Hobbs man accused of strangling family’s pet
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Felix Pena is facing charges after strangling a family's pet and court records show he is no stranger to police. Police responded to a Hobbs home Wednesday after receiving a call saying Pena had killed their cat.
The cat’s owner, said the cat, who they bought for their 11-year-old daughter, had scratched Pena before he picked it up and strangled it. Police say surveillance video then showed Pena digging a hole and burying the cat.
According to the Hobbs Police Department, a search of Pena's criminal history shows he's been charged about 100 times for various crimes. That includes just a few days earlier when he's accused of causing a scene near a taco truck while drunk. During a court hearing Thursday, for his most recent charges, he was released on a $1,000 bond.
