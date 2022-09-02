ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

fox5dc.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week

Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

Highest Participation Ever in State History; Apprenticeships Provide Expanded Opportunities for Maryland Workers and Employers. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Flooding in Rhode Island strands drivers on I-95

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Providence Monday evening, closing highways and main roads throughout Rhode Island. Drivers were stuck on I-95 in Providence for their evening commute as flash flooding made the highway impassable. Several cars were flooded along with the highway. Police were said to have helped those...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: The World’s Largest Pickle Party is Coming to Maryland

The Big Dill, which describes itself as the “#1 Pickle Party in the World”, returns to Power Plant Live! at 34 Market Pl in Baltimore on September 24 and 25. The two day event will include pickle sampling, concerts, carnival games, a pickle eating contest, a brine chugging competition, and an appearance by “Dilly” the pickle. Pickle flavored cupcakes, donuts, fudge, ice cream, and pizza are a few of the items that will be available for purchase at the event.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Migratory Game Bird Hunting 2022-2023 Begins

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the state’s 2022-2023 migratory game bird hunting seasons. Bag limits, season dates, and shooting hours can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping. “Maryland hunters wait for September with anticipation as this month marks...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
FOX43.com

An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Police Ready For Impaired, Aggressive, Distracted Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend

(PIKESVILLE, Md.) — As the unofficial end to summer approaches with the Labor Day weekend, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving. In preparation for the expected high volume of traffic and the potential for many more impaired […]
MARYLAND STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers

Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Expect rain showers over Labor Day Weekend

BALTIMORE -- Saturday was the dry start to the Labor Day holiday weekend.There were a few high clouds across the area, with temperatures in the upper 1980s.  Sunday should be dry for most of the day. But there will be the potential for a late-day storm north and west of Baltimore as a front drops into the region. The front will park itself over the area on Labor Day. So, rain chances will increase Sunday night into Labor Day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Sunday will reach near 90 degrees with highs in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will continue into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday before drying out late in the week.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
MARYLAND STATE

