Iline Estella Gilliam, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born June 23, 1939 in Madison, Illinois, a daughter of the late Virgil E. and Beatrice M. (Reynolds) Hughes. She married Floyd E. Gilliam on October 6, 1956 at the former Word of Life Tabernacle in Madison, Illinois and he survives. She was a longtime faithful member of the Berryman Assembly of God Church in Steelville, Missouri where she served as a Ladies Ministry leader for many years. She is also a member and enjoyed attending Calvary Life Church in Granite City. Iline had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing throughout her life, she cherished babysitting for her grandchildren and enjoyed her days of crocheting, reading and drawing. In addition to her beloved husband of nearly 66 years, she is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda R. and David Kessler of Granite City, M. Darlene and Glenn Allmeyer of O’Fallon, Missouri and Melissa M. and Eric Marcus of Granite City; grandchildren, six grandchildren, Sarah and Albert Forrester, Eric Marcus II, Jake Marcus, Grace Marcus, Stephanie Kessler and Elana White; six great grandchildren, Hallie, Wyatt, Ella and Rhett Forrester and Peyton and Lily White; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marlene and Rev. John Slade of Steelville, Missouri and Marie James of Marble Hill, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Louise Hughes of Marble Hill, Missouri and Opal Mincher of Steelville, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, a grandson, Jerod White; an infant grandson, Evan James; five brothers and four sisters-in-law, Everett Hughes, Pete and Helen Hughes, Frank and Mary Ann Hughes, Harold and Hilda Hughes and Bill and Mary Jane Hughes and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Delores and Ray Brown. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Graveside services will be held at the Skaggs Cemetery in Steelville, Missouri on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12:00 noon. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.

