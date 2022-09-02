ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

The Tam O'Shanter's One-Night-Only Carhops: the Derby Dolls

Call this skate-wearing server one of the sassy, swift, and on-the-roll symbols of Southern California, a dine-out icon of the early rise in car culture. And while the carhop never fully rolled into the sunset — you can still find the whimsical, wheel-rocking employees on rare occasions — you're more likely to enjoy this singular throwback experience at a pop-up event.
RESTAURANTS
foodgressing.com

Temecula Valley Wine Country California Fall & Halloween 2022

As the changing leaves illuminate the landscape, autumn is the perfect time to experience the charm and beauty of the Temecula Valley California, a premiere global wine destination with an emerging, vibrant culinary scene and welcoming, small-town atmosphere. This is the perfect time to visit one of the region’s colorful,...
TEMECULA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Radford Fire Grows to 450 Acres in the Mountains Near Big Bear

Aircraft and ground crews are battling the Radford Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear. The fire broke out Monday during one of the warmest days of the year and tore through about 450 acres of brush and heavy timber in the mountains east of Los Angeles.
BIG BEAR, CA
California State
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave

Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records. The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
BANNING, CA
lacar.com

Motorcycles in Southern California

This article is not a substitute for knowing the law and driving/riding in a safe manner. It's meant as a resource, but not a legal resource of any kind: Do your homework! Also: Remember to stay safe on our roads - let's ride together, not die together... In this article,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

California Enters the ‘Most Challenging Days' of Heat Wave

The chance of power outages will increase Monday when California enters the sixth day of an unrelenting heat wave. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the state rivaling its all-time high for electricity demand, said Elliot Mainzer, president and chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator. The ISO issued a Stage 1 energy emergency alert Monday afternoon, marking another step toward possible rotating power outages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beverlyhillscourier.com

LA Animal Services Offers Tips for Pet Owners in High Heat

As temperatures soar in Southern California, LA Animal Services is reminding pet owners that too much heat can be extremely dangerous or even fatal for pets. • NEVER leave your pet alone inside of a vehicle. If your pet cannot go inside with you at every stop, they are safer at home. A car can overheat even when a window has been slightly opened. Your car can get up to 20+ degrees warmer within minutes.
PETS
NBC Los Angeles

Firefighters Battle Flames at Boyle Heights Commercial Buildings

Over 180 firefighters battled a fire that damaged several Boyle Heights commercial buildings Monday on a sweltering day of extreme heat in Southern California. The fire was reported in the 2400 block of East 11th Street in the community east of downtown Los Angeles. Flames burned through the roof of at least one single-story building in an industrial area and generated a tower of thick black smoke that could be seen for miles around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Southern California Grows Roots as Potential Hotspot For Hair Loss Therapies

Ah Southern California, the land of movie stars, glamor, and beauty. A paradise of botox, silicone, and saline. A perfect incubator for a cure for baldness. Maybe. Several new scientific studies have cropped up in recent months with tantalizing results that suggest researchers are narrowing in on the mechanism that makes hair start growing. At UC Irvine, Maksim Plikus’s research showed that a molecule called SCUBE3 can stimulate new hair growth in mice when injected into the skin. An hour north, at UC Riverside, complementary research by Qixuan Wang is delving into the same mechanics.
HAIR CARE
NBC Los Angeles

Fire Crews Battle Radford Brush Fire in Big Bear

Aircraft and ground crews are battling the Radford brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest that has burned about 200 acres. About 140 firefighters have been sent to fight this fire. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order from Glass Rd. to South Fork River...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Killed in Northern California's Mill Fire

Two people died in a wildfire that ripped through a Northern California town over the holiday weekend. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details.
WEED, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Route Fire Damage

Labor Day travelers faced significant holiday delays on a stretch of the 5 Freeway that remains partially closed Monday north of Los Angeles due to damage from a wildfire. Two lanes on the northbound side of the main route between Southern and Northern California through the state’s Central Valley remain closed. Repairs are needed on a wall damaged by the Route Fire, which began Wednesday and burned more than 5,200 acres in the Castaic area.
CASTAIC, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Extraordinary' Heat Wave Pushes California Closer to Rotating Power Outages

Rotating power outages appear increasingly likely Tuesday as an unrelenting nearly week-long heat wave continues to grip California. The operator of the state's power grid warned of the possibility of planned outages, a step officials have tried to avoid by issuing calls for voluntary power conservation and taking other measures to balance power demand and supply during the unusually long late-summer heat wave.
CALIFORNIA STATE

