2022 Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival schedule
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The fourth annual Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival is just days away with tons of fun scheduled for the whole family. The festival kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 10, running through the 11th, and is being hosted by the Laurel Highlands Historical Village. The festival takes place at Duman […]
New winner emerges for Rib Fest 2022
PITTSBURGH — People are lured by the aroma, the smoke, the flavor, and promises from pitmasters that they are about to taste the best barbecue on the planet. That's what happens every year at the annual Rib Fest, where barbecue restaurants hit the road for bragging rights. This year,...
Rainy conditions cut into attendance at annual Labor United Celebration
Rainy conditions this weekend resulted in lower attendance at the annual Labor United Celebration at Northmoreland Park. The 42nd annual two-day event celebrating the traditions and history of organized labor in Western Pennsylvania typically draws close to 20,000 visitors. This year, crowds were about half of what organizers expected, said...
Fifteenth annual Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In fills downtown Altoona
Blair County residents gathered filled downtown Altoona for the fifteenth annual Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In.
Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration. Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. […]
Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club is back with Cruisin' the Flood City for the 14th year
Cars lined up along Main St. on Saturday to showcase some of the best automotive wonders from the local area. But this is no regular car show, the organizers, The Laurel Highlands Mopar Club, aim to not only show their cars but to also support a great cause. Each year they have been donating the proceeds of the event to the great Johnstown YWCA and drive up business for the local shops and restaurants.
Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
Ohiopyle for Whitewater, Hiking, and Historical Fun (Tues., 9/6/22)
Ohiopyle State Park, southeast of Pittsburgh, is wild and scenic. In the 1800s the area drew city dwellers who’d come just to stroll and enjoy the beauties of nature. That pastime is still popular, along with more activities today—notably, white water boating on the Youghiogheny River, which snakes through valleys and gorges here. Within the parkland, two stretches of river offer different experiences. The so-called Middle Yough, which runs from upstream into the town of Ohiopyle, is the gentler ride: a mix of fast-moving flat water and moderate (“Class I and II”) rapids. Kayakers and standup paddleboarders who first have mastered steering on calm water often use this stretch to learn the game of zipping through chutes and dips without mucho upsets. The Lower Yough, from Ohiopyle down, has the bigger, bouncier rapids. Expert kayakers love it, as do visitors who take the guided raft trips, paddling in (relatively) stable soft rafts with guides who know the way. Major outfitters, alphabetically, are: Laurel Highlands River Tours, Ohiopyle Trading Post, White Water Adventurers, and Wilderness Voyageurs.
Mother-daughter duo to open specialty clothing boutique in Vandergrift
A new business is buzzing into Vandergrift. Honeybee & Co., an online women’s and children’s specialty clothing boutique, is scheduled to open a brick-and-mortar location Sept. 15 at 301 Emerson St. The business, co-owned by the mother-and-daughter team of Rachelle Beavers, 45, of West Leechburg and Destiney Beatty,...
Tubapalooza brings attention to local water levels
Tubapalooza is back again for another day of fun in the water but that isn't the case for everyone. A year of droughts and unfavorable weather has impacted the water levels of local lakes and rivers which in turn makes certain recreational activities in the water impossible. “Today is Tubapalooza,"...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting for Mulberry Square Healthcare and Rehabilitation as they transition to being a part of the Bonamour Health Group family! Courtesy of Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express...
Penn State Love Stories: THON, Go Go Gadjet, & A Forever Bond
Love is a beautiful thing. But, it’s even more beautiful when it grows right here in Happy Valley. Nothing is more romantic than a kiss by Old Main or saying goodbye before class in front of the library steps. You both already bleed blue and white. That’s a match made in heaven! That’s why when falling in love at Penn State, you have to get married.
Jefferson County church giving help to those in need
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica is holding its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event is something Debbie Stephens, the co-founder of the Pisgah giving closet looks forward to holding every Saturday after Labor Day for the past 16 years. […]
Paranormal investigations continue in Jeannette in advance of Oct. 8 Ghost Tour
Paranormal investigators are finding eerie evidence in some of Jeannette’s buildings. Members of Truth Seekers Paranormal Researchers have been using specialized equipment at several downtown locations in preparation for an Oct. 8 fundraiser for the Jeannette Historical Society and You Are Here gallery. “We’re still going through the audio...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 2-5
The 29th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival takes place Friday through Monday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. More than 200 exhibitors from 14 states will be present, selling jewelry, embellished clothing, home and seasonal decor, floral arrangements, candles, lotions and soaps, pet treats and accessories and food and drink items.
Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township
A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
$1K worth of fencing stolen from 9/11 memorial garden in Somerset Co., PSP says
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Somerset County are investigating the theft of approximately $1,000 worth of fencing that had been delivered to the Remember Me Rose Garden in Stoystown. Police say sometime between the evenings of Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3, an unknown individual(s)...
Johnstown fire leads to building being demolished
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Crews who are working on putting out a fire in Johnstown are now planning on tearing down the building. The fire was reported at 1:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Kingston Alley. Flames were coming out from the roof when police arrived. According to Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler, there […]
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. exploreJefferson.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on...
Psycho Bunny to make regional debut with new store at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Psycho Bunny, a growing apparel retailer that takes an idiosyncratic approach to its branded clothing, featuring an icon of a bunny’s head crossed with a skull and cross bones, is preparing to open its first store in western Pennsylvania. Simon Property Group announced that...
