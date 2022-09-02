ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

Hobbs man accused of strangling family’s pet

By Jordan Honeycutt
 6 days ago

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Felix Pena is facing charges after strangling a family’s pet and court records show he is no stranger to police. Police responded to a Hobbs home Wednesday after receiving a call saying Pena had killed their cat.

Clovis residents discuss concerns over recent wave of violent crimes

The cat’s owner, said the cat, who they bought for their 11-year-old daughter, had scratched Pena before he picked it up and strangled it. Police say surveillance video then showed Pena digging a hole and burying the cat.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, a search of Pena’s criminal history shows he’s been charged about 100 times for various crimes. That includes just a few days earlier when he’s accused of causing a scene near a taco truck while drunk. During a court hearing Thursday, for his most recent charges, he was released on a $1,000 bond.

