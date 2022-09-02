ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Sheridan Media

Labor Day, A Brief History

Monday is Labor Day. Labor Day is an old holiday in the United States, it was declared a federal holiday in 1894 by President Grover Cleveland. But, before it was an official federal holiday, Labor Day was recognized as a holiday in several individual states. In The Wyoming Times, Evanston,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise taken by KD Raze at Soda Lake in Sublette County, Wyoming. KD writes: “Taken at Soda Lake in Sublette county after a bunch of smoke rolled in from Idaho last night. TIME TO FISH!🤩”. To...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Ranch owner: Corner-crossing damages could exceed $7M

In a disclosure statement, an attorney for Elk Mountain Ranch says four hunters diminished the value of the 22,000-acre property by between $3.1 million and $7.75 million when they passed through its airspace. The owner of Elk Mountain Ranch asserts that four Missouri hunters who corner-hopped to hunt public land...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Millions flow to Wyoming to plug orphaned oil and gas wells

State and federal authorities overseeing oil and gas operations in Wyoming anticipate millions in federal funding to clean up wells, pipelines, pads and other related facilities left “orphaned” or otherwise unremediated by operators. There are more than 2,307 orphaned well sites in Wyoming, according to state and federal...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Monday, September 5, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.87, is down 7 cents from our last report of $3.94 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 8 cents from a week ago, and is up 33 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Wyoming History - The Lincoln Highway

On September. 1, 1928, Boy Scouts set 3000 concrete posts bearing red, white and blue Lincoln Highway logo along the transcontinental Lincoln Highway—about one per mile. "The Lincoln Highway in Wyoming" written by John Clayton shares the rest of the story. "In 1913, the nation’s first transcontinental highway followed...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming ERAP Has Given Out Over $54 Million in Assistance

According to a press release by the Department of Family Services (DFS), it's experiencing increased delays due to the upcoming holidays, extending the length of time it takes for applications to be approved. Since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) began giving out assistance last April, it has distributed over...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: August 27 – September 4, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 27 – Sept. 4, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 27:. Delia May DeMarce, 71,...
WYOMING STATE
kelo.com

Majority of South Dakota voters want tighter gun laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota voters are leaning toward more gun control. A new statewide poll shows that a majority of registered South Dakota voters supports greater gun-control measures in the state, even as elected officials continue down a path of trying to make guns easier to buy and carry.
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist

ROUNDUP – When Signal Peak Energy began the process of kicking Steve Charter and his cows off his own land, they made two mistakes. First, they didn’t send the notice by certified mail – a ministerial technicality that may delay the inevitable process for another six months. Secondly, they didn’t really reckon with a wiry […] The post Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ROUNDUP, MT

