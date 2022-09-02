Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Tucson police looking for suspect who left pedestrian to die in street
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who hit a pedestrian and fled the scene in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened near Fort Lowell and Los Altos early in the morning on Monday, Aug. 15. The pedestrian, a...
KOLD-TV
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.
1 Man Hospitalized Following A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Arizona state troopers, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday in Tucson. The officials stated that a pickup truck rolled over and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 21-year-old man is facing several murder charges after he allegedly killed four family members, including a child, on Sunday, Sept. 4. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road, outside of Casa Grande, around 1:45 p.m.
2 Arizona Hikers and Dog Airlifted to Safety From Tucson Desert
Last Monday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) had to rescue two hikers and their dog in Romero Pass near Tucson, Arizona. Using the department’s Search and Rescue and Air Units, the team lifted the group to safety and out of the desert heat. According to the PCSD’s...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers find 46 pounds of fentanyl during I-10 traffic stop
RED ROCK, Ariz. - Arizona troopers seized 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, officials announced. Authorities pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock for unspecified "moving violations." "During the traffic stop, the trooper observed...
Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle crash killed a 24-year-old in Tucson. The accident occurred in the late hours of Thursday, the 1st of September. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
Hundreds of Sahuarita families affected by bus driver shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The school bus driver shortage is forcing some routes in Sahuarita to be temporarily suspended, and the district is taking steps to get more bus drivers on the job. Sahuarita Unified School District officials say they did a wage comparison for drivers in the...
KOLD-TV
Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24. Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying...
KOLD-TV
Man accused of murdering 4 family members, including 5-year-old niece, near Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of murdering four family members, including his teen sister and 5-year-old niece, on Sunday afternoon outside Casa Grande. Around 1:45 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a 911 call from a home near McCartney and Bel Air roads. Deputies arrived and found four people inside the house murdered. Deputies then arrested 21-year-old Richard Wilson Jr. at the home.
KOLD-TV
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a local Family Dollar late Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the store at 5713 South Park Avenue where they found 45-year-old Tyron Jvon Podzemny suffering from stab wounds.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist killed, woman charged after crash in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash crash near Tucson International Airport late Thursday, Sept. 1. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Conrado Valenzuela, 24, was hit while riding a dirt bike near South Nogales Highway and East Saint Katherines Court. The...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after wreck in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist has died after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Authorities said the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle involved stayed at the scene.
Should Vail be incorporated?
The community southeast of Tucson is unincorporated, but there's a renewed push to make it a town or city. That would mean more autonomy, but also more taxes and government.
Police: Man killed near 44th Street, Sixth Avenue
The Tucson Police Department responded to an unresponsive man near 6th Avenue. The incident occurred on Sept. 1, around 1:30 a.m. at the area west of S. 6th Ave. and
Hiker flown out after getting stung by bees
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue team responded to a hiker stung by bees. This occurred Monday morning at the Pontatoc Ridge Trail.
KOLD-TV
Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
KOLD-TV
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire. It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m. According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the...
AZFamily
2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise County
COCHISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to a Cochise County school earlier this week. On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.
