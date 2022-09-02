Delaware Public Health District Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson to leave in December

Delaware Public Health District Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson will leave her post effective Dec. 31, the health district announced Sept. 2.

"She has accepted a full-time position with the national Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB), where she will be able to use her skills, many of which were honed in Delaware, to influence quality public health services and programs across the country," the district said in the news release.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Delaware County community these past 10 years," Hiddleson said in the release. "The support of the staff and the (district) board of health – especially during the pandemic – was all that I could ever have hoped for when I began this journey."

The health district board has posted the position for application on delawarehealth.org/careers. The search for Hiddleson's replacement is underway in the hope that Hiddleson's extended notice will have some overlap to assist her successor and the health district, the release said.

Hiddleson plans to leave Ohio next year to be closer to her grandchildren and family, the release said.

"Thank you all very much for your support and faith in my abilities to serve this community," Hiddleson said. "It has been a pleasure, and I hope that our paths cross again in the future."

