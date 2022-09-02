ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

How to watch Clemson football vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on TV, live stream

By Asha Lewis, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWo0A_0hg55Ebk00

The Clemson Tigers kick off their season on September 5 in their home opener against Georgia Tech on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are favored to win against the Yellow Jackets who have won a total of nine games in the past three seasons.

Here's how to watch this matchup:

How to watch Clemson football vs. Georgia Tech on TV, live stream

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN

Provider and channel:

  • AT&T U-verse, 1602
  • Comcast XFINITY, 850
  • DirecTV, 206
  • DISH Network, 140
  • Verizon FiOS, 570

ESPN commentators are scheduled to be Dave Pash (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline).

Stream online: ESPN.com/watch

How to listen live to the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on the radio

Radio broadcast:

  • In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan
  • SiriusXM 81 / SiriusXM app 81

Online radio broadcast:

Asha Lewis is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @ashalewis_

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday

It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks

The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Dvoracek
Person
Tom Luginbill
greenvillejournal.com

First Annual Carolina Cup golf tournament to tee off in Spartanburg

The first annual Carolina Cup men’s golf tournament will make its debut at the Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg Oct. 9-11. The event will livestream on GameKast TV and welcome 15 universities from across the East Coast and Midwest, including:. “Hosting the Carolina Cup is a big deal for...
SPARTANBURG, SC
accesswdun.com

Wreck on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road results in injuries

One person suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries in a wreck about 10:20 Sunday morning on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road near Alto. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jessie Diane Keesha Maney was driving south on Ga. 365 in a Chevrolet Traverse when a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Jayson Wade Johnston entered its path while trying to cross Ga. 365.
ALTO, GA
upstatebusinessjournal.com

How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape

It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv#Live Tv#Clemson Football#American Football#Tigers#Georgia Tech On Tv#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Espn Provider#Xfinity#Verizon Fios#Espn Com#Radio#Fan#Siriusxm#The Usa Today Network
saportareport.com

AJC plans to discontinue daily print editions, but will keep a Sunday/weekend newspaper

Updated: this story now includes an email from AJC’s general manager sent to the staff Friday afternoon in response the story in SaportaReport. See below. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will discontinue its daily print edition and go to a weekend print edition, but it will continue its digital news operation seven days a week, according to interviews with a half dozen people close to the newspaper.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
PENDLETON, SC
WYFF4.com

At least 3 people shot, 2 killed overnight at Hartwell, Georgia, nightclub, GBI says

HARTWELL, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Hartwell, Georgia, bar and grill, according to the coroner. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person went on their own to the hospital and has since been treated and released. Several cars were also hit by gunfire.
HARTWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Verizon
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy