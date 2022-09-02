ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingworth, CT

FOX 61

Connecticut farmer's prayers answered with rainfall

TOLLAND, Conn. — “Farmers remember weather events and they also remember seasons,” said owner of Wright’s Orchard in Tolland, Todd Wright. Farmers like Todd Wright are dealing with a really dry season. Roughly 98% of the state is experiencing severe drought. Little to no rain in the last few months has impacted people like him.
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
FOX 61

Pet of the Week: Foggy

HARTFORD, Conn. — This week's pet of the week is Foggy the kitten!. He was born with a special condition that affects his mobility, which makes him a bit "wobbly." Foggy's condition doesn't stop him from playing! He also loves his fish plush. His forever home would need to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
FARMINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?

“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Community defense group opposes white supremacists in New England

In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, growing acts of transphobia and sightings of white supremacist groups in Connecticut and New England have been reported. The Connecticut John Brown Gun Club has emerged as one of the groups most dedicated to combating far-right agitators and protecting vulnerable communities in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Manchester Road Race to honor Dave Prindiville

MANCHESTER, Conn. — It was the year of the Bicentennial when Dr. Dave Prindiville first ran the Manchester Road Race (MRR). He had become hooked on running at the same time thousands of others laced up their sneakers. The following year, when the Manchester Road Race saw a large...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts dies

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away. The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It […]
CROMWELL, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Early Turnpikes Provided Solution to Lack of Reliable Roads

At a crucial time in the young nation’s history, when neither national nor state governments could provide funds for construction of roads, state charters allowed groups of investors to purchase shares of stock in turnpike corporations. In exchange for building and maintaining turnpikes with private funds, the turnpike company could charge travelers a toll for the use of its facility and thereby make a profit for its shareholders. This model of a privately owned stock corporation, chartered and regulated by the state government, was first used for turnpikes and toll bridges and would soon be applied to other transportation modes, including canals and railroads.
CONNECTICUT STATE
granbydrummer.com

Ash tree removal at Holcomb Farm

Three days in mid-August saw a big change to the landscape at Holcomb Farm. Thanks to the public-spirited generosity of Eversource, a long line of dead white ash trees growing in a hedgerow between the southeast and southwest fields was cut, chipped and trucked away to be used by the Friends of Holcomb Farm’s CSA.
GRANBY, CT
Hartford local news

