wpln.org
Rebroadcast: Baristas lead union push in Middle Tennessee
This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022. Unions have historically been associated with factory workers and those in the automotive industry. In Tennessee, food service employees – particularly baristas – are leading the labor organization push. In Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro, there’s been various efforts to unionize...
WDEF
Amendment One Would Codify “Right to Work” Law into State Constitution
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — For many, Labor Day is a chance to relax. Some gather at barbecues or stroll through parks, taking a day off as summer comes to a close. But for others, Labor Day is just another Monday — you get up early, punch the clock, and get to work.
wcyb.com
Florida's education system shines after shaking off COVID procedures, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As students return to their classrooms, new reports show just how far behind some American kids are in terms of reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one U.S. state is rising above the rest, performing better than many experts predicted. At a time...
After ruling, TN universities must remove references that Title IX law protects LGBTQ+
State Representative John Ragan of Oak Ridge advising the institutions to remove references to LGBTQI people being a "protected class" under the federal Title IX law from public-facing materials, including websites.
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee Judges Philip Smith, John Everett Williams die over Labor Day weekend
Tennessee courts lost two longtime judges over the Labor Day weekend with the unexpected deaths of Fourth Circuit Court Judge Philip Smith and Judge John Everett Williams, the presiding judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals. Smith served since 2009 as one of two Nashville judges who preside over divorce...
themoorecountynews.com
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
wvlt.tv
Tenn. state universities advised to table LGBTQIA protections after court ruling
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Aug. 22, letters were sent to 11 Tennessee state universities advising them to revoke and/or remove any publications, policies, and website entries for which your institution is responsible that state or imply that LGBTQI+ students, etc., are a protected class under Title IX, according to the letter shared with WVLT News by State Representative John Ragan.
ACA Tennessee calls on TWRA, state legislators to update trotline regulations
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification. On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of […]
The health of honey bee colonies in Tennessee
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
wcyb.com
Gov. Bill Lee says student loan forgiveness plan is "the wrong approach"
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Millions of federal student loan borrowers could see thousands of dollars of debt wiped away -- in a plan recently announced by President Joe Biden. Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, is not in favor of the plan. He says this is "the wrong approach" and...
wcyb.com
Public servants at Bristol Tennessee's Fire and Rescue still clocked in this Labor Day
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some public servants still found themselves on the clock this Labor Day. At Bristol Tennessee's Fire & Rescue, it was business as usual, minus a few extracurricular duties like hydrant testing and building inspections. On holidays, the staff usually have a more relaxed day around...
WCNC
'They need their name back': How a Texas lab helped solve a decades-old Tennessee mystery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakthroughs in forensic science can't bring a homicide victim back to life. But they can give that person a name. Like Tracy Sue Walker, who at age 15 in 1978 disappeared from Lafayette, Ind. Seven years later, her bones turned up 400 miles away in steep woods above the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
This is the rudest city in Tennessee, according to one survey
The survey, conducted by the e-learning platform Preply, asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
Wildlife officers implement more water patrolling on East TN lakes for Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officer Jeff Roberson is one of many wildlife officers patrolling the waters this Labor Day weekend. "The majority of our holiday weekends are kind of all hands on deck," he said. "They schedule anybody, everybody to be on the lake patrolling." On...
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee ranks 1st in nation for COVID-19 rate as school-aged children cases rise
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee continues to rise among the population and school-aged children. According to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDE), the number of children between the ages of 5-18 testing positive for the virus the last 14 days has grown to 13,432 as of August 25.
wcyb.com
Rapha Foundation partners with United Way of Southwest Virginia for donation
ABINGDON, Va. — More help from United Way is heading to parts of Southwest Virginia impacted by flood damage. The Rapha Foundation donated $25,000 for the Wise County Disaster Fund. The funds will assist in the long term recovery for those who face property damage from the flooding on July 28th.
Advocacy Group Calls for End to Grocery Tax in Tennessee
Tennessee For All points out 60% of corporations in TN pay no state taxes. Advocacy group Tennessee For All this week called on state government to make permanent the grocery tax holiday that expired at the end of August. For one month, there were no sales taxes assessed on groceries in Tennessee as a result of a legislative move to forego the tax.
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
Over $1 billion in Tennessee Unclaimed Property
The Unclaimed Property division of Tennessee's Department of Treasury is traveling around the state to meet with people who may have claims.
wcyb.com
ETSU preparing for SoCon opener at The Citadel
The ETSU football team will hit the road for the first time this weekend. The Bucs will be in Charleston, SC to begin Southern Conference play against The Citadel. “It’s always tough playing The Citadel," said ETSU head coach George Quarles. "They will have a great crowd there. They are one of those tough teams where it doesn’t matter when you play them – they are always tough. They are physical, the three-back offense presents some problems and they are going to be content to three and four-yard you to death. They’ll go for it on fourth down at their end of the field – it doesn’t matter to them. The number of offensive snaps we’re going to get – it’s going to go down. You’re not going to get as many snaps as you normally would, so we need quality snaps and make sure we take advantage of our snaps. Obviously, it’s also important with them to be in the lead. You don’t want to play from behind against a team like The Citadel."
