ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

New city COVID-19 cases down slightly, increased levels detected in wastewater

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dNKF_0hg55P4V00

WORCESTER — New COVID-19 average cases in the city dropped slightly over the past week, but hospitalizations continue to rise and a recent reading showed high levels in wastewater.

On Friday, the Worcester Department of Public Health reported that the city's seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases stood at 32.9, a drop in about 5.1 cases a day from the week before.

City health officials encourage residents to wear face coverings, stay up to date on vaccines and booster shots, and get tested when exhibiting symptoms.

People in city hospitals with COVID-19 increased over the past week, with 76 people hospitalized in Worcester's health systems, up nine from the previous week.

However, seven are in intensive care unit beds, down two patients.

Zero deaths

Over the past seven days, 230 new cases were reported in Worcester for a total of 61,840 since the start of the pandemic.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported last week.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the city stands at 544.

The city reports 64% of residents are fully vaccinated and 75% have received at least one shot. Of the fully vaccinated population, 52% have received at least one booster shot.

Elevated wastewater numbers

The city administered 240 first doses over the past week, 141 doses to fully vaccinate residents and 192 booster doses.

Recordings of COVID-19 detected in Greater Worcester wastewater shot up significantly Tuesday.

The city continues to monitor the high wastewater levels to determine if it’s an isolated spike or a trend.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: New city COVID-19 cases down slightly, increased levels detected in wastewater

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts health officials announce second human case of West Nile Virus

Residents urged to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced the second human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the state this year. The individual is a male in his 70s who was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County in an area already known to be at moderate risk. The risk of human infection with WNV is moderate to high in the Greater Boston area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday

On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Boston ranked one of the worst retirement cities, according to study

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is ranked one of the worst cities to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The study compared the 50 most-populous U.S. metro areas across several metrics including the percent of the metro area population that is 60 years or older and the number of statewide certified Medicare providers per 100,000 residents. Boston is among the 10 worst retirement cities with a score of 77.77%.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Worcester, MA
Health
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Worcester, MA
Vaccines
Worcester, MA
Government
MassLive.com

Ware reports first case of monkey pox case in town

WARE – The town’s public health department on Wednesday confirmed the first monkey pox case in this community of 10,066. According to state Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, there are currently 303 monkey pox cases in Massachusetts as of Aug. 31.
WARE, MA
CBS Boston

Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m. 
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wastewater#Health System#Linus Covid#General Health#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance
WBUR

Wu announces new city department to boost job training and help with child care

On Labor Day, Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new city department called the Cabinet for Worker Empowerment. Wu said the department will establish more job training centers and set up a child care trust fund. It will also oversee the Green New Deal for Boston Public Schools, which promises significant job creation. The city plans to spend $2 billion to renovate public school buildings over the next decade.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Court records: Man charged in Worcester overdose death may have delivered wrong bag of drugs

WORCESTER — The man charged with manslaughter in the overdose death of a 36-year-old woman in March may have sold the wrong bag of drugs, police allege in court documents. Jonathan E. Delacruz, who was held on $20,000 cash bail during his arraignment Tuesday, allegedly called the woman’s boyfriend to inquire about whether the drugs had already been used, police said.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy