Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces First Solo Album Since 2020, "Me vs. Myself" Dropping In November
Big news for A Boogie wit da Hoodie fans – the 26-year-old announced via Twitter earlier this week that he's got new music on the way later this year, marking his first solo project since 2020's Artist 2.0 dropped. "My album Me vs Myself drops 11/4/22," Boogie wrote on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Reveals "Best Song In The History Of Music," Shares Unreleased Yeezy Designs
Kanye's Instagram storm enters another day. The rapper/fashion mogul used the holiday weekend to continue to berate his perceived rivals, and the internet has been quick to react. Ye's most recent posts seem to be a bit more productive, as he floats new fashion ideas and talks about his favorite...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Leaves Funk Flex Absolutely Shook With Her Saucy Freestyle
2022 has seen some big names drop by Hot 97 to participate in Funk Flex's Freestyle challenge, from Cam'ron back in January and Latto in March to Erica Banks at the top of the summer and Denzel Curry following her just a few weeks later. The most recent artist to...
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Shoots New Music Video In Harlem: Watch
The Memphis rapper hasn't slowed down much since dropping her smash Summer hit "FNF (Let's Go)" earlier this year, and shows no signs of doing so. She inked a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG Records, and has been dropping the hits ever since. Earlier this week, Glo released the visuals for her new Macaronitoni produced single "Blessed" along with a message to folks that criticize her look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Shares Photo Of Pregnant Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, Seemingly Announcing His Ninth Baby
From the looks of things, NBA YoungBoy is in the midst of an unofficial competition with Nick Cannon to see who can father the most children first, though the latter remains ahead – for now. On Sunday (September 4), the Baton Rouge native continued his streak of surprise musical...
NBA・
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Gives A Look Into His Life At Home As A Dad & Fiancé In "Purge Me" Video: Watch
Following his collaboration with Quando Rondo in August on "Give Me A Sign" ahead of their rumoured joint tour, NBA YoungBoy has returned with a new single of his own called "Purge Me," along with an accompanying music video in which he seemingly announces that his ninth child (and second with fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle) is on the way.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Method Man Explains Absence From Wu-Tang Clan's "NY State Of Mind" Tour
Method Man voiced his frustration with fans on Instagram Live, earlier this week, after they had complained about his absence from Wu-Tang Clan's "NY State Of Mind" tour. The legendary rapper has a scheduling conflict with production for an upcoming film that is preventing him from performing with the group.
hotnewhiphop.com
B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly
While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charli Baltimore Says She Once Recorded An Entire 50 Cent Diss Mixtape
Charli Baltimore revealed that she once record a full mixtape of diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent during a recent episode of BET's docuseries, The Murder Inc. Story. The songs were recorded during the peak of 50's beef with Ja Rule and Murder Inc. “Irv [Gotti] wanted us to just...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Barred From Performing Made In America Because He Was Late, Rapper Responds
Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well. One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram
Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pardison Fontaine Praises Megan Thee Stallion's Milkmaid Outfit For Germany Performance
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine haven't been together as long as other favourite hip-hop couples, but their love – and lust – for one another is certainly obvious. Their union may have been plagued with breakup rumours at the start of 2022 after the Houston hottie removed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Harry Styles Appears To Spit On Chris Pine In Video From "Don't Worry Darling" Premiere
Amid the seemingly endless drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, some fans now believe that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine during the movie's premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Monday. The incident was caught on camera as the "Watermelon Sugar" singer was taking his seat in the crowd.
hotnewhiphop.com
JAY-Z's "GOD DID" Verse Recorded In One Take, As Shown In New Photos By Young Guru
JAY-Z's longtime engineer, Young Guru, revealed after the arrival of DJ Khaled's GOD DID album that Hov recorded his iconic verse on the project's titular track in just one take. While some haters and trolls online have doubted him, the 48-year-old came through with all the necessary receipts to prove them wrong.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Pays Tribute To Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay: "Kings Never Die"
Eminem paid tribute to the late Pat Stay on Twitter, Sunday night, calling him one of the greatest of all time. The legendary battle-rapper was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia, earlier in the day. “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote. "RIP...
hotnewhiphop.com
Omarion Seemingly Reacts To Former B2K Groupmates' "Drink Champs" Appearance
The Drink Champs episode with three out of four members of B2K has arrived and music fans are weighing in. We've been reporting on the teasers Drink Champs has shared about Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B coming together to chat about their career and fallout with Omarion. The tension between the former groupmates and Omarion has been played out for a global audience, whether it be on Love & Hip Hop or social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyrese Reconciles With Ex-GF Zelie Amid Divorce
Tyrese's divorce and custody battle hasn't stopped him from believing in love. The 43-year old star's court hearing with ex Samantha Lee recently made headlines after a judge scolded the singer in front of the court room and ordered him to pay $10,000 monthly in child support. After Tyrese made a snarky comment toward Samantha's lawyer, the judge reprimanded, “If you do it again, I’m going to hold you in contempt. You don’t ask questions. That’s not how this works."
Comments / 0