Natchitoches Times
Business is spot on for lasting service
The Concerned Citizens Association of Natchitoches recognized Ink Spot owners Becky Vead and Larry Vead and their longtime employee James Kwak Aug. 25 for their decades of service to Natchitoches residents. The Veads have served the printing needs of the community since the Spot opened 28 years ago. A Natchitoches...
theleesvilleleader.com
Vernon school lunch menus Sept. 6-9
The following menus for Sept 6-9 for Vernon schools have been submitted by supervisors of food services. Menus are subject to change. TUESDAY: Salisbury steak with gravy, whole-grain rice, sweet peas, fruit, sherbet, whole-wheat roll. WEDNESDAY: Sloppy Joe, whole-wheat bun, potato rounds, green lima beans, fruit. THURSDAY: Taco salad with...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued for parts of Leesville
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Leesville, according to city officials. The advisory is in effect for the following residents:
Brawl at Livonia High School Forced Lockdown, School Closed on Friday
A Pointe Coupee Parish high school is closed on Friday after a violent fight forced the campus to go on lockdown Thursday morning. The incident happened at Livonia High and as a result of the brawl, two juveniles were taken into custody. One student was taken to a local hospital bleeding with a laceration to the head.
Natchitoches Times
Hwy 1 between 490 and 119 to get $1.1 million patching
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Aug. 30 that nine projects around the state, including one in Natchitoches Parish, received bids recently. Nine contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $50.7 million. The local project is for pavement/overlay. * Milling and patching on LA 1 between LA 490...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Murder Rate Trending Downward, Violent Crime Victim Speaks Out
Violent crime has been on the rise in Alexandria and across the country, but the murder rate in the city is trending downward for the year. Gun violence has affected one family twice in the past year. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with the victim as well as with the Alexandria Police to talk crime statistics in Alexandria and possible solutions.
Caldwell Deputies: Missing man has been found safe and soon to be reunited with family
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 21-year-old man, Elisha Barrow, who was reported missing in Caldwell Parish back on August 26th has been found safe at the same wooded area where he was last seen, said Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office. “If it wasn’t for you and your help we couldn’t get the word out and […]
kalb.com
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief arrested for malfeasance in office
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Lecompte police officer and former Turkey Creek assistant chief of police, was arrested in August on several charges, including malfeasance in office. The arrest follows an investigation that began on August 8 by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, which uncovered that Christopher Lemaire, 38,...
KLFY.com
Grammy award-winning artist performing at Paragon Casino
MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Atlanta-born rapper, actor, comedian, and entrepreneur known for hit singles such as “Whatever You Like,” is coming to Paragon Casino Resort. Tip “T.I.” Harris will perform on October 22 in the Mari Showroom at Paragon Casino Resort. In addition to...
cenlanow.com
2 female suspects wanted for robbing man leaving ATM in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery early this morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. APD officers were dispatched at 5:26 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint. The victim told officers he rode his bicycle to an ATM. As he left, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. Two black females got out of the car. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and they took the money he had gotten from the ATM and left the scene.
kalb.com
Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Ball woman was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a tip in early August about narcotics sales. Angelique Houston, 45, of Ball, was identified as a suspect and arrested for possession CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute-R.A.D.E. arrest warrant, possession of CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession CDS IV w/ intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute and possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute. She remains in jail at the time of this release, held on a $94,900 bond.
kalb.com
Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station located on Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in Creola on September 2, 2022. The Creola Police Department said around 10 a.m. a pickup truck crashed into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.
