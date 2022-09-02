ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Bucyrus firefighters ask motorists to help Fill the Boot for MDA

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
To kick off the Labor Day weekend, Bucyrus firefighters continued their tradition of collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"Every year we like to get out here and do the Fill the Boot campaign to help give back to them," said firefighter Casey Bish, who organized this year's campaign.

Six firefighters from the Bucyrus Firefighters Local No. 1120 were in the streets near Washington Square on Friday afternoon, collecting donations from passing motorists.

They'll be out again 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Bish said the effort was off to a good start.

"We're hoping to do as well as we did last year, and I think last year we were just over $7,000," Bish said. "We'd like to hit the same mark. That would be nice."

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

