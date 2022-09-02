Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
FOX 5 legend Sue Palka leads Gaithersburg's Labor Day Parade
FOX 5 legend Sue Palka leads Gaithersburg's Labor Day Parade. FOX 5's Sue Palka was honored as the Grand Marshall of the 84th annual Labor Day Parade in Gaithersburg!. This is the first parade for Gaithersburg since it took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured marching bands, dancers and community groups - in addition to Sue of course, who had a chance to catch up with her FOX 5 fans.
Miller’s Ale House To Close Permanently on Sunday, September 25th
Back in July we let you know that Miller’s Ale House would be closing permanently on Sunday, September 25th, after approximately a decade at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. This evening we were told that the restaurant expects to operate at 100% until the last day. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
Classic American Colonial with Every Single Gracious and Tasteful Feature in Potomac Listed at $8.995M
The Estate in Potomac is a luxurious home embodying familiarity and warmth now available for sale. This home located at 11400 Highland Farm Ct, Potomac, Maryland; offering 09 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 22,950 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (Phone: 202 234-3344, 703 785-7820) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
Kensington Parade Kicks Off Labor Day Festivities
Hundreds lined the Kensington Labor Day Parade route on Monday morning. The parade stepped off at 10 a.m. turning the corner toward Connecticut Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. Local politics was well represented with Senator Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Jamie Raskin, incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich and Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan on the march. County Council candidates formed their own contingent among the high school bands and festive floats.
Just Down the Street: News from Hagerstown Magazine
We’ve teamed up with our friends “Just Down the Street” from Hagerstown Magazine to provide you with lifestyle and travel news from our neighbors. Sometimes, kids just need a little sense of normalcy in their lives. Camp Ezri is a local non-profit that offers a week of outdoor adventure, teamwork and problem-solving skills to at-risk kids that can start to change lives for the better.
House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville
A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 6, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Sept. 6, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.EV Charging: Free webinar from 6 to 8 p.m. 2. National Preparedness Month: This year’s national preparedness campaign theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you have built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.”
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country
Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.
From Chicken Soup, to Bagels, to Lobster Rolls, Check Out Foodie News for September
Alexandria, VA – It’s almost fall! Ninety-degree days are almost all behind us. Parents are breathing a sigh of relief as kids are back in school. We munched out during Alexandria Week. Life is good! Here’s what else is good around the ‘hood. Lots of love...
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
2 teens shot outside AMC theater in Largo; Alexandria AMC theater evacuated after threat
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Two teens were shot outside the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12 theater in Largo late Saturday night. Hours earlier, the AMC Theater at Hoffman Town Center in Alexandria closed for the day following a threat to harm call Saturday afternoon, police said. The Alexandria...
Labor Day parade offers chance to meet Maryland politicians
September may still bear the remnants of summer with high temperatures and Labor Day parades, but Maryland politicians have November on their minds. A number of politicians running for offices, from school board to Congress, appeared at the Kensington Labor Day parade in Montgomery County. In between the units of...
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population
Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
City of Fairfax Labor Day Car Show
The annual Labor Day Car Show in the city of Fairfax has grown over the decades and this year it's all in for these car enthusiasts. Co-organizer Jeff Greenfield joined us with more!
US International Festival Celebrates Traditional Food, Dance
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA — The Washington, D.C., area is multicultural, with embassies, international businesses and a host of ethnic restaurants. People from Ethiopia, El Salvador, the Caribbean and more live in the city and the surrounding Maryland and Virginia suburbs. To showcase the food, artisans and traditional dance of these...
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Historic Bethesda School Building Being Moved
Construction crews began moving a historic, 100-year-old building from one part of Landon School’s Bethesda, Maryland, campus to another. “I consider this a once-in-a-lifetime feature of work,” project manager Eddie Rupp said. The Andrews House at Landon school has served many purposes over the past century – home...
2 Teenagers Shot in Movie Theater Parking Lot: Prince George's County Police
Two teenagers were shot in a movie theater parking lot in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre Mall at 11:15 p.m. A teenaged girl was found shot outside the theater. She was taken to a...
Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Boat Auction Hot, Yet Successful
Chesapeake Bay Boaters Brave Sweltering Temperatures To Bid on Classic Boats at the Charity Boat Auction. Despite temperatures that threatened to hit the high 90s, more than 800 sailors, powerboaters, lookie-loos, and wannabes braved the heat and humidity last weekend for a chance to bring home a nautical bargain as the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Maryland, staged its annual Charity Boat auction under clear skies and a blazing sun August 27.
Best Day Trips from Washington, DC
Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
