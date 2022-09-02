ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 21-year-old man is facing several murder charges after he allegedly killed four family members, including a child, on Sunday, Sept. 4. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road, outside of Casa Grande, around 1:45 p.m.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona troopers find 46 pounds of fentanyl during I-10 traffic stop

RED ROCK, Ariz. - Arizona troopers seized 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, officials announced. Authorities pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock for unspecified "moving violations." "During the traffic stop, the trooper observed...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
#East Benson Highway#Kold News 13
KOLD-TV

Hundreds of Sahuarita families affected by bus driver shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The school bus driver shortage is forcing some routes in Sahuarita to be temporarily suspended, and the district is taking steps to get more bus drivers on the job. Sahuarita Unified School District officials say they did a wage comparison for drivers in the...
SAHUARITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24. Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man accused of murdering 4 family members, including 5-year-old niece, near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of murdering four family members, including his teen sister and 5-year-old niece, on Sunday afternoon outside Casa Grande. Around 1:45 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a 911 call from a home near McCartney and Bel Air roads. Deputies arrived and found four people inside the house murdered. Deputies then arrested 21-year-old Richard Wilson Jr. at the home.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist killed, woman charged after crash in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash crash near Tucson International Airport late Thursday, Sept. 1. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Conrado Valenzuela, 24, was hit while riding a dirt bike near South Nogales Highway and East Saint Katherines Court. The...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after wreck in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist has died after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Authorities said the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle involved stayed at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
RIO RICO, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire. It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m. According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise County

COCHISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to a Cochise County school earlier this week. On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

