Animals

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/6

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2 -...
It looks like candy: NJ kids face deadly new drug threat

With New Jersey kids about to head back to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly new danger their children could face. According to Susan Gibson, special agent in charge of the DEA in New Jersey, Mexican drug cartels are now producing a specific type of fentanyl that’s been dubbed rainbow fentanyl because it’s designed to catch the attention of young people.
New Jersey State
The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ

Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking

An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
TRAVEL
A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures

Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

