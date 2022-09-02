Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
The Tam O'Shanter's One-Night-Only Carhops: the Derby Dolls
Call this skate-wearing server one of the sassy, swift, and on-the-roll symbols of Southern California, a dine-out icon of the early rise in car culture. And while the carhop never fully rolled into the sunset — you can still find the whimsical, wheel-rocking employees on rare occasions — you're more likely to enjoy this singular throwback experience at a pop-up event.
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
foodgressing.com
Temecula Valley Wine Country California Fall & Halloween 2022
As the changing leaves illuminate the landscape, autumn is the perfect time to experience the charm and beauty of the Temecula Valley California, a premiere global wine destination with an emerging, vibrant culinary scene and welcoming, small-town atmosphere. This is the perfect time to visit one of the region’s colorful,...
NBC Los Angeles
Radford Fire Grows to 450 Acres in the Mountains Near Big Bear
Aircraft and ground crews are battling the Radford Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear. The fire broke out Monday during one of the warmest days of the year and tore through about 450 acres of brush and heavy timber in the mountains east of Los Angeles.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave
Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records. The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
NBC Los Angeles
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
lacar.com
Motorcycles in Southern California
This article is not a substitute for knowing the law and driving/riding in a safe manner. It's meant as a resource, but not a legal resource of any kind: Do your homework! Also: Remember to stay safe on our roads - let's ride together, not die together... In this article,...
NBC Los Angeles
California Enters the ‘Most Challenging Days' of Heat Wave
The chance of power outages will increase Monday when California enters the sixth day of an unrelenting heat wave. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the state rivaling its all-time high for electricity demand, said Elliot Mainzer, president and chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator. The ISO issued a Stage 1 energy emergency alert Monday afternoon, marking another step toward possible rotating power outages.
beverlyhillscourier.com
LA Animal Services Offers Tips for Pet Owners in High Heat
As temperatures soar in Southern California, LA Animal Services is reminding pet owners that too much heat can be extremely dangerous or even fatal for pets. • NEVER leave your pet alone inside of a vehicle. If your pet cannot go inside with you at every stop, they are safer at home. A car can overheat even when a window has been slightly opened. Your car can get up to 20+ degrees warmer within minutes.
Surfline
No, Southern California Isn’t Going to Get Hit by a Hurricane This Week
Tropical Storm Kay developed off Southern Mexico Sunday. Kay will strengthen the next few days as it tracks near or possibly over Baja. Uncertain forecast but significant impacts to Baja likely; SoCal impacts possible. For those who have been closely following either the long range charts or Surfline’s Lotus spot...
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Battle Flames at Boyle Heights Commercial Buildings
Over 180 firefighters battled a fire that damaged several Boyle Heights commercial buildings Monday on a sweltering day of extreme heat in Southern California. The fire was reported in the 2400 block of East 11th Street in the community east of downtown Los Angeles. Flames burned through the roof of at least one single-story building in an industrial area and generated a tower of thick black smoke that could be seen for miles around.
Southern California Grows Roots as Potential Hotspot For Hair Loss Therapies
Ah Southern California, the land of movie stars, glamor, and beauty. A paradise of botox, silicone, and saline. A perfect incubator for a cure for baldness. Maybe. Several new scientific studies have cropped up in recent months with tantalizing results that suggest researchers are narrowing in on the mechanism that makes hair start growing. At UC Irvine, Maksim Plikus’s research showed that a molecule called SCUBE3 can stimulate new hair growth in mice when injected into the skin. An hour north, at UC Riverside, complementary research by Qixuan Wang is delving into the same mechanics.
NBC Los Angeles
Fire Crews Battle Radford Brush Fire in Big Bear
Aircraft and ground crews are battling the Radford brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest that has burned about 200 acres. About 140 firefighters have been sent to fight this fire. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order from Glass Rd. to South Fork River...
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Sunday
If you thought Saturday was hot, wait until you hear about Sunday's record-breaking temperatures across Southern California for Sept. 4. Escondido set a record of 102 degrees for the hottest temperature on this day, breaking a 1997 record of 101, according to the National Weather Service. Oceanside Harbor set a...
Fairview Fire: 2 people killed, thousands evacuated as wildfire in SoCal burns 2,000 acres
Two people were killed and another was injured Monday after a wildfire broke out in Riverside County in Southern California and quickly spread to 2,000 acres, officials said.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Killed in Northern California's Mill Fire
Two people died in a wildfire that ripped through a Northern California town over the holiday weekend. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details.
NBC Los Angeles
Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Route Fire Damage
Labor Day travelers faced significant holiday delays on a stretch of the 5 Freeway that remains partially closed Monday north of Los Angeles due to damage from a wildfire. Two lanes on the northbound side of the main route between Southern and Northern California through the state’s Central Valley remain closed. Repairs are needed on a wall damaged by the Route Fire, which began Wednesday and burned more than 5,200 acres in the Castaic area.
Top tips to keep your pets safe and cool during dangerous heat
With the high temperatures scorching Southern California, many people are keeping a close eye on their pets when going outside and being mindful of what time of the day they decide to go out.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Extraordinary' Heat Wave Pushes California Closer to Rotating Power Outages
Rotating power outages appear increasingly likely Tuesday as an unrelenting nearly week-long heat wave continues to grip California. The operator of the state's power grid warned of the possibility of planned outages, a step officials have tried to avoid by issuing calls for voluntary power conservation and taking other measures to balance power demand and supply during the unusually long late-summer heat wave.
