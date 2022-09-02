Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100
It's more important to continuously add even small amounts of money into the market over time. Let time work to your advantage through the power of compounding. This pair of solid industrial stocks promises long-term growth for your portfolio.
2 Simple Ways You Can Make $1 Million Investing in the Stock Market
The broad-based S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 9.9% over the last three decades. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 has generated an annualized return of 13.6% over the last two decades. Investors can build life-changing wealth with nothing more than patience and regular contributions to an index fund.
Believe It or Not, Luckin Coffee Is Making a Comeback
Earlier this year, Luckin emerged from the legal quagmire following its 2020 fake-revenue scandal. The stock is debt free, with operations continuing to improve, so now may be time for investors to give the stock another look. ADS still trades over the counter, but a re-listing, if it happens, could...
Why Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Stock Was Falling Earlier Today
A weakening economy and COVID-related issues in China weighed on cloud spending at Kingsoft.
Why Snap Stock Gained 10% in August
Snap plans to lay off 20% of its staff, amid other cost-cutting measures. Just two months after launch, Snapchat+ has reached 1 million subscribers. Revenue is up just 8% so far in Q3, but should recover once the macro environment improves.
Why Novavax Stock Sank to a New 52-Week Low Today
Novavax has been shedding value at an alarming rate all year. Despite several major regulatory wins of late, Novavax's stock has continued to print new 52-week lows.
Why Snowflake Stock Soared Higher in August
Investors have sold young tech stocks through most of 2022 on fears that growth was slowing. Snowflake's second-quarter results were reassuringly strong. The company might face turbulence up ahead but appears to be making progress growing into what is a massive addressable market.
Why Tesla Shares Moved Higher Today
A sector analyst thinks the Inflation Reduction Act will help boost EV penetration in the U.S. significantly in the next few years. Tesla buyers are once again eligible for tax credits in some cases.
Why Golden Ocean Stock Dropped on Tuesday
Despite a pop in dry bulk shipping rates, the Baltic Exchange Dry Index (BDI) is down 80% over the past year, and investors are nervous. And yet, at less than three times earnings, Golden Ocean stock is far from overpriced.
Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?
Altria's dividend is so juicy that investors might question its safety. If anything happens, Altria's $10 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch is a safety net.
Why Annaly Capital Stock Is Up Today
On Friday, Annaly Capital was one of two stocks selected to join the S&P MidCap 400. Index inclusions tend to move a stock because they force mutual funds that track the index to add shares. Annaly's current valuation does not suggest a buying opportunity for investors.
Why ChannelAdvisor Stock Jumped This Morning
CommerceHub has agreed to acquire ChannelAdvisor for $23.10 per share. The deal will combine two leading e-commerce solutions providers.
Palo Alto Stock Split: Why It Matters
Palo Alto is set to split its high-flying stock for the first time in its history. The upcoming stock split isn't the only reason to be excited about Palo Alto stock.
Why Point Biopharma Global Stock Is Getting Crushed Today
Point Biopharma Global has been a prime target for short-sellers this year. Shorts appear to be taking advantage of an upcoming clinical update today.
3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over
Caterpillar is a major beneficiary of spending in the mining, infrastructure, and oil and gas. Baker Hughes looks like a good value, provided the price of oil doesn't crash. Freeport-McMoRan is a way to play the growing copper demand due to the energy transition.
Why Lyft Stock Was Sliding Today
A Bank of America analyst rated Lyft as underperform, saying it was losing market share to Uber. The company is rebounding toward pre-COVID ridership levels and is now EBITDA profitable.
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and...
Why Shares of Livent Powered 29% Higher in August
Management expects high lithium prices will help the company achieve record revenue and profit in 2022. Investors recognize the Inflation Reduction Act as a catalyst for the company's growth.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
Warren Buffett's company holds a sizable stake in American Express. American Express' revenue growth is notable given the high-inflation environment. Moreover, the company withstood macro-level challenges as young cardholders ramped up their spending.
