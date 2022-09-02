ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

WSAV News 3

Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend

JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Thousands flock to Tybee Island this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day meant plenty of local businesses were busy this weekend and saw an increase in customers. Thousands flock to Tybee Island this Labor Day weekend. Businesses on Hilton Head Island see increase in …. Atlanta hospital shut down could cause ripple effect …. Lowcountry Senator looking for changes to...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Daufuskie Island, SC
Effingham, SC
Georgia State
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
wtoc.com

Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman airlifted after ATV crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to Trident Hospital suffering a serious injury following an ATV crash on Labor Day. Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a woman suffered a significant head injury after an ATV she was riding flipped over on a dirt road off Sunrise Road/SC-217 early Monday morning, around 12:30 […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Daufuskie Island Ferry could get a new docking station

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — The Daufuskie Island Ferry could soon see a new home on Hilton Head Island. The new docking station would help Daufuskie residents navigate to and from the island while also improving conditions for people who wait for the ferry to pick them up.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch. According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
idesignarch.com

Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings

An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham County sees decline in Covid-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in months, Chatham County is now considered a medium risk community instead of high risk for Covid-19. As people are out enjoying Labor day today, doctors are weighing in on how likely it is that we’ll see infection numbers increase due the holiday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Savannah police respond to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...

