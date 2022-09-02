Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For September 2022

thank u. but. we. all so. need. help with. a stimulus to help us catch up with our bills it would be very grateful to you if you would help us with that like all the other states are giving their people
Abbott should have made free lunch and breakfast for all School kids too. my daughter is a single mother and has to pay full price. it is not fair because they just look at your gross pay but after rent and bills money is low
What he really needs to do is help the people in the State of Texas with a stimulus check...people are really hurting. Texas has a surplus budget of more than $27 BILLION dollars and he isn't doing a d@mn thing about it. Why such tight wad!! People are literally drinking their own bitter tears of pain for not being able to pay their rent, pay for their food to feed their families, buy them clothing, etc, etc. For God's sake, man...what the h3ll is wrong with them, but when it comes to get their vote they'll be kissing everybody's rear. Other States with a much lower surplus budget are helping their people in their State, why can't they help the people here in Texas!!?? This year you ain't got my vote Mr. Abbott and company!!Tired of these sick politicians on both sides of the spectrum
Comments / 32