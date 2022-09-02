Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Normal police searching for suspected shoplifter
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person in the photo. Police say the suspect stole a bottle of cologne from Von Maur. If you have any information to help identify this suspect, you can contact Detective Badalamenti at...
newschannel20.com
Shot fired outside Port Royal bar
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after at least one shot was fired outside a bar Monday morning. We're told it happened just before 1 a.m. outside Port Royal, located at 2880 N. Oakland. Police say the male suspect fired one shot in the parking lot. He...
newschannel20.com
Taco Gringo burglarized twice in two days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An arrest has been made after a local restaurant was burglarized twice in two days. Springfield Police say Taco Gringo on South Grand Avenue was burglarized around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. The same location was burglarized over the holiday weekend. Few details are being released at...
newschannel20.com
Police investigate Taco Gringo burglary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a recent commercial burglary. We're told staff at Taco Gringo on South Grand Avenue discovered the business had been burglarized early Monday morning. At around 7 a.m., police were called in crime scene investigators to look into the burglary at Taco...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Police surprise armed Decatur meth dealer with home raid, affidavit says
DECATUR — Police report surprising a Decatur drug dealer when they raided his home and seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine pills and an illegally-owned gun. A sworn affidavit said the raid was carried out at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
KTLO
Springfield police officer involved in fatal shooting
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said. According to the Associated Press, the man, identified as Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield, died at a hospital after being shot on Friday. Police said in a news...
U of I Police investigating robbery on campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department are investigating a robbery that happened Monday morning on campus. It happened at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street. Officers said a student was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by someone riding a bicycle. The […]
WAND TV
Man shot outside Unique's Bar & Grill in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Someone was shot outside of Unique's Bar & Grill early Monday. Springfield police officers who were in the area heard shots being fired in the parking lot around 1 a.m. A man in his 40s was shot in the leg. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Man shot in arm and leg at intersection
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — One person was injured after a reported aggravated battery and shots fired call in Champaign on Sunday. We're told officers found an Urbana man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. Police say the shooting happened at 1:18 a.m. near...
newschannel20.com
Man killed after ATV crash in Champaign County
PHILO, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northup has identified the name of the driver involved in an ATV crash on Sunday. Northrup reports Preston S. Taylor, 36, of Tolono, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police say the initial reports indicate that Taylor reportedly...
wjbc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a news release. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
Central Illinois Proud
Man facing attempted murder charges following Peoria stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria. Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
newschannel20.com
Becker Library vandalized with spray paint
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Vandals targeted the Becker Library with spray paint on Thursday. Crime Stoppers is seeking any information about who did it. A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. You can call crime stoppers at 217-836-7669.
Food trucks face new challenges amidst violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One Champaign food truck owner said he lost business after someone slashed his tires right before U of I graduation weekend in May. He said it cost him thousands of dollars. “Dave” owns Dave’s Dogs in the Champaign-Urbana area. He said he enjoys the independence of a food truck, but it […]
Comments / 0