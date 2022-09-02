Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Butler County Sheriff trying to identify peeper
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is asking for help to identify a man who is attempting to look into residents’ windows. Sheriff Jones says the prowler has been captured by a security camera in the Four Bridges area of Liberty Township. The video -...
WLWT 5
Kenton County police investigating after human remains found in woods
ELSMERE, Ky. — Police are investigating after citizens discovered what is believed to be human remains in the woods on Saturday. According to the Elsmere Police Department, they responded to a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street where the believed human remains were found. Elsmere police officers...
Fox 19
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Cincinnati driver is under arrest after leading state troopers on a chase on Interstate 75 through three counties at high speeds exceeding 115 mph, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale is charged with six felonies, said Sgt Nathan Stanfield...
One killed, 21 injured in nine-vehicle crash on I-75
Four occupants were transported to the Lima Memorial Hospital, six occupants were transported to the Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, and 11 occupants were treated at the scene.
WLWT 5
Butler County man says he was shot at after honking at driver in roundabout
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police in Fairfield Township are investigating a report of a road rage shooting. The victim, who asked only to be identified by his first name, Adam, said another driver fired three rounds and his car just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Bypass 4, just south of Hamilton-Mason Road.
Fox 19
2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fort Thomas police are searching for two people accused of peeping into a teenage girl’s bedroom. The victim’s father, who prefers to remain anonymous, says he’s bothered by what happened. “Stay away from my daughter’s bedroom window,” he said Monday.
PD: Human remains found in wooded area in Elsmere
Investigators removed the unidentified remains who's gender cannot be determined due to positioning of the body and decomposition, police said.
WLWT 5
Prosecutors file response opposing motion to seal conviction of Skylar Richardson
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Prosecutors have filed a motion opposing amotion from Skylar Richardson to have her felony conviction sealed. Richardson was convicted in 2019 of abusing the corps of her baby. The motion from the prosecution, filed on Sept. 1 through the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, says "The...
WLWT 5
Crew responding to reports of a vehicle fire
CLEVES, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a vehicle fire in Cleves on Sunday night. The fire occurred at 8838 Coronet Court around 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting
WLWT 5
Police shut down section of Beechmont Avenue after a crash brings down utility wires
CINCINNATI — First responders have shut down a portion of Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township after a vehicle hit a pole, bringing down utility wires. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that a vehicle struck a pole on the 6900 block of Beechmont Ave, Monday afternoon. Police are...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked after crash on I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 9:11 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic is back to normal. The center lane has reopened, with the left lane still blocked on eastbound I-275. Delays have reduced to an expected 20 minutes. Traffic is still backed up to the US-127 exit. 8:10...
1 dead, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima
ALLEN COUNTY — One person is dead and 21 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash in Lima Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a freightliner...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following head-on collision in Dearborn County, Indiana
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WXIX) - Two people were hospitalized following a head-on collision in Dearborn County Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say that the accident happened in the 3500 block of Harrison Brookville Road around 10:45 a.m. Both people were taken to UC Medical Center, ISP said. The...
WLWT 5
Colerain High School senior dies in car crash; honored by students, staff
CINCINNATI — The Colerain community is mourning after a student was killed in a car crash last week. Colerain High School senior Tyler Carter, 17, was on his way to play in the Colerain v. Talawanda golf match last Monday when he crashed. According to a police report, the...
Fox 19
Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Flash flooding ravaged part of Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday, killing one woman in its wake. Family identified the victim as 64-year-old Linda Wood. On Monday, they gathered where her house used to stand on Brushy Fork Road in Madison. Jefferson County Emergency Management reported more...
WLWT 5
Covington police search for subject after reports of inappropriate contact, assault in area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police released video of a person of interest after reports of inappropriate contact in the area. The man in the video can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes down the sides. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WLWT 5
Police close ramp to Ronald Reagan Highway from I-71 following a crash
KENWOOD, Ohio — Hamilton County police officers have closed the ramp from northbound I-71 to Ronald Reagan Highway after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 8:56...
Fox 19
Forest Hills student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old student at Forest Hills school district is under arrest after saying he “was going to shoot several students,” court record show. Amdebreahn Malede caused “serious public alarm by threatening to commit an offense of violence,” wrote Forest Hills school resource officer, Corporal Ryan Wolf with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the teen’s criminal complaint.
WLWT 5
Victim recognizes suspect seen on surveillance video after Covington assault
COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman who reported being groped by a man as she walked about a block from Main Strasse, is convinced he is the sameperson seen on security video released by police Friday. “Honestly I knew it was him, not just from his face, which I only...
