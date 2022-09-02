Read full article on original website
Memphis native competes in US Open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Open has been historic this year, not just because of the incomparable talent of Serena Williams but locally as well. One Memphis native Catherine Harrison also made an appearance and won her first round in doubles. “Mom, dad, everyone had to sacrifice, but it...
bvmsports.com
Golden Suns take third overall with strong showing in Memphis for season opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Arkansas Tech women’s cross country team opens the 2022 season with an elite-level performance taking third-place overall against major NCAA Division I level competition at the City Auto Memphis Twilight Classic on Saturday night. The Golden Suns beat out major Division I programs like Memphis and Mississippi State on their way to the top-three finish. The…
Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
Former Munford HS football player from Atoka killed in crash
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
momcollective.com
The Mid-South Fair : A Guide to Taking Your Family
If you close your eyes and concentrate long enough, you can almost smell the corn dogs and funnel cakes at the Mid-South Fair. You can almost hear the screams of joy when a ride takes you higher and faster than expected. You remember your sticky hands from eating cotton candy and getting licked by the goats in the livestock area. You smile as you remember winning a goldfish in a ziplock gallon bag, holding it tightly all the way home.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit Memphis’ Buffalo Herd
Shelby Farms Park is a sprawling 4,500-acre park in Memphis that features lakes, playgrounds and nearly 11 miles of trail ways. A buffalo herd that roams the grassland is a popular sight to see as well as in the spring when baby buffalo play in the fields. Boating, fishing, biking and horseback riding are just a couple other popular adventures in Shelby Farms Park.
Memphis falls to Mississippi State in season opener
STARKVILLE, Miss — A hot start from Mississippi State was nearly doused by a nearly three-hour rain delay but the Bulldogs took care of business in a 49-23 victory over Memphis on Saturday night. Led by quarterback Will Rogers, MSU outgained the Tigers 542-294 with the bulk of the...
virginiasports.com
No. 5 Virginia Hosts No. 23 Memphis In Sunday Night Showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0) continues non-conference play on Sunday night (Sept. 4) when the Cavaliers host No. 23 Memphis (3-2-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It is the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Memphis in women’s soccer....
WSMV
Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the search continues for Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, college students in Nashville have been expressing their concerns for safety on college campuses. “There are times that I’m out late,” Kayla Piowel, a student at...
marketplace.org
Like Willy Wonka, this Memphis chocolatier wants his sweets to tell stories
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Phillip Ashley Rix’s chocolate business started with a dream, a love for chocolate and respect...
Couple give birth to son on 901 Day and names him Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one local family, Memphis holds a special place in their hearts - not only because of the city but due to their new bundle of joy. Fate rules out coincidence any day. “I was in labor the whole 31st and then around the end of...
theshadowleague.com
Memphis East Fined And Stripped Of High School Championship Due To Penny Hardaway’s Recruitment Of James Wiseman
In a decision that seemed inevitable, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has erased the James Wiseman and Penny Hardaway eras at Memphis East. The high school was ordered to vacate all wins and championship hardware from Wiseman’s two seasons with the Mustangs for recruiting violations, according to reports, and fined $15,000.
Marybeth Conley says goodbye on Live at 9’s 20th anniversary
It was a bittersweet moment on WREG’s ‘Live At 9’ Friday, as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary, and longtime co-host Marybeth Conley said goodbye at the end of her last show. Marybeth came to WREG on Sept. 9, 1985, and teamed up with Alex Coleman for the first Live At 9 show on Sept. […]
Search for missing jogger Eliza Fletcher continues
From the sky to the ground, a massive search is underway across Memphis for Eliza Fletcher, a missing mother of two last seen Friday when she was jogging.
South Memphis family feud leads to charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries, and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
Thieves steal air conditioning units from Orange Mound church
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis congregation is likely praying for cooler weather after thieves recently targeted their church, taking two of their industrial size air conditioning units when temperatures were in the 90s. At Promise Land Church of God in Christ on Airways, the mission is to serve God and the needs of the people of […]
3 Children Kidnapped in Memphis After Good Samaritan Dad Pulled Over To Help Suspect
Three children have been returned to their father on Friday, after being kidnapped by the same man he pulled over to try to help. The kidnapper, who appeared to have been in a crash, stole the dad’s car after he stopped to lend a hand, along with his three children still inside, reports Action News 5.
Mississippi children will get a good night's sleep after being surprised with new beds
OXFORD, Miss — Some Mississippi children will soon be sleeping in new beds, thanks to Ole Miss Athletics and Ashley’s Hope to Dream program. Fifty children were surprised with the new beds when they showed up to the Ole Miss campus, believing they were there just to work out with the basketball players and coaches. The children were from Tunica County, the Boys & Girls Club of Oxford, and CASA Mississippi.
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
violetskyadventures.com
Take a Tour Along the Mississippi on a Riverboat
Hop on board one of the Memphis Riverboats to take a fun journey along the Mighty Mississippi River! Guests have options ranging from a peaceful Sunday Jazz Brunch or an exciting midnight Booze Cruise. Plus sightseeing and dinner cruises are available as well! Have some great food, listen to some upbeat music and take in the sights of the city.
