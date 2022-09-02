Read full article on original website
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
Junior Dos Santos calls Ciryl Gane 'a dirty fighter,' points out illegal hammerfist vs. Tai Tuivasa
Junior Dos Santos didn’t stay quiet. The former UFC heavyweight champion took to Twitter on Sunday morning to call out Ciryl Gane for an illegal strike used in his finish of Tai Tuivasa on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 209. Gane stopped Tuivasa in the third round of the...
Twitter reacts to Ciryl Gane's electric KO of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Fight Night 209
The hometown hero emerged from the UFC’s debut in France on Saturday when Ciryl Gane got his hand raised against Tai Tuivasa at UFC Fight Night 209. Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) rebounded from his first career loss against Francis Ngannou earlier this year with a third-round knockout victory over Tuivasa (15-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner at Accor Arena in Paris.
UFC Fight Night 209 results: Ciryl Gane tops off mayhem-filled barn burner with brutal knockout of Tai Tuivasa
PARIS – Ciryl Gane made it a clean sweep for France when he finished Tai Tuivasa in an all-time heavyweight barn-burner that headlined the UFC’s first-ever card in France. At UFC Fight Night 209, Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) put away a very tough Tuivasa (15-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) with strikes at 4:23 of Round 3 – much to the delight of his home country crowd.
Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria
Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
Twitter reacts to Robert Whittaker's win over bloodied Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 209
Robert Whittaker once again showed where he stands among the middleweight elite Saturday when he beat Marvin Vettori in the UFC Fight Night 209 co-main event. Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC), a former UFC champion, earned a unanimous decision victory over fellow contender Vettori (18-6-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) in the 185-pound matchup, which took place at Accor Arena in Paris.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle. Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey. During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son...
Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event
WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
WWE・
UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)
Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
UFC Fight Night 209 video: Abus Magomedov boots and bludgeons Dustin Stoltzfus for 19-second knockout
PARIS – Abus Magomedov arrived in the UFC in a big way Saturday. After multiple debut cancellations, Magomedov (25-4-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) finally debuted with a 19-second TKO victory over Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 209 in Paris. The finishing sequence began with a...
Ciryl Gane after UFC Fight Night 209: Tai Tuivasa '100 percent' hardest puncher I've faced
PARIS – It’s undeniable that Ciryl Gane has faced some of the hardest-hitting heavyweights on the UFC roster. And that list keeps growing. Gane, the former UFC interim heavyweight champion, picked up an impressive knockout win over Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Fight Night 209 headliner Saturday at Accor Arena, the first event on French soil for the promotion. It was a definitive finish, but Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) had to endure plenty to get the knockout. The Frenchman was dropped by Tuivasa in the second round of their contest and had to weather a big storm in order to regroup and rally back.
Facebook founder throws hands: Watch Mark Zuckerberg show off MMA skills
Maybe MMA fanatic isn’t the first thing that comes to the average person’s mind when thinking of Mark Zuckerberg, but it appears to be a true categorization for the Facebook co-founder. In a video posted Saturday on his Instagram page, Zuckerberg showed off his striking and grappling skills...
TMZ.com
Mark Zuckerberg Shows Off MMA Skills with UFC Fighter Khai Wu
Mark Zuckerberg might be the most eccentric of the tech billionaires out there ... 'cause the dude's apparently diving into mixed martial arts, with some skills to boot. The Facebook founder posted a video Saturday, which shows him training with a fighter named Khai 'The Shadow' Wu ... who's got his UFC debut coming up on Fight Pass. To ring in the milestone, Mark honored his buddy with this clip of them throwing blows.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Racy U.S. Open Fan Video
Are you pro or anti the viral chugging videos at sporting events?. Fans appear to be split on the debate. Last year, a young woman went viral at the U.S. Open for chugging her beer on the broadcast. Not everyone was thrilled with the moment, though. "I don’t think I’d...
MMA Fighting
Video: Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skills, gets props from Conor McGregor, UFC champs
Mark Zuckerberg knows his way around a boardroom, and he isn’t looking too shabby on the mats either. The billionaire Meta Platforms CEO and Facebook founder shared a clip of himself training with MMA fighter Khai Wu on his social media, and the footage quickly went viral. Check out...
Joe Rogan Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA Video
Joe Rogan is clearly impressed by Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA skills. The Facebook founder shared an Instagram video of his recent training session with Khai “The Shadow” Wu—a 27-year-old fighter who will compete at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on Saturday night. “One of my training...
UFC Fight Night 209 results: Robert Whittaker picks apart Marvin Vettori, declares himself 'most dangerous' in division
PARIS – Outside of champion Israel Adesanya, no one at middleweight has been able to beat Robert Whittaker – a fact that still remains true Saturday at UFC Fight Night 209. In the co-main event of the promotion’s debut card in France, Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) defeated...
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Tai Tuivasa after UFC Fight Night 209 loss?
Tai Tuivasa’s winning streak and surge up the heavyweight rankings was brought to an abrupt end by Ciryl Gane in the UFC Fight Night 209 main event. After putting together five consecutive knockouts inside the octagon, Tuivasa (15-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) ran into an opponent that had too much for him. He suffered a third-round knockout loss to Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) in the headlining at at Accor Arena in Paris.
VIDEO: Referee's terrible decision leads to Zuluzinho faceplanting into canvas after vicious knockout
Imagine you’re in a dominant mount position working on a submission attempt only to have the referee stand up you and your opponent. Then imagine within seconds of the reset you’re on the receiving end of a brutal knockout and face down on the canvas. That’s unfortunately what...
