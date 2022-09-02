ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Worcester woman lay dying from drug overdose, man who sold couple drugs called to say he may have given them the wrong bags, court docs say

By Tom Matthews
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
James Wilson
3d ago

Don't do drugs, get help to get off, years of life is wasted. You can get off it, you got to fight. My friend was on it for 20 years, got cleaned, he went to a program for 3 years away from his environment, became clean, won his daughter from dfc, started his business and now has a house. You can do it with some good counseling. You have to be faithful.

Denise Rawls
3d ago

RIP I know people think she's just a junkie. She was a person, someone's daughter, sister etc. Not all of you negative commenters are perfect and should be ashamed. If we were all perfect the world wouldn't need sites social media

William Talbot
3d ago

hey... look it that sometimes people who buy drugs say the dealer is ripping them off... this time they got more drugs than they paid for.... an still complaining.....

