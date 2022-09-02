ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis native competes in US Open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Open has been historic this year, not just because of the incomparable talent of Serena Williams but locally as well. One Memphis native Catherine Harrison also made an appearance and won her first round in doubles. “Mom, dad, everyone had to sacrifice, but it...
MEMPHIS, TN
bvmsports.com

Golden Suns take third overall with strong showing in Memphis for season opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Arkansas Tech women’s cross country team opens the 2022 season with an elite-level performance taking third-place overall against major NCAA Division I level competition at the City Auto Memphis Twilight Classic on Saturday night. The Golden Suns beat out major Division I programs like Memphis and Mississippi State on their way to the top-three finish. The…
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
WREG

Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
momcollective.com

The Mid-South Fair : A Guide to Taking Your Family

If you close your eyes and concentrate long enough, you can almost smell the corn dogs and funnel cakes at the Mid-South Fair. You can almost hear the screams of joy when a ride takes you higher and faster than expected. You remember your sticky hands from eating cotton candy and getting licked by the goats in the livestock area. You smile as you remember winning a goldfish in a ziplock gallon bag, holding it tightly all the way home.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
violetskyadventures.com

Visit Memphis’ Buffalo Herd

Shelby Farms Park is a sprawling 4,500-acre park in Memphis that features lakes, playgrounds and nearly 11 miles of trail ways. A buffalo herd that roams the grassland is a popular sight to see as well as in the spring when baby buffalo play in the fields. Boating, fishing, biking and horseback riding are just a couple other popular adventures in Shelby Farms Park.
MEMPHIS, TN
virginiasports.com

No. 5 Virginia Hosts No. 23 Memphis In Sunday Night Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0) continues non-conference play on Sunday night (Sept. 4) when the Cavaliers host No. 23 Memphis (3-2-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It is the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Memphis in women’s soccer....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theshadowleague.com

Memphis East Fined And Stripped Of High School Championship Due To Penny Hardaway’s Recruitment Of James Wiseman

In a decision that seemed inevitable, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has erased the James Wiseman and Penny Hardaway eras at Memphis East. The high school was ordered to vacate all wins and championship hardware from Wiseman’s two seasons with the Mustangs for recruiting violations, according to reports, and fined $15,000.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Marybeth Conley says goodbye on Live at 9’s 20th anniversary

It was a bittersweet moment on WREG’s ‘Live At 9’ Friday, as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary, and longtime co-host Marybeth Conley said goodbye at the end of her last show. Marybeth came to WREG on Sept. 9, 1985, and teamed up with Alex Coleman for the first Live At 9 show on Sept. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Memphis family feud leads to charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries, and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thieves steal air conditioning units from Orange Mound church

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis congregation is likely praying for cooler weather after thieves recently targeted their church, taking two of their industrial size air conditioning units when temperatures were in the 90s. At Promise Land Church of God in Christ on Airways, the mission is to serve God and the needs of the people of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mississippi children will get a good night's sleep after being surprised with new beds

OXFORD, Miss — Some Mississippi children will soon be sleeping in new beds, thanks to Ole Miss Athletics and Ashley’s Hope to Dream program. Fifty children were surprised with the new beds when they showed up to the Ole Miss campus, believing they were there just to work out with the basketball players and coaches. The children were from Tunica County, the Boys & Girls Club of Oxford, and CASA Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing

Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
MEMPHIS, TN
violetskyadventures.com

Take a Tour Along the Mississippi on a Riverboat

Hop on board one of the Memphis Riverboats to take a fun journey along the Mighty Mississippi River! Guests have options ranging from a peaceful Sunday Jazz Brunch or an exciting midnight Booze Cruise. Plus sightseeing and dinner cruises are available as well! Have some great food, listen to some upbeat music and take in the sights of the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

