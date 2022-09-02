ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Empowering Parents grants now available

Idaho families can start applying for Empowering Parents grants. The website EmpoweringParents.Idaho.Gov is beginning to process $50 million in grant funds to Idaho families to use for students’ educational needs outside the classroom. Throughout Idaho and the country, the pandemic pushed many parents toward new ways of meeting the...
IDAHO STATE
Gov. Inslee: WA’s COVID state of emergency will lift on Oct. 31

After more than two years, Gov. Jay Inslee is declaring an end to Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency. Inslee made the announcement at a news conference Thursday at the state Capitol, lifting the emergency order he imposed on Feb. 29, 2020, at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the specific restrictions under the governor’s emergency powers — including mask mandates and limits on large gatherings and business openings — had been lifted long ago. But Inslee had been under pressure from Republicans, newspaper editorials and other critics who argued he had maintained his underlying emergency declaration — which was meant to be temporary — for too long.
WASHINGTON STATE

