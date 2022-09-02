ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Man found dead at Platte River State Park thought to be 31-year-old

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has tentatively identified a man found dead at Platte River State Park near Louisville. Family members found a man believed to be Alan J. Koenig, 31, dead inside a tent Saturday afternoon, according to a news release. He is believed to have been dead for some time.
LOUISVILLE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty-two; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-five) (five, ten, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 27, Year: 31. (Month: eleven; Day: twenty-seven; Year: thirty-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Top Republican on House Veterans Affairs Committee tours Omaha VA hospital

OMAHA -- The top Republican on the House Veterans Affairs Committee got a look at the Omaha VA hospital and its 2-year-old ambulatory care clinic last week. “You’ve got a great facility,” said Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois. “There are certain VA facilities that are aging out, certain ones the veterans don’t want to go to. You don’t get that here.”
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska-North Dakota: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win over North Dakota. Anthony Grant continues to shine as starting running back. After another impressive performance that included two touchdowns against North Dakota, the junior running back has...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: How Nebraska leader Garrett Nelson ‘got out of that cloud’ after frustrating loss

Few, if any, took Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern harder than Garrett Nelson. That was his first game as a captain, and the defense — his defense — allowed Northwestern’s offense to post 528 yards, the highest total for the Wildcats in two years. Nelson concedes “he didn’t do anything” to help Nebraska win that game, and that, for him, is personal.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eleven; Day: four; Year: twenty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: Nebraska-Creighton match to highlight volleyball as a 'state treasure,' and 3 more Husker takes

It may be Labor Day, but the work continues on campus for both the Nebraska football and volleyball teams as they embark on the big week ahead. The No. 2 volleyball squad (5-0) travels to Omaha on Wednesday to take on No. 17 Creighton (5-1), while the football team (1-1) tries to build off Saturday’s win in hopes of stringing together back-to-back victories for the first time since this time last year.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against North Dakota

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the North Dakota game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Despite facing six-man boxes from North Dakota’s defense, Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
David Coleman
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska fans once again fill Memorial Stadium with hopes of a 'supportive attitude'

LINCOLN - When the Memorial Stadium gates initially opened Saturday afternoon, the scene was perhaps a sign of the times in Lincoln, Nebraska. The student section lacked a buzz, the parking lot outside East Stadium was relatively bare and interest around the state was deflated, similar to the red balloons that once filled the Lincoln sky.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Kubik, Lauenstein lift No. 2 Nebraska to sweep of Mississippi

Madi Kubik had 13 kills, and Whitney Lauenstein added nine kills and six blocks to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win against Mississippi on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska trailed in the second half of the final two sets,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Nebraska’s split personality can work as an offensive identity – if the D holds up

LINCOLN – Scott Frost drummed the podium with his fingers. A few times, he tapped one for emphasis. “We have a lot we can get better at,” he said through exhales after Nebraska’s 38-17 win over North Dakota. “I think the team is in a great place because I think they're confident and they see the talent, but they know, hey, we can be a lot better than we were today.”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tom's takes: Mark Whipple needs to let the big boys eat

1. Casey Thompson has been as good as advertised. Tough guy, too. He took some shots from North Dakota _ which, frankly, shouldn't happen _ and kept coming. Got to take better care of the ball. 2. Mark Whipple had ample opportunity to line up and run it on North...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska football wins home opener against North Dakota

LINCOLN — Nebraska football notched their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating North Dakota 38-17 in the Huskers' home opener. Nebraska is now 13-0 all-time against Division I-AA/FCS opponents. After winning the toss and deferring, the Huskers held the Fighting Hawks scoreless on their opening drive, forcing...
LINCOLN, NE

