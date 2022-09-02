ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100

It's more important to continuously add even small amounts of money into the market over time. Let time work to your advantage through the power of compounding. This pair of solid industrial stocks promises long-term growth for your portfolio.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Simple Ways You Can Make $1 Million Investing in the Stock Market

The broad-based S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 9.9% over the last three decades. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 has generated an annualized return of 13.6% over the last two decades. Investors can build life-changing wealth with nothing more than patience and regular contributions to an index fund.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Believe It or Not, Luckin Coffee Is Making a Comeback

Earlier this year, Luckin emerged from the legal quagmire following its 2020 fake-revenue scandal. The stock is debt free, with operations continuing to improve, so now may be time for investors to give the stock another look. ADS still trades over the counter, but a re-listing, if it happens, could...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Gold Prices#Freeport Mcmoran#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fcx
Motley Fool

Why Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Stock Was Falling Earlier Today

A weakening economy and COVID-related issues in China weighed on cloud spending at Kingsoft.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Snap Stock Gained 10% in August

Snap plans to lay off 20% of its staff, amid other cost-cutting measures. Just two months after launch, Snapchat+ has reached 1 million subscribers. Revenue is up just 8% so far in Q3, but should recover once the macro environment improves.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Sank to a New 52-Week Low Today

Novavax has been shedding value at an alarming rate all year. Despite several major regulatory wins of late, Novavax's stock has continued to print new 52-week lows.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Snowflake Stock Soared Higher in August

Investors have sold young tech stocks through most of 2022 on fears that growth was slowing. Snowflake's second-quarter results were reassuringly strong. The company might face turbulence up ahead but appears to be making progress growing into what is a massive addressable market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Moved Higher Today

A sector analyst thinks the Inflation Reduction Act will help boost EV penetration in the U.S. significantly in the next few years. Tesla buyers are once again eligible for tax credits in some cases.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Golden Ocean Stock Dropped on Tuesday

Despite a pop in dry bulk shipping rates, the Baltic Exchange Dry Index (BDI) is down 80% over the past year, and investors are nervous. And yet, at less than three times earnings, Golden Ocean stock is far from overpriced.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?

Altria's dividend is so juicy that investors might question its safety. If anything happens, Altria's $10 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch is a safety net.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Annaly Capital Stock Is Up Today

On Friday, Annaly Capital was one of two stocks selected to join the S&P MidCap 400. Index inclusions tend to move a stock because they force mutual funds that track the index to add shares. Annaly's current valuation does not suggest a buying opportunity for investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why ChannelAdvisor Stock Jumped This Morning

CommerceHub has agreed to acquire ChannelAdvisor for $23.10 per share. The deal will combine two leading e-commerce solutions providers.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Palo Alto Stock Split: Why It Matters

Palo Alto is set to split its high-flying stock for the first time in its history. The upcoming stock split isn't the only reason to be excited about Palo Alto stock.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Point Biopharma Global Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

Point Biopharma Global has been a prime target for short-sellers this year. Shorts appear to be taking advantage of an upcoming clinical update today.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over

Caterpillar is a major beneficiary of spending in the mining, infrastructure, and oil and gas. Baker Hughes looks like a good value, provided the price of oil doesn't crash. Freeport-McMoRan is a way to play the growing copper demand due to the energy transition.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lyft Stock Was Sliding Today

A Bank of America analyst rated Lyft as underperform, saying it was losing market share to Uber. The company is rebounding toward pre-COVID ridership levels and is now EBITDA profitable.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Why I Own PubMatic Stock

The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Livent Powered 29% Higher in August

Management expects high lithium prices will help the company achieve record revenue and profit in 2022. Investors recognize the Inflation Reduction Act as a catalyst for the company's growth.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

Warren Buffett's company holds a sizable stake in American Express. American Express' revenue growth is notable given the high-inflation environment. Moreover, the company withstood macro-level challenges as young cardholders ramped up their spending.
STOCKS

