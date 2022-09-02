Read full article on original website
BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building. Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 a.m.
