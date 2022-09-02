Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Man found dead at Platte River State Park thought to be 31-year-old
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has tentatively identified a man found dead at Platte River State Park near Louisville. Family members found a man believed to be Alan J. Koenig, 31, dead inside a tent Saturday afternoon, according to a news release. He is believed to have been dead for some time.
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty-two; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-five) (five, ten, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 27, Year: 31. (Month: eleven; Day: twenty-seven; Year: thirty-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
Top Republican on House Veterans Affairs Committee tours Omaha VA hospital
OMAHA -- The top Republican on the House Veterans Affairs Committee got a look at the Omaha VA hospital and its 2-year-old ambulatory care clinic last week. “You’ve got a great facility,” said Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois. “There are certain VA facilities that are aging out, certain ones the veterans don’t want to go to. You don’t get that here.”
Nebraska-North Dakota: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win over North Dakota. Anthony Grant continues to shine as starting running back. After another impressive performance that included two touchdowns against North Dakota, the junior running back has...
Amie Just: How Nebraska leader Garrett Nelson ‘got out of that cloud’ after frustrating loss
Few, if any, took Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern harder than Garrett Nelson. That was his first game as a captain, and the defense — his defense — allowed Northwestern’s offense to post 528 yards, the highest total for the Wildcats in two years. Nelson concedes “he didn’t do anything” to help Nebraska win that game, and that, for him, is personal.
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eleven; Day: four; Year: twenty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Amie Just: Nebraska-Creighton match to highlight volleyball as a 'state treasure,' and 3 more Husker takes
It may be Labor Day, but the work continues on campus for both the Nebraska football and volleyball teams as they embark on the big week ahead. The No. 2 volleyball squad (5-0) travels to Omaha on Wednesday to take on No. 17 Creighton (5-1), while the football team (1-1) tries to build off Saturday’s win in hopes of stringing together back-to-back victories for the first time since this time last year.
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against North Dakota
LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the North Dakota game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Despite facing six-man boxes from North Dakota’s defense, Nebraska...
Nebraska fans once again fill Memorial Stadium with hopes of a 'supportive attitude'
LINCOLN - When the Memorial Stadium gates initially opened Saturday afternoon, the scene was perhaps a sign of the times in Lincoln, Nebraska. The student section lacked a buzz, the parking lot outside East Stadium was relatively bare and interest around the state was deflated, similar to the red balloons that once filled the Lincoln sky.
Kubik, Lauenstein lift No. 2 Nebraska to sweep of Mississippi
Madi Kubik had 13 kills, and Whitney Lauenstein added nine kills and six blocks to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win against Mississippi on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska trailed in the second half of the final two sets,...
Photos: Nebraska hosts North Dakota at Memorial Stadium
📷: The Huskers played their first home game of the season Saturday, hosting FCS opponent North Dakota at Memorial Stadium. Take a look.
Facing a tricky North Dakota offense, eye discipline pays off for NU defense
It’s all about the eyes for the Nebraska defense. Against a North Dakota team known for its trick plays and different offensive concepts, eye discipline was crucial to Nebraska’s 38-17 win over the Hawks on Saturday. It wasn’t always easy for NU’s defenders to keep their eyes on...
McKewon: Nebraska’s split personality can work as an offensive identity – if the D holds up
LINCOLN – Scott Frost drummed the podium with his fingers. A few times, he tapped one for emphasis. “We have a lot we can get better at,” he said through exhales after Nebraska’s 38-17 win over North Dakota. “I think the team is in a great place because I think they're confident and they see the talent, but they know, hey, we can be a lot better than we were today.”
In NU’s deep wide receiver room, Trey Palmer emerges as Thompson’s favorite target
From the first play of the game, Casey Thompson was ready to go. Thompson’s first completed pass, a 21-yard dart to Alante Brown, moved the chains midway through the first quarter and led to a Nebraska touchdown drive. It was much of the same at the start of the...
What's a 6-2? Explaining the offensive system Cook, Huskers are experimenting with
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook mixed things up last week for his team — and its fans — by rolling out a different offensive system that utilizes one more hitter and one more setter subbing into the match. Will the 6-2 rotation be the norm moving forward? Cook...
McKewon: Anthony Grant hits the jets and cools off Scott Frost’s hot seat for a day
LINCOLN — A weird loss became a weird week became a weird half. Nebraska trotted into halftime against North Dakota tied, but NU fans booed. UND’s tortoise kept pace with the Husker hare, and for an hour Saturday, it looked like the Scott Frost era might get a quick hook before Labor Day.
Chatelain: Scott Frost's biggest enemies are time, track record and the eye test
LINCOLN — If you were waiting for reasons to believe that the turning point is coming soon, that Scott Frost’s new formula was better than the last, that Dublin was merely a blip on the comeback trail, well, you’re still waiting. Just don’t forget to breathe.
Tom's takes: Mark Whipple needs to let the big boys eat
1. Casey Thompson has been as good as advertised. Tough guy, too. He took some shots from North Dakota _ which, frankly, shouldn't happen _ and kept coming. Got to take better care of the ball. 2. Mark Whipple had ample opportunity to line up and run it on North...
Nebraska football wins home opener against North Dakota
LINCOLN — Nebraska football notched their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating North Dakota 38-17 in the Huskers' home opener. Nebraska is now 13-0 all-time against Division I-AA/FCS opponents. After winning the toss and deferring, the Huskers held the Fighting Hawks scoreless on their opening drive, forcing...
Practice report: Mark Whipple preaches calm amid the spotlight on Nebraska football
No secrets. No attacks. And nothing is personal. When Nebraska’s offense gathers on Sunday to watch film, the goal is to let the game film tell the truth and get better based on what it says. “If I miss a read or I miss a throw it is all...
