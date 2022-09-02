Read full article on original website
Kentucky's two largest school districts donate furniture to flooded school
KENTUCKY, USA — Two of Kentucky's largest school districts are donating furniture to help a Knott County school that was ruined after devastating flooding last month. Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) sent dozens of pieces of surplus school furniture to Hindman Elementary School to help get the school ready to welcome students back to class.
Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood. This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia. The first...
Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
Missouri Troopers: Louisville man dies at lake over Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Louisville man died at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday. The report shows that 29-year-old Tyler Elliott jumped into the water from a pontoon boat around 4:15 p.m. near the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove.
UofL awarded millions to prevent future pandemics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-million dollar grant will help researchers at the University of Louisville work to prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19 and other viruses. The National Institutes of Health awarded UofL $3.7 million to further innovative research that could help combat future pandemics, according to a press release.
'It was a moment in which they had a little more leverage': Why are we seeing more labor unions form in Kentuckiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Both the numbers and the eye test suggest the same trend: There's an uptick in labor unions forming within the retail industry across the U.S. and in Kentuckiana. "It's about at least double the amount of elections that unions have won in the first half of...
'It’s a disaster, but things can always be worse': Indiana families pick up the pieces after storm
MANVILLE, Ind. — Cleanup efforts began in Jefferson County, Indiana, Monday after recent flooding. Daniel and Lacy Christman said they still can’t believe everything they’ve lost. “You’re kind of mad you lost your stuff, but then you go a mile up the road and see what your...
'It's really special'; Louisville group works to make opera more accessible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When you think of opera, you might imagine the robust woman with a horned helmet, bellowing from the depths of who knows where. Maybe it seems like opera is only for fancy rich people, or older people. The Kentucky Opera, one of the county's longest standing...
How Kentucky students can apply to the U.S. Senate Youth program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education will oversee selection of two high school students from the state to serve as delegates to the U.S. Senate Youth Program. Students from around the U.S. chosen for the merit-based program will study the federal government and the nation's leaders during...
Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
Officials investigate a helicopter crash in Kentucky; killing pilot
KENTUCKY, USA — The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man in critical condition Monday. Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Health in critical...
Indiana football team answers call to help rebuild broken bridge after flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The residents of southeastern Indiana were devastated by flooding Saturday night. In a matter of three hours, nine inches of rain swelled through Jefferson and Switzerland Counties, destroying homes, scattering belongings and taking one life. Marks left behind by the flash flooding are easy to see,...
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
'To those fighting an addiction, please know there is hope and there is help': Kentucky observes Overdose Awareness Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 every year to raise awareness of drug overdoses, to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and to acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.
'It was like a foot deep of water just rushing down': Shelby County family recounts experience during flash floods
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Flash flooding affected Kentuckians in Shelby County over Labor Day weekend. You probably couldn’t tell by looking at the calm creeks on Monday, but creeks rose more than 10 feet on Saturday evening Bagdad Fire Chief Rusty Newton said. The first floor of Wayne Gipson...
Activists march on International Overdose Awareness Day, hope to see changes out of LMDC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crowds took to the streets of downtown Louisville demanding change when it comes to treatment of those struggling with drugs, also calling on the Louisville jail to do better after a string of overdoses. Dozens said when it comes to overdoses and drug addiction in general,...
Kentucky report shows state of school safety, resources for students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the locks on the doors at your child's school, to the hiring of security officers and mental health counselors. Nearly 1,300 Kentucky public schools responded to a survey that is part of an annual report from the Kentucky Office of the State School Security Marshal.
