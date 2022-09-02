Read full article on original website
The Buffalo Bills are itching to play their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season which will be against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Thursday in Hollywood. While they will be up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s no backing down for Josh Allen and the Bills, as they know they have the firepower to keep up and even be better than the rest of the NFL. Among the weapons Josh Allen has in his arsenal, albeit not much talked about, is wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who could be on the verge of breaking out in 2022.
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
With the new season barely a week away, Lamar Jackson has yet to secure a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro quarterback himself previously stated that he wants his contract situation settled before the new campaign stars, which at this point, puts a lot of pressure on the Baltimore franchise. So what happens […] The post John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
While it is Mitch Trubiksy who is widely expected to start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, it’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who is generating the most buzz and excitement among the team’s QB group. For former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett will have a real […] The post Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The Seattle Seahawks are more than likely going to be bad this coming season. But don’t say that around Pete Carroll. Despite the fact that the Seahawks lost its franchise face for the past decade in Russell Wilson, Carroll maintains that the expectations surrounding the team don’t change from his perspective. He gave an impassioned rant on the media projecting him or his team not only to underperform relative to past seasons, but also that they have any plans of adopting that mindset, via Brady Henderson:
The New England Patriots have some sneaky appeal to make a deep run in the playoffs in the coming season. Of course, it’s way too early to tell whether they could really do it, but for now, Bill Belichick and the Pats will try to make as many improvements as they can with less than a week before the arrival of the 2022 NFL regular season. That being said, one of the latest transactions the Patriots made will unlikely move the needle for them.
The 2022 NFL preseason is in the books, and that means the regular season is upon us. Fans across the league are eager to have meaningful football again and see how their teams look in the new campaign. Many teams have made significant changes to their rosters over the offseason, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no exception. So it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
With Week 1 just days away now, lots of different players across the league returned to practice on Monday from injuries with the hopes of suiting up in the season opener. One of those players is Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has been nursing a lower-body injury.
Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season can vary depending on whom one would ask. For longtime tight end Vernon Davis, he sees that the sky is the limit for what his former team can achieve in the coming months. Davis recently took some time to speak on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” […] The post Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a brief retirement, Brady will be back for his 23rd NFL season as he attempts to continue to add to a legacy that is already set in stone. That makes crafting our Tom Brady predictions for the 2022 NFL season a bit of a complicated task.
Matthew Stafford’s first season with the Los Angeles Rams went quite well to say the least. He will now kick off the 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. As the two teams prepare for their contest, it seems like a good time to look at our Matthew Stafford Week 1 predictions.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.
The Seattle Seahawks made a franchise-altering decision this offseason to move on from Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion had spent the previous ten seasons with the franchise and the Seahawks will begin a new chapter moving forward. Expectations have certainly lowered without the star QB, but the season is approaching nonetheless. With the campaign just around the corner, here are four bold predictions for what to expect from Seattle in the 2022 NFL season.
The Atlanta Falcons had some promise in 2021 despite having their fourth straight losing season. They won three more games than they did in 2020 and had some truly outstanding players in Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell, and Josh Harris. Can they build on that foundation and continue improving this coming season? Let’s take a look at some of the team’s chances as we discuss some bold Falcons 2022 predictions.
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly would like to extend quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the season. However, nothing has come to fruition. Star tight end Mark Andrews dropped his take on the Jackson contract dilemma in Baltimore, via Jamison Hensley. “Lamar approaches football in a different light,” Andrews said. “He’s a focused dude. He cares about […] The post Mark Andrews drops strong take on Lamar Jackson contract saga with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Lockett is now entering the eighth season of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. One could argue, however, that the 29-year-old is about to embark on the most crucial year of his tenure now that he’s been named a team captain. With Russell Wilson taking his talents to...
The Las Vegas Raiders had an excellent offseason. New head coach Josh McDaniels brought in All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and All-Pro pass-rusher Chandler Jones. The Raiders roster is now deep and talented (almost) across the board. The only problem is the Raiders offensive line. With the season just days away, there aren’t many realistic options available to better protect Derek Carr in Week 1 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Detroit Lions are hoping that their 2022 season will go much better than their 2021 season did. With Jared Goff leading the way, the Lions had a strong finish to their 2021 campaign, and the hope is that they will be able to build off that strong finish this upcoming season. Unfortunately, the health […] The post Jared Goff’s offensive line takes significant blow ahead of Week 1 vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
