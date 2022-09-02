ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Court docs: Man charged after shooting man in face

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested after shooting another man in the face. According to court documents, Shawn Pierson, 44, shot a man in the face with a handgun. Documents say Pierson and the victim are "acquaintances." Officials say the shooting happened in the 3300 block of McHenry...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Parents sentenced for abusing their children, killing 1 of them

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two young parents pleaded guilty to abusing their two children, killing one of them. Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier have both been sentenced. Farrier and Sams were arrested on Dec. 22 after police were called to their home in the Villages of Roll Hill for a domestic violence incident.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Two guns pulled during fight at Kroger in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Norwood police are looking for two groups of people who pulled guns during a fight and put the Norwood Kroger on lockdown Monday. Police say the two groups were fighting at the store on Montgomery Road Monday afternoon. They say one person from each group pulled a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fort Thomas police are searching for two people accused of peeping into a teenage girl’s bedroom. The victim’s father, who prefers to remain anonymous, says he’s bothered by what happened. “Stay away from my daughter’s bedroom window,” he said Monday.
FORT THOMAS, KY
WKRC

Police investigate fatal shooting at Norwood apartment building

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Norwood. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Mills Avenue near Montgomery Road just before 9:30 p.m. Monday for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man who'd been shot in the entryway. He was rushed...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Families of victims in Hyde Park fatal hit-and-run offering $11,000 for suspect’s identity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a deadly hit-and-run involving three pedestrians in Hyde Park, the families of the victims are offering a cash reward for the suspect’s identity. The families are offering $11,500 in cash to whoever reports the identity of the driver who caused the crash on Aug. 27. The reward will be in addition to the $2,500 reward Crime Stoppers is offering.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man dead in Norwood shooting, coroner says

NORWOOD (WXIX) - A man died after a shooting in Norwood on Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened near the area of Mills and Walter avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Norwood police. Police say the 26-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot...
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

Retirement facility employee accused of raping 90-year-old victim

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An employee at a retirement community answered to a rape charge in court Friday. Peris Ross pleaded not guilty. Ross is accused of sexual conduct with the alleged 90-year-old victim on July 30. His attorney said the nurse's aide worked at the Oakley facility for eight or...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: Man accused of rape involving 90-year-old victim

CINCINNATI — A healthcare worker is accused of raping a 90-year-old woman at the senior living facility where he was employed. According to Hamilton County Prosecutors, Peris Ross, 35, was an employee at the Hyde Park Health Center at the time of the incident in July. Court documents stated...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
COVINGTON, KY

