day weekend. Businesses on Hilton Head Island see increase in …. Atlanta hospital shut down could cause ripple effect …. Lowcountry Senator looking for changes to...
1 Person Hospitalized Following A Pedestrian Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Chatham County Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 6000 block of Ogeechee road on Saturday before 9 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
WYFF4.com
Shark spotted cruising near shore on Hilton Head Island beach
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A shark was spotted swimming close to shore at Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday. Jill Baricikowski Horner said the shark was seen cruising through the shallows at around 3:15 p.m. This is the same beach where another shark was spotted just...
72-year-old man drowns after falling off boat into Georgia lake
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials recovered the body of a man who fell overboard in a Georgia lake. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to a drowning at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
wtoc.com
Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
Woman airlifted after ATV crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to Trident Hospital suffering a serious injury following an ATV crash on Labor Day. Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a woman suffered a significant head injury after an ATV she was riding flipped over on a dirt road off Sunrise Road/SC-217 early Monday morning, around 12:30 […]
counton2.com
Daufuskie Island Ferry could get a new docking station
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — The Daufuskie Island Ferry could soon see a new home on Hilton Head Island. The new docking station would help Daufuskie residents navigate to and from the island while also improving conditions for people who wait for the ferry to pick them up.
WJCL
WCJL News captures beach proposal at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A sweet moment was captured on camera Friday afternoon by WJCL. "All right, Miss Arlene, you going to marry me? Turn around. The TV’s on you!" said Jimmy Friedel, a tourist visiting from Atlanta. Friedel proposed to his girlfriend Arlene Griese on Coligny...
BUI charges for boat operator after 72-year-old falls overboard, drowns
A boat operator faces boating under the influence charges after a 72-year-old man fell overboard Sunday and drowned in B...
wtoc.com
Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch. According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and...
wtoc.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
wtoc.com
Chatham County sees decline in Covid-19 cases
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in months, Chatham County is now considered a medium risk community instead of high risk for Covid-19. As people are out enjoying Labor day today, doctors are weighing in on how likely it is that we’ll see infection numbers increase due the holiday.
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
WJCL
Savannah police respond to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
WJCL
Questions mount for Chimney Cove residents following eviction threat reversal
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Some of the people living at Chimney Cove Village on Hilton Head Island are still wondering if they need to move. Chimney Cove residents received a notice on Aug. 12 that they would have one month to move so the property owner could sell the land to a developer.
counton2.com
Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
Injuries Reported In Crash Involving Cement Truck In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department officials stated that they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Friday. The incident is reported to have taken place in the afternoon.
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on devastating loss
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time, WSAV heard from the family of Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. He was killed Monday in a crash, while on his way home from work. “Emotions that I would never wish this on anybody, you know, the loss of a child,” said Reginald Brannan, the father […]
