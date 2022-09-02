As temperatures soar in Southern California, LA Animal Services is reminding pet owners that too much heat can be extremely dangerous or even fatal for pets. • NEVER leave your pet alone inside of a vehicle. If your pet cannot go inside with you at every stop, they are safer at home. A car can overheat even when a window has been slightly opened. Your car can get up to 20+ degrees warmer within minutes.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO