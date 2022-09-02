Read full article on original website
Ride supports Make-A-Wish
The 8th annual Ride for Wishes will roll through the region on Saturday September 17. It’s a fundraiser for Make A Wish of Southern Illinois and while many motorcycles are expected, the ride is open to any and all vehicles. Proceeds will help make wishes come true for children dealing with life threatening illnesses.
Parades held to mark Labor Day
Labor Day parades were held on Monday in Granite City, Belleville, and St. Louis. Union members and their families either marched in the parades or watched from the sidelines as they celebrated the labor movement, its history, and shared the challenges of fighting for workers rights and a livable wage.
Online fundraiser for Alton Memorial Foundation
The annual Duck Pluckers fundraiser for the Alton Memorial Hospital Health Services Foundation is this Saturday and while in-person seating is sold out, you can still support the effort to buy a new ambulance. The goal this year is to raise $140,000 which will cover the cost for a new Alton Memorial ambulance to serve the community.
Volunteers still needed for Alton clean-up Sept. 10
The fall edition of the Alton City-Wide Litter Clean-Up takes place Saturday. Everyone in the community is invited to participate on September 10 from 9am-noon. Volunteers can simply pick up litter in their own neighborhoods on their own or get involved with a wider group clean-up effort. Pride Incorporated Executive...
Rosamaria Gilbert
Rosamaria Gilbert, 65, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast in Saint Louis, Missouri. Surviving are a daughter and son in-law: Mary LeAnn and Nicholas Simpson of Jerseyville. 3 grandchildren: Jamie, Michael and Ryder. 2 brothers and sisters in-law:. George and Connie Gilbert of Greencastle, IN. Larry and...
Ruth Malottki
Ruth Marie Malottki, 93, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on August 30, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Granite City. Ruth was born June 2, 1929 in Madison, Illinois, to Rudolph C. and Josephine (Fijan) Sprajcar. On November 27, 1948 she married Albert A. Malottki, Jr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison, Illinois.
Dorothy Groves
Dorothy Groves, 94, passed away on September 3, 2022 in Jerseyville. She was born on March 30, 1928 in Fieldon to Frank O. & Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Wieghardt) Loellke. She married Charles A. Groves on December 11, 1954 and shared 39 years of marriage together until his death. Dorothy...
Robert Eugene McDonald
Robert Eugene McDonald, 41, passed away 7:57 am, Friday, September 2, 2022 at his residence. Born February 26, 1981 in Alton, he was the son of Gregory and Alice (Martin) Fillback. He had been a fork lift operator and grinder for Worksaver, Inc. in Litchfield. Surviving in addition to his...
Marie Rose Loman
Marie Rose Loman, 100, of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 1, 2022. Marie was born August 14, 1922 in Granite City, Illinois, to Emil and Mary (Sila) Plese. She married her loving husband, Barry B. Loman on July 9, 1941 and celebrated 61 years together before he passed away in 2002.
Grafton Mayor looks toward fall
Tourism is the lifeblood for the City of Grafton, and even though the summer season wrapped up with the Labor Day weekend, there is still plenty do, according to the mayor. The various bed and breakfasts are open year-round, as are many of the restaurants and bars. Mike Morrow says there’s plenty of family friendly and free things to do as well.
New asphalt patching equipment in Alton
The way Alton goes about patching cracks in the street and potholes over the winter may look different this year. In the past, street crews’ only option was to put a cold mix of asphalt in the holes and wait for the hot mix when the asphalt plants opened in the spring.
Iline Gilliam
Iline Estella Gilliam, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born June 23, 1939 in Madison, Illinois, a daughter of the late Virgil E. and Beatrice M. (Reynolds) Hughes. She married Floyd E. Gilliam on October 6, 1956 at the former Word of Life Tabernacle in Madison, Illinois and he survives. She was a longtime faithful member of the Berryman Assembly of God Church in Steelville, Missouri where she served as a Ladies Ministry leader for many years. She is also a member and enjoyed attending Calvary Life Church in Granite City. Iline had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing throughout her life, she cherished babysitting for her grandchildren and enjoyed her days of crocheting, reading and drawing. In addition to her beloved husband of nearly 66 years, she is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda R. and David Kessler of Granite City, M. Darlene and Glenn Allmeyer of O’Fallon, Missouri and Melissa M. and Eric Marcus of Granite City; grandchildren, six grandchildren, Sarah and Albert Forrester, Eric Marcus II, Jake Marcus, Grace Marcus, Stephanie Kessler and Elana White; six great grandchildren, Hallie, Wyatt, Ella and Rhett Forrester and Peyton and Lily White; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marlene and Rev. John Slade of Steelville, Missouri and Marie James of Marble Hill, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Louise Hughes of Marble Hill, Missouri and Opal Mincher of Steelville, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, a grandson, Jerod White; an infant grandson, Evan James; five brothers and four sisters-in-law, Everett Hughes, Pete and Helen Hughes, Frank and Mary Ann Hughes, Harold and Hilda Hughes and Bill and Mary Jane Hughes and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Delores and Ray Brown. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Graveside services will be held at the Skaggs Cemetery in Steelville, Missouri on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12:00 noon. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.
You can quit smoking
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 32 million American adults smoke cigarettes. More than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease. A member of the OSF HealthCare team is urging all tobacco users to kick the habit, and there’s a program coming up that may be able to help you do that.
IDOT wrapping up big area projects
It’s been a busy 2022 for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the Riverbend, with three big projects either done or close to it. One project that has been going on most of the year is the Route 140 repave between Alton and Bethalto, which is done with the exception of a couple of areas that need patching.
Drug drop off day Wednesday in Wood River
A drug drop off day is scheduled for Wednesday September 7 in Wood River. Republican State Representative Amy Elik and Wood River Police are partnering for a drive-thru drop off event at the Wood River Police Department on Madison Avenue. The event collects unwanted or expired prescription drugs and safely disposes of them at no charge.
Limited hazardous waste collections resume in Madison County
The State of Illinois recently put a hold on household hazardous waste collections, as an incinerator in Ohio that dealt with much of the waste went offline after a fire. Madison County has worked out a process whereby they will be able to resume limited collections at its facility in Wood River.
Madison County Clerk comments on "frivolous" FOIA requests
The Madison County Clerk says her office has recently been inundated with FOIA requests for voting records. Debbie Ming-Mendoza says the vendor which provides technical voting support to the Madison County Clerk’s office (ES&S), confirms that the voting machines used in Madison County do not provide the type of records the recent FOIA requests have demanded.
