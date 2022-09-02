ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Fox 19

Butler County Sheriff trying to identify peeper

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is asking for help to identify a man who is attempting to look into residents’ windows. Sheriff Jones says the prowler has been captured by a security camera in the Four Bridges area of Liberty Township. The video -...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Kenton County police investigating after human remains found in woods

ELSMERE, Ky. — Police are investigating after citizens discovered what is believed to be human remains in the woods on Saturday. According to the Elsmere Police Department, they responded to a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street where the believed human remains were found. Elsmere police officers...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Government
County
Local
Kentucky Government
Fox 19

2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fort Thomas police are searching for two people accused of peeping into a teenage girl’s bedroom. The victim’s father, who prefers to remain anonymous, says he’s bothered by what happened. “Stay away from my daughter’s bedroom window,” he said Monday.
FORT THOMAS, KY
#Kentucky State Police#Wkyt
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked after crash on I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 9:11 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic is back to normal. The center lane has reopened, with the left lane still blocked on eastbound I-275. Delays have reduced to an expected 20 minutes. Traffic is still backed up to the US-127 exit. 8:10...
SPRINGDALE, OH
News Break
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

ALLEN COUNTY — One person is dead and 21 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash in Lima Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a freightliner...
LIMA, OH
Fox 19

Forest Hills student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old student at Forest Hills school district is under arrest after saying he “was going to shoot several students,” court record show. Amdebreahn Malede caused “serious public alarm by threatening to commit an offense of violence,” wrote Forest Hills school resource officer, Corporal Ryan Wolf with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the teen’s criminal complaint.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH

