Delaware County, OH

Delaware Public Health District Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson to leave in December

By Paul Comstock
The Columbus Dispatch
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Delaware Public Health District Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson will leave her post effective Dec. 31, the health district announced Sept. 2.

"She has accepted a full-time position with the national Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB), where she will be able to use her skills, many of which were honed in Delaware, to influence quality public health services and programs across the country," the district said in the news release.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Delaware County community these past 10 years," Hiddleson said in the release. "The support of the staff and the (district) board of health – especially during the pandemic – was all that I could ever have hoped for when I began this journey."

The health district board has posted the position for application on delawarehealth.org/careers. The search for Hiddleson's replacement is underway in the hope that Hiddleson's extended notice will have some overlap to assist her successor and the health district, the release said.

Hiddleson plans to leave Ohio next year to be closer to her grandchildren and family, the release said.

"Thank you all very much for your support and faith in my abilities to serve this community," Hiddleson said. "It has been a pleasure, and I hope that our paths cross again in the future."

Delaware Gazette

Popular gathering spot in Sunbury

SUNBURY — The city’s square has been a summer fun spot for many this year. On Labor Day, there was a flea market, as there was on Memorial Day, twin bookends to the summer months. A highlight of the event was a 50/50 raffle by the Sunbury Big Walnut Kiwanis to help raise money to build a playground at the new Big Walnut Intermediate School.
SUNBURY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
