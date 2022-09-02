Read full article on original website
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt. The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone of 12,000 Registered Apprentices
Highest Participation Ever in State History; Apprenticeships Provide Expanded Opportunities for Maryland Workers and Employers. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history.
Maryland candidates for Governor campaign at Gaithersburg Labor Day parade
GAITHERSBURG, MD - Gaithersburg became the center of Maryland's political world today as Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox made the town's annual Labor Day Parade a key stop on their campaign trails. Maryland will be saying goodbye to Larry Hogan in January as term limits will conclude the...
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
Marylanders gear up to receive new booster shots
This week, many people across Maryland will be rolling up their sleeves to get the new single-dose bivalent booster shot for COVID-19.
DMV Destinations: Playing in Ocean City, West Virginia and VA's Wine Country!
We're debuting a new series on FOX 5 DC called "DMV Destinations," where we'll take you to some of the best spots to have fun across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia!. In our first episode, Erin Como takes us to Ocean City's boardwalk for some fun in the...
Flooding in Rhode Island strands drivers on I-95
Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Providence Monday evening, closing highways and main roads throughout Rhode Island. Drivers were stuck on I-95 in Providence for their evening commute as flash flooding made the highway impassable. Several cars were flooded along with the highway. Police were said to have helped those...
Beyond MoCo: The World’s Largest Pickle Party is Coming to Maryland
The Big Dill, which describes itself as the “#1 Pickle Party in the World”, returns to Power Plant Live! at 34 Market Pl in Baltimore on September 24 and 25. The two day event will include pickle sampling, concerts, carnival games, a pickle eating contest, a brine chugging competition, and an appearance by “Dilly” the pickle. Pickle flavored cupcakes, donuts, fudge, ice cream, and pizza are a few of the items that will be available for purchase at the event.
Maryland Migratory Game Bird Hunting 2022-2023 Begins
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the state’s 2022-2023 migratory game bird hunting seasons. Bag limits, season dates, and shooting hours can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping. “Maryland hunters wait for September with anticipation as this month marks...
Terrible Traffic Tuesday: Back to school, work means heavy congestion on DC area roadways
WASHINGTON - Get ready to spend more time in traffic across the D.C. region as drivers return to the roadways in what is commonly known around the area as 'Terrible Traffic Tuesday.'. The nickname was given to the Tuesday after Labor Day because after a long summer break, nearly all...
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
Maryland State Police Ready For Impaired, Aggressive, Distracted Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend
(PIKESVILLE, Md.) — As the unofficial end to summer approaches with the Labor Day weekend, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving. In preparation for the expected high volume of traffic and the potential for many more impaired […]
Man from Maryland killed in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a killing happened Thursday night, September 1, according to a police report.
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Maryland Weather: Expect rain showers over Labor Day Weekend
BALTIMORE -- Saturday was the dry start to the Labor Day holiday weekend.There were a few high clouds across the area, with temperatures in the upper 1980s. Sunday should be dry for most of the day. But there will be the potential for a late-day storm north and west of Baltimore as a front drops into the region. The front will park itself over the area on Labor Day. So, rain chances will increase Sunday night into Labor Day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Sunday will reach near 90 degrees with highs in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will continue into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday before drying out late in the week.
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
Humid, mostly clear Sunday across DC region; Storms possible Labor Day Monday
It's going to be a hot, humid, and mostly clear Labor Day Sunday across the D.C. region. Temperatures Sunday will start off in the 70s before topping out in the upper 80s. Adding to the high temperatures, it will be a humid day thanks to rising dew points. Despite, the...
