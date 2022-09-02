Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Asks Secretary Of State Not To Resign Until After November Election
The Wyoming Republican Party has requested Secretary of State Ed Buchanan continue in his role through the end of the general election in November. This request was made Thursday in a letter sent to Buchanan from Frank Eathorne, chairman of the...
Sheridan Media
Labor Day, A Brief History
Monday is Labor Day. Labor Day is an old holiday in the United States, it was declared a federal holiday in 1894 by President Grover Cleveland. But, before it was an official federal holiday, Labor Day was recognized as a holiday in several individual states. In The Wyoming Times, Evanston,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise taken by KD Raze at Soda Lake in Sublette County, Wyoming. KD writes: "Taken at Soda Lake in Sublette county after a bunch of smoke rolled in from Idaho last night. TIME TO FISH!🤩".
The Smoke Forecast in Wyoming Is Looking Grim
Much of Wyoming noticed the smoke rolling in over the Labor Day weekend. Sorry to say it's going to get worse before it gets better. As you can see by this smoke map, below, there are fires up in the mountains of Montana and Idaho. Go to AirMap for daily...
capcity.news
Ranch owner: Corner-crossing damages could exceed $7M
In a disclosure statement, an attorney for Elk Mountain Ranch says four hunters diminished the value of the 22,000-acre property by between $3.1 million and $7.75 million when they passed through its airspace. The owner of Elk Mountain Ranch asserts that four Missouri hunters who corner-hopped to hunt public land...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Millions flow to Wyoming to plug orphaned oil and gas wells
State and federal authorities overseeing oil and gas operations in Wyoming anticipate millions in federal funding to clean up wells, pipelines, pads and other related facilities left "orphaned" or otherwise unremediated by operators. There are more than 2,307 orphaned well sites in Wyoming, according to state and federal...
cowboystatedaily.com
Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Monday, September 5, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.87, is down 7 cents from our last report of $3.94 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 8 cents from a week ago, and is up 33 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Paul Ulrich: 98 Years Old and Fly Fishing-A Tale of Wyoming’s Strength & Spirit
My family has always been an outdoor family. For as long as I can remember our most valued times together have been camping, hunting, and fishing. Early memories of our fishing trips, tagging along on big game hunts and our annual sage grouse hunt are still vivid.
Douglas Budget
Wyoming History - The Lincoln Highway
On September. 1, 1928, Boy Scouts set 3000 concrete posts bearing red, white and blue Lincoln Highway logo along the transcontinental Lincoln Highway—about one per mile. "The Lincoln Highway in Wyoming" written by John Clayton shares the rest of the story. "In 1913, the nation's first transcontinental highway followed...
Wyoming ERAP Has Given Out Over $54 Million in Assistance
According to a press release by the Department of Family Services (DFS), it's experiencing increased delays due to the upcoming holidays, extending the length of time it takes for applications to be approved. Since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) began giving out assistance last April, it has distributed over...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: August 27 – September 4, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 27 – Sept. 4, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 27:. Delia May DeMarce, 71,...
Wanted Utah felon arrested after Nebraska police respond to crash
A man who had a warrant out for his arrest in Cache County since December 2021 was found over the weekend in Nebraska.
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have...
kelo.com
Majority of South Dakota voters want tighter gun laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota voters are leaning toward more gun control. A new statewide poll shows that a majority of registered South Dakota voters supports greater gun-control measures in the state, even as elected officials continue down a path of trying to make guns easier to buy and carry.
capcity.news
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you're seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it's because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region's clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist
ROUNDUP – When Signal Peak Energy began the process of kicking Steve Charter and his cows off his own land, they made two mistakes. First, they didn't send the notice by certified mail – a ministerial technicality that may delay the inevitable process for another six months. Secondly, they didn't really reckon with a wiry […] The post Charter's last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can't coexist appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Seeing smoky skies in Colorado? Here’s why
Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.
cowboystatedaily.com
Potential For Conflicts With Grizzlies Rise As Wyoming Hunters Take To Backcountry
Hunters are taking to the backcountry just as Wyoming's grizzly bears are trying to fatten up for the winter – and that can lead to trouble. Archery hunters in particular do everything people are told not to do in...
