Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Dressing for your first Broadway Show.Everything Kaye!Cincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged after shooting man in face
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested after shooting another man in the face. According to court documents, Shawn Pierson, 44, shot a man in the face with a handgun. Documents say Pierson and the victim are "acquaintances." Officials say the shooting happened in the 3300 block of McHenry...
WKRC
Parents sentenced for abusing their children, killing 1 of them
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two young parents pleaded guilty to abusing their two children, killing one of them. Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier have both been sentenced. Farrier and Sams were arrested on Dec. 22 after police were called to their home in the Villages of Roll Hill for a domestic violence incident.
WLWT 5
Police: Two guns pulled during fight at Kroger in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Norwood police are looking for two groups of people who pulled guns during a fight and put the Norwood Kroger on lockdown Monday. Police say the two groups were fighting at the store on Montgomery Road Monday afternoon. They say one person from each group pulled a...
Fox 19
2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fort Thomas police are searching for two people accused of peeping into a teenage girl’s bedroom. The victim’s father, who prefers to remain anonymous, says he’s bothered by what happened. “Stay away from my daughter’s bedroom window,” he said Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Prosecutors file response opposing motion to seal conviction of Skylar Richardson
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Prosecutors have filed a motion opposing amotion from Skylar Richardson to have her felony conviction sealed. Richardson was convicted in 2019 of abusing the corps of her baby. The motion from the prosecution, filed on Sept. 1 through the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, says "The...
WLWT 5
Butler County man says he was shot at after honking at driver in roundabout
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police in Fairfield Township are investigating a report of a road rage shooting. The victim, who asked only to be identified by his first name, Adam, said another driver fired three rounds and his car just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Bypass 4, just south of Hamilton-Mason Road.
WKRC
Police investigate fatal shooting at Norwood apartment building
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Norwood. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Mills Avenue near Montgomery Road just before 9:30 p.m. Monday for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man who'd been shot in the entryway. He was rushed...
Fox 19
Families of victims in Hyde Park fatal hit-and-run offering $11,000 for suspect’s identity
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a deadly hit-and-run involving three pedestrians in Hyde Park, the families of the victims are offering a cash reward for the suspect’s identity. The families are offering $11,500 in cash to whoever reports the identity of the driver who caused the crash on Aug. 27. The reward will be in addition to the $2,500 reward Crime Stoppers is offering.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Butler County deputies want to identify man spotted peeking into residents' windows
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Someone is peering into people's windows in Butler County and sheriff's investigators want to know who it is. A man was caught on a surveillance camera peeking into the windows of a home in the Four Bridges area on August 22 just before 11 p.m.
Fox 19
Man dead in Norwood shooting, coroner says
NORWOOD (WXIX) - A man died after a shooting in Norwood on Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened near the area of Mills and Walter avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Norwood police. Police say the 26-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot...
Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting
Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting
18-year-old arrested after nearly 50-mile chase through 3 counties
OSHP Trooper Michael Shuler said he clocked a Jeep going 113mph on I-75 near State Route 63 around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Shuler said the driver, Edward Mumphery Jr., refused to stop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigate alleged assault on Campbell County bus
Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson confirmed the district is investigating the 'alleged incident,' but the district refused to confirm details put forth by parents.
WKRC
Retirement facility employee accused of raping 90-year-old victim
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An employee at a retirement community answered to a rape charge in court Friday. Peris Ross pleaded not guilty. Ross is accused of sexual conduct with the alleged 90-year-old victim on July 30. His attorney said the nurse's aide worked at the Oakley facility for eight or...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man accused of rape involving 90-year-old victim
CINCINNATI — A healthcare worker is accused of raping a 90-year-old woman at the senior living facility where he was employed. According to Hamilton County Prosecutors, Peris Ross, 35, was an employee at the Hyde Park Health Center at the time of the incident in July. Court documents stated...
WKRC
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
Nearly 50-mile chase leads authorities through 3 counties, ends with arrest
An 18-year-old man was arrested after an early morning chase that led law enforcement through three counties, our news partners at WCPO reported. Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Shuler said he clocked a Jeep going 113mph on I-75 near State Route 63 around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to WCPO.
WLWT 5
Woman charged with murder after killing man, injuring another in road rage case
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman appeared in court again on charges stemming from a deadly incident in a grocery store parking lot. Taahviya Chapman, 24, stood in front of the judge Friday, now charged with murder, felonious assault and child endangerment. Chapman is accused of intentionally hitting the father...
Man charged with murder after Mount Lookout shooting
The shooting took place at the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue. The victim was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Fox 19
Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
Comments / 0