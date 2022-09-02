ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rebroadcast: Baristas lead union push in Middle Tennessee

This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022. Unions have historically been associated with factory workers and those in the automotive industry. In Tennessee, food service employees – particularly baristas – are leading the labor organization push. In Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro, there’s been various efforts to unionize...
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants

(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
Tenn. state universities advised to table LGBTQIA protections after court ruling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Aug. 22, letters were sent to 11 Tennessee state universities advising them to revoke and/or remove any publications, policies, and website entries for which your institution is responsible that state or imply that LGBTQI+ students, etc., are a protected class under Title IX, according to the letter shared with WVLT News by State Representative John Ragan.
ACA Tennessee calls on TWRA, state legislators to update trotline regulations

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification. On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of […]
Advocacy Group Calls for End to Grocery Tax in Tennessee

Tennessee For All points out 60% of corporations in TN pay no state taxes. Advocacy group Tennessee For All this week called on state government to make permanent the grocery tax holiday that expired at the end of August. For one month, there were no sales taxes assessed on groceries in Tennessee as a result of a legislative move to forego the tax.
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
ETSU preparing for SoCon opener at The Citadel

The ETSU football team will hit the road for the first time this weekend. The Bucs will be in Charleston, SC to begin Southern Conference play against The Citadel. “It’s always tough playing The Citadel," said ETSU head coach George Quarles. "They will have a great crowd there. They are one of those tough teams where it doesn’t matter when you play them – they are always tough. They are physical, the three-back offense presents some problems and they are going to be content to three and four-yard you to death. They’ll go for it on fourth down at their end of the field – it doesn’t matter to them. The number of offensive snaps we’re going to get – it’s going to go down. You’re not going to get as many snaps as you normally would, so we need quality snaps and make sure we take advantage of our snaps. Obviously, it’s also important with them to be in the lead. You don’t want to play from behind against a team like The Citadel."
