Empowering Parents grants now available
Idaho families can start applying for Empowering Parents grants. The website EmpoweringParents.Idaho.Gov is beginning to process $50 million in grant funds to Idaho families to use for students’ educational needs outside the classroom. Throughout Idaho and the country, the pandemic pushed many parents toward new ways of meeting the...
Gov. Inslee: WA’s COVID state of emergency will lift on Oct. 31
After more than two years, Gov. Jay Inslee is declaring an end to Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency. Inslee made the announcement at a news conference Thursday at the state Capitol, lifting the emergency order he imposed on Feb. 29, 2020, at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the specific restrictions under the governor’s emergency powers — including mask mandates and limits on large gatherings and business openings — had been lifted long ago. But Inslee had been under pressure from Republicans, newspaper editorials and other critics who argued he had maintained his underlying emergency declaration — which was meant to be temporary — for too long.
Washington Commerce Dept awards more than $21 million to vulnerable people in need of housing
The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced $20.8 million in new grants to 81 nonprofit organizations providing the state’s most vulnerable people with permanent housing units and services. Funding will be used for operations and maintenance of 3,135 permanent housing units statewide, along with supportive services essential for...
