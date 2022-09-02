Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?
Altria's dividend is so juicy that investors might question its safety. If anything happens, Altria's $10 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch is a safety net. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Annaly Capital Stock Is Up Today
On Friday, Annaly Capital was one of two stocks selected to join the S&P MidCap 400. Index inclusions tend to move a stock because they force mutual funds that track the index to add shares. Annaly's current valuation does not suggest a buying opportunity for investors. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Is Veeva Systems Stock a Buy Now After Recent Earnings Upset?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. After a seemingly strong earnings report, shares of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Why SiTime Stock Fell in August
SiTime reported a strong second quarter but walked back its raised guidance from earlier in the year. The company now expects to grow sales by 35% in 2022, down from an estimate of 35% to 50% growth. Semiconductor stocks tend to struggle in a downturn, and investors are worried further...
Motley Fool
The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100
It's more important to continuously add even small amounts of money into the market over time. Let time work to your advantage through the power of compounding. This pair of solid industrial stocks promises long-term growth for your portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Investors should not split from Amazon despite sluggish retail sales. Don't overthink it; Tesla still looks like the best long-term EV stock to own. This digital advertising giant boasts an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
2 Simple Ways You Can Make $1 Million Investing in the Stock Market
The broad-based S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 9.9% over the last three decades. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 has generated an annualized return of 13.6% over the last two decades. Investors can build life-changing wealth with nothing more than patience and regular contributions to an index fund. You’re reading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Palo Alto Stock Split: Why It Matters
Palo Alto is set to split its high-flying stock for the first time in its history. The upcoming stock split isn't the only reason to be excited about Palo Alto stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Believe It or Not, Luckin Coffee Is Making a Comeback
Earlier this year, Luckin emerged from the legal quagmire following its 2020 fake-revenue scandal. The stock is debt free, with operations continuing to improve, so now may be time for investors to give the stock another look. ADS still trades over the counter, but a re-listing, if it happens, could...
Motley Fool
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
Dividend Aristocrats have reliably grown their payouts annually for 25 years or more. T. Rowe Price has increased its dividend for 36 years and counting. The stock yields 4% and trades at an attractive valuation while offering upside potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why Snowflake Stock Soared Higher in August
Investors have sold young tech stocks through most of 2022 on fears that growth was slowing. Snowflake's second-quarter results were reassuringly strong. The company might face turbulence up ahead but appears to be making progress growing into what is a massive addressable market. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why Point Biopharma Global Stock Is Getting Crushed Today
Point Biopharma Global has been a prime target for short-sellers this year. Shorts appear to be taking advantage of an upcoming clinical update today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why a Strong Balance Sheet Matters: General Electric and Honeywell Investors Take Note
Strong balance sheets give management more flexibility. Previous unproductive investment at General Electric weakened its balance sheet and left it debt-laden. Honeywell's strong balance sheet leaves it able to invest for growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Novavax Stock Sank to a New 52-Week Low Today
Novavax has been shedding value at an alarming rate all year. Despite several major regulatory wins of late, Novavax's stock has continued to print new 52-week lows. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Livent Powered 29% Higher in August
Management expects high lithium prices will help the company achieve record revenue and profit in 2022. Investors recognize the Inflation Reduction Act as a catalyst for the company's growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped 39% in August
The Trade Desk beat top-line estimates in its Q2 report and gave better-than-expected guidance. The news came at a time when the broader digital advertising industry is struggling. The stock looks like a good bet to beat the market over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Non-Buffett Tech Stocks That Would Match Warren Buffett's Philosophy
Uncertainty in the metaverse has given Meta Platforms a compelling valuation. A widening competitive moat in the chip industry favors Nvidia. Alphabet offers search dominance, massive cash flows, and a reasonable valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and...
Motley Fool
How a Recession Could Make Upstart a Monster Stock
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Upstart (UPST -0.04%) stock rocketed up more than...
Comments / 0