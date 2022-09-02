How to watch Clemson football vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on TV, live stream

The Clemson Tigers kick off their season on September 5 in their home opener against Georgia Tech on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are favored to win against the Yellow Jackets who have won a total of nine games in the past three seasons.

Here's how to watch this matchup:

How to watch Clemson football vs. Georgia Tech on TV, live stream

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN

Provider and channel:

AT&T U-verse, 1602

Comcast XFINITY, 850

DirecTV, 206

DISH Network, 140

Verizon FiOS, 570

ESPN commentators are scheduled to be Dave Pash (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline).

Stream online: ESPN.com/watch

How to listen live to the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on the radio

Radio broadcast:

In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan

SiriusXM 81 / SiriusXM app 81

Online radio broadcast:

Asha Lewis is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @ashalewis_