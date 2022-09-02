Read full article on original website
Debra Wagoner, 61; incomplete
Debra Ann Wagoner, 61, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Ruth Brickhouse, 77; service September 17
Ruth Bailey Brickhouse, 77, of Newport, NC, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Ms. Brickhouse was a retired Private LPN Nurse and was preceded in death by her parents: Josiah Bailey and Ruth Webb Bailey. A Memorial Service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC on...
Sarah Garner, 27; incomplete
Sarah Garner, 27, of Newport, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Barbara Carter, 77; service September 10
Barbara Jean Carter, 77, of Beaufort, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Royal Park Rehab Center in Matthews, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, NC with Reverend William Ellison and Reverend Thomas Fryer. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12-1 PM. The family will be taking visitors at 151 Glenda Drive Beaufort, NC 28516.
Janet Fish, 78; service September 9
Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. As a long-time resident of Carteret County, Janet and her husband have been active members of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church. Janet spent many years working in the jewelry business. Janet loved spending time with her family. Her beautiful spirit and kind and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.
Area Death Notices - Sept. 2, 3 & 4
Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Egberts Catholic Church in Morehead City. Shirley Gore, Newport. Shirley Faye Gore, 84,...
Shirley Gore, 84; service held
Shirley Faye Gore, 84, of Newport, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City. Shirley Faye was born in Lee County, Virginia, on January 6,1938, to Nell Johnson Hammonds and Harry Hammonds. Her family moved to Ohio when she was a teen. She met her husband, Samuel Gore and they were married on June 25, 1955. They resided in Mentor on the Lake, Ohio until they moved to Broad Creek, North Carolina in 1976.
Mary Davis, 77; private service
Mary Rose Davis, 77, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with her husband Jimmy at her side. Mary loved spending time with her pets, collecting shells, bird watching and photography. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived...
Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute
From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llewellyn Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
carolinacoastonline.com
Chalk walk held at Northside High ahead of return to classes
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members gathered on Monday to spread positivity following the tragic death of a student last week at Northside High School in Jacksonville. Dozens of students, parents and residents were on campus writing words of encouragement on the sidewalks in front of the school buildings. Organizers hope the “chalk walk” will […]
Free tarp giveaway set for Sept. 10 in effort to curb litter on highways
NEWPORT — In an effort to reduce the large amount of litter and debris along the county’s highways and roads, Litter Free Land and Sea, in partnership with Tractor Supply Co. of Morehead City, will give away tarps to residents to secure their truck and trailer loads. The...
Communities grapple with recent murders during ongoing rise of violent crime
CARTERET COUNTY — On Aug. 3, a home health care aide's knock on the door of 120 Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic went unanswered. All entrances to the residence were locked when law enforcement arrived. After deputies forced their way inside, evidence of a violent fight was quickly discovered.
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach.
West Craven High on brief lockdown after false report of gun on campus
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School was placed on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday morning after a false report of a gun on campus. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Communication for Craven County Schools, told WNCT’s Claire Curry that all the students and staff are safe. The lockdown was put into place after a […]
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo back in Greenville on Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is returning to the Greenville Convention Center on Sept. 10, the final expo of the year in our area. The expo is an educational and sales event geared toward reptile and amphibian enthusiasts with over 100 tables of exotic reptiles including snakes, lizards, frogs, spiders and more. […]
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate ‘incident’ in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what they are calling an “incident” that happened Saturday night in Richlands. Officials tell WNCT they responded to Huffmantown Road off Richlands Highway. There were a number of emergency vehicles at a home on the road. The area was blocked off during the […]
Lenoir County bridge will close next week for replacement
LA GRANGE – The bridge spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road northeast of La Grange is scheduled to close Tuesday to be replaced. Built in 1966, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requiring more maintenance. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation...
