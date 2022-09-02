Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Florida's education system shines after shaking off COVID procedures, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As students return to their classrooms, new reports show just how far behind some American kids are in terms of reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one U.S. state is rising above the rest, performing better than many experts predicted. At a time...
wcyb.com
Twin Valley High School suspends varsity football program for season
PILGRIM'S KNOB, Va. (WCYB) — Twin Valley High School has suspended its varsity football program for this season. A school official confirmed the information in a Facebook post made on the school's athletics page on Tuesday. Here is the full statement made on Facebook:. Due to unforeseen circumstances which...
