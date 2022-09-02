ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Natchitoches Times

Business is spot on for lasting service

The Concerned Citizens Association of Natchitoches recognized Ink Spot owners Becky Vead and Larry Vead and their longtime employee James Kwak Aug. 25 for their decades of service to Natchitoches residents. The Veads have served the printing needs of the community since the Spot opened 28 years ago. A Natchitoches...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Vernon school lunch menus Sept. 6-9

The following menus for Sept 6-9 for Vernon schools have been submitted by supervisors of food services. Menus are subject to change. TUESDAY: Salisbury steak with gravy, whole-grain rice, sweet peas, fruit, sherbet, whole-wheat roll. WEDNESDAY: Sloppy Joe, whole-wheat bun, potato rounds, green lima beans, fruit. THURSDAY: Taco salad with...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Hwy 1 between 490 and 119 to get $1.1 million patching

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Aug. 30 that nine projects around the state, including one in Natchitoches Parish, received bids recently. Nine contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $50.7 million. The local project is for pavement/overlay. * Milling and patching on LA 1 between LA 490...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Murder Rate Trending Downward, Violent Crime Victim Speaks Out

Violent crime has been on the rise in Alexandria and across the country, but the murder rate in the city is trending downward for the year. Gun violence has affected one family twice in the past year. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with the victim as well as with the Alexandria Police to talk crime statistics in Alexandria and possible solutions.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY.com

Grammy award-winning artist performing at Paragon Casino

MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Atlanta-born rapper, actor, comedian, and entrepreneur known for hit singles such as “Whatever You Like,” is coming to Paragon Casino Resort. Tip “T.I.” Harris will perform on October 22 in the Mari Showroom at Paragon Casino Resort. In addition to...
MARKSVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

2 female suspects wanted for robbing man leaving ATM in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery early this morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. APD officers were dispatched at 5:26 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint. The victim told officers he rode his bicycle to an ATM. As he left, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. Two black females got out of the car. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and they took the money he had gotten from the ATM and left the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Ball woman was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a tip in early August about narcotics sales. Angelique Houston, 45, of Ball, was identified as a suspect and arrested for possession CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute-R.A.D.E. arrest warrant, possession of CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession CDS IV w/ intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute and possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute. She remains in jail at the time of this release, held on a $94,900 bond.
BALL, LA
kalb.com

Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station located on Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in Creola on September 2, 2022. The Creola Police Department said around 10 a.m. a pickup truck crashed into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.
CREOLA, LA

