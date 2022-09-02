ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Kentucky's two largest school districts donate furniture to flooded school

KENTUCKY, USA — Two of Kentucky's largest school districts are donating furniture to help a Knott County school that was ruined after devastating flooding last month. Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) sent dozens of pieces of surplus school furniture to Hindman Elementary School to help get the school ready to welcome students back to class.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood. This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia. The first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
FLORENCE, IN
WHAS11

UofL awarded millions to prevent future pandemics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-million dollar grant will help researchers at the University of Louisville work to prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19 and other viruses. The National Institutes of Health awarded UofL $3.7 million to further innovative research that could help combat future pandemics, according to a press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Officials investigate a helicopter crash in Kentucky; killing pilot

KENTUCKY, USA — The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
GLASGOW, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man in critical condition Monday. Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Health in critical...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
LOUISVILLE, KY
