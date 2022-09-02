ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Ciryl Gane's electric KO of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Fight Night 209

The hometown hero emerged from the UFC’s debut in France on Saturday when Ciryl Gane got his hand raised against Tai Tuivasa at UFC Fight Night 209. Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) rebounded from his first career loss against Francis Ngannou earlier this year with a third-round knockout victory over Tuivasa (15-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner at Accor Arena in Paris.
UFC Fight Night 209 results: Ciryl Gane tops off mayhem-filled barn burner with brutal knockout of Tai Tuivasa

PARIS – Ciryl Gane made it a clean sweep for France when he finished Tai Tuivasa in an all-time heavyweight barn-burner that headlined the UFC’s first-ever card in France. At UFC Fight Night 209, Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) put away a very tough Tuivasa (15-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) with strikes at 4:23 of Round 3 – much to the delight of his home country crowd.
Twitter reacts to Robert Whittaker's win over bloodied Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 209

Robert Whittaker once again showed where he stands among the middleweight elite Saturday when he beat Marvin Vettori in the UFC Fight Night 209 co-main event. Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC), a former UFC champion, earned a unanimous decision victory over fellow contender Vettori (18-6-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) in the 185-pound matchup, which took place at Accor Arena in Paris.
bjpenndotcom

UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
Ciryl Gane after UFC Fight Night 209: Tai Tuivasa '100 percent' hardest puncher I've faced

PARIS – It’s undeniable that Ciryl Gane has faced some of the hardest-hitting heavyweights on the UFC roster. And that list keeps growing. Gane, the former UFC interim heavyweight champion, picked up an impressive knockout win over Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Fight Night 209 headliner Saturday at Accor Arena, the first event on French soil for the promotion. It was a definitive finish, but Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) had to endure plenty to get the knockout. The Frenchman was dropped by Tuivasa in the second round of their contest and had to weather a big storm in order to regroup and rally back.
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Tai Tuivasa after UFC Fight Night 209 loss?

Tai Tuivasa’s winning streak and surge up the heavyweight rankings was brought to an abrupt end by Ciryl Gane in the UFC Fight Night 209 main event. After putting together five consecutive knockouts inside the octagon, Tuivasa (15-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) ran into an opponent that had too much for him. He suffered a third-round knockout loss to Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) in the headlining at at Accor Arena in Paris.
