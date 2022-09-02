ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Lake, IL

chicagoagentmagazine.com

3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake

Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Fall Festivals in Lake County 2022

Ah yes, autumn! The aromas of pumpkin spice, brisk air and and a huge selection of delicious treats. This is the guide to fall festivals in Lake County 2022. Each is an opportunity to be social and support the local businesses that make up Lake County. While out and about,...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Supportive Housing Development Underway in Elgin

The City of Elgin held a groundbreaking celebration marking the start of construction on a 40 unit permanent supportive housing development. According to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Hanover Landing, located at 711 E. Chicago Street, will be a 100% supportive housing development that will serve residents living with disabilities and those exiting homelessness, all of whom will live independently.
ELGIN, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news

Good Sunday morning, Evanston. The Vogue Fabrics building, a longtime Evanston fixture at 718-732 Main St., was torn down Friday to make way for a five-story building with apartments and stores. “This is part of the evolution,” said Nina Frantz, owner of the Plain and Simple furniture shop across the street, who came to observe. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
UPMATTERS

After two days of searching, drowning victim found in Wisconsin River

DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Chicago man has been identified as a drowning victim in the Wisconsin Dells area. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, on September 4 around 4:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in regarding a swimmer in the Wisconsin River that went underwater. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office also received a call about the same incident.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WIFR

Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Machesney Park has extensive damage after a car crashed into it late Sunday evening. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to the call off Ventura Boulevard to find the siding of a house demolished and a white Acura in the Rock River. Though the house suffered extensive damage, the driver was out of the car when firefighters arrived. They were not transported to the hospital.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

The old swinging bridge over DuPage River

Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
NAPERVILLE, IL
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Capturing Kenosha: The beauty of the Classic Car Cruise-in

After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). Hello, everyone. Welcome to another edition of Capturing...
KENOSHA, WI
chicagostarmedia.com

A round up of Chicago's top stories

Highland Park’s reschedules 4th of July concert for Sept. 4 at Madame ZuZu’s. The 16-year-old Bitter Jester Music Festival’s 4th of July grand finale was canceled in the wake of the Highland Park parade tragedy. The concert has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Billy Corgan’s Madame ZuZu’s, 1876 1st St., Highland Park. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome at the door but are not required. Proceeds will support local businesses affected by the tragic July 4th events.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Spotted lantern flies: The new bug to look out for

Amy Lavalley, Senior Content Editor from Post-Tribune, joins Jon Hansen on Chicago’s Afternoon News to warn about the “Spotted Lantern Fly.” Amy informed listeners where they can be found, who should be cautious, and how they’ve been harming the tree population.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Antioch firefighter injured in blaze at RV service center

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A firefighter was injured Saturday evening during a fire at an RV service center in near north suburban Antioch. Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Gander RV Service Center of Antioch at the intersection of Route 45 and Route 173 around 7:30 p.m., the Antioch Fire Department said.
ANTIOCH, IL

